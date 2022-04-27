Healthcare Technology Management Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Healthcare Technology Management market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Healthcare Technology Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Healthcare Technology Management market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Maintenance & Repair

Capital Planning

Integrated Software Platform

Labor Management

Supply Chain (Procurement)

Cyber Security

Quality & Regulatory Compliance

Segment by Application

Acute Hospitals

Children’s Hospitals

Academic Medical Center

Military Treatment Facility

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Long term acute facility

Skilled Nursing Facility

Physicians Offices & Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

GE Healthcare

TRIMEDX

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

Sodexo

Crothall Healthcare

Agility

RENOVO Solutions

ABM Industries

JANNX Medical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Technology Managementconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Technology Managementmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Technology Managementmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Technology Managementwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Healthcare Technology Managementsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Healthcare Technology Management companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Healthcare Technology Management Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Healthcare Technology Management Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Healthcare Technology Management in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Healthcare Technology Management Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Healthcare Technology Management Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Healthcare Technology Management Industry Trends

1.4.2 Healthcare Technology Management Market Drivers

1.4.3 Healthcare Technology Management Market Challenges

1.4.4 Healthcare Technology Management Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Healthcare Technology Management by Type

2.1 Healthcare Technology Management Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Maintenance & Repair

2.1.2 Capital Planning

2.1.3 Integrated Software Platform

2.1.4 Labor Management

2.1.5 Supply Chain (Procurement)

2.1.6 Cyber Security

2.1.7 Quality & Regulatory Compliance

2.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Healthcare Technology Management by Application

3.1 Healthcare Technology Management Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Acute Hospitals

3.1.2 Children’s Hospitals

3.1.3 Academic Medical Center

3.1.4 Military Treatment Facility

3.1.5 Ambulatory Surgery Center

3.1.6 Long term acute facility

3.1.7 Skilled Nursing Facility

3.1.8 Physicians Offices & Clinics

3.1.9 Others

3.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Healthcare Technology Management Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Healthcare Technology Management Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Healthcare Technology Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Healthcare Technology Management in 2021

4.2.3 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Healthcare Technology Management Headquarters, Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Healthcare Technology Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Companies Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Healthcare Technology Management Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Healthcare Technology Management Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Healthcare Technology Management Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Healthcare Technology Management Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Healthcare Technology Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Healthcare Technology Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Technology Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Technology Management Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Healthcare Technology Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Healthcare Technology Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Healthcare Technology Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Healthcare Technology Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Technology Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Technology Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GE Healthcare

7.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

7.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

7.1.3 GE Healthcare Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.2 TRIMEDX

7.2.1 TRIMEDX Company Details

7.2.2 TRIMEDX Business Overview

7.2.3 TRIMEDX Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.2.4 TRIMEDX Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 TRIMEDX Recent Development

7.3 Siemens Healthineers

7.3.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

7.3.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

7.3.3 Siemens Healthineers Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.3.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

7.4 Koninklijke Philips

7.4.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

7.4.2 Koninklijke Philips Business Overview

7.4.3 Koninklijke Philips Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.4.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

7.5 Sodexo

7.5.1 Sodexo Company Details

7.5.2 Sodexo Business Overview

7.5.3 Sodexo Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.5.4 Sodexo Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Sodexo Recent Development

7.6 Crothall Healthcare

7.6.1 Crothall Healthcare Company Details

7.6.2 Crothall Healthcare Business Overview

7.6.3 Crothall Healthcare Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.6.4 Crothall Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Crothall Healthcare Recent Development

7.7 Agility

7.7.1 Agility Company Details

7.7.2 Agility Business Overview

7.7.3 Agility Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.7.4 Agility Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Agility Recent Development

7.8 RENOVO Solutions

7.8.1 RENOVO Solutions Company Details

7.8.2 RENOVO Solutions Business Overview

7.8.3 RENOVO Solutions Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.8.4 RENOVO Solutions Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 RENOVO Solutions Recent Development

7.9 ABM Industries

7.9.1 ABM Industries Company Details

7.9.2 ABM Industries Business Overview

7.9.3 ABM Industries Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.9.4 ABM Industries Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 ABM Industries Recent Development

7.10 JANNX Medical

7.10.1 JANNX Medical Company Details

7.10.2 JANNX Medical Business Overview

7.10.3 JANNX Medical Healthcare Technology Management Introduction

7.10.4 JANNX Medical Revenue in Healthcare Technology Management Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 JANNX Medical Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

