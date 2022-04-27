Auger Drill Bits Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Auger Drill Bits market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auger Drill Bits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Auger Drill Bits market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Auger Drill Bits Market Segment by Type

Soil Auger Bit

Rock Auger Bit

Auger Drill Bits Market Segment by Application

Minerals Mining

Construction Industries

Agriculture

Others

The report on the Auger Drill Bits market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Atlas Copco

B&A Manufacturing Company

Oleo-Mac

Bosch

King Drill Precision Tools

Champion Equipment

Western Drilling Tools

Permier Attachments

DIGGA

Danyang Ceres Hardware Tools

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Auger Drill Bitsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Auger Drill Bitsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auger Drill Bitsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auger Drill Bitswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Auger Drill Bitssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Auger Drill Bits companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Auger Drill Bits Product Introduction

1.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Auger Drill Bits Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Auger Drill Bits Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Auger Drill Bits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Auger Drill Bits in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Auger Drill Bits Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Auger Drill Bits Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Auger Drill Bits Industry Trends

1.5.2 Auger Drill Bits Market Drivers

1.5.3 Auger Drill Bits Market Challenges

1.5.4 Auger Drill Bits Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Auger Drill Bits Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Soil Auger Bit

2.1.2 Rock Auger Bit

2.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Auger Drill Bits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Auger Drill Bits Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Auger Drill Bits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Auger Drill Bits Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Minerals Mining

3.1.2 Construction Industries

3.1.3 Agriculture

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Auger Drill Bits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Auger Drill Bits Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Auger Drill Bits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Auger Drill Bits Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Auger Drill Bits Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Auger Drill Bits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Auger Drill Bits Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Auger Drill Bits in 2021

4.2.3 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Auger Drill Bits Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Auger Drill Bits Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Auger Drill Bits Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Auger Drill Bits Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Auger Drill Bits Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Auger Drill Bits Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Auger Drill Bits Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Auger Drill Bits Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Auger Drill Bits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Auger Drill Bits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Auger Drill Bits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Auger Drill Bits Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Auger Drill Bits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Auger Drill Bits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Auger Drill Bits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Auger Drill Bits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Auger Drill Bits Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Auger Drill Bits Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Atlas Copco

7.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

7.1.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Atlas Copco Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Atlas Copco Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.1.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

7.2 B&A Manufacturing Company

7.2.1 B&A Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 B&A Manufacturing Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 B&A Manufacturing Company Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 B&A Manufacturing Company Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.2.5 B&A Manufacturing Company Recent Development

7.3 Oleo-Mac

7.3.1 Oleo-Mac Corporation Information

7.3.2 Oleo-Mac Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Oleo-Mac Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Oleo-Mac Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.3.5 Oleo-Mac Recent Development

7.4 Bosch

7.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bosch Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bosch Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.4.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.5 King Drill Precision Tools

7.5.1 King Drill Precision Tools Corporation Information

7.5.2 King Drill Precision Tools Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 King Drill Precision Tools Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 King Drill Precision Tools Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.5.5 King Drill Precision Tools Recent Development

7.6 Champion Equipment

7.6.1 Champion Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Champion Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Champion Equipment Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Champion Equipment Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.6.5 Champion Equipment Recent Development

7.7 Western Drilling Tools

7.7.1 Western Drilling Tools Corporation Information

7.7.2 Western Drilling Tools Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Western Drilling Tools Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Western Drilling Tools Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.7.5 Western Drilling Tools Recent Development

7.8 Permier Attachments

7.8.1 Permier Attachments Corporation Information

7.8.2 Permier Attachments Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Permier Attachments Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Permier Attachments Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.8.5 Permier Attachments Recent Development

7.9 DIGGA

7.9.1 DIGGA Corporation Information

7.9.2 DIGGA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DIGGA Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DIGGA Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.9.5 DIGGA Recent Development

7.10 Danyang Ceres Hardware Tools

7.10.1 Danyang Ceres Hardware Tools Corporation Information

7.10.2 Danyang Ceres Hardware Tools Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Danyang Ceres Hardware Tools Auger Drill Bits Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Danyang Ceres Hardware Tools Auger Drill Bits Products Offered

7.10.5 Danyang Ceres Hardware Tools Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Auger Drill Bits Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Auger Drill Bits Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Auger Drill Bits Distributors

8.3 Auger Drill Bits Production Mode & Process

8.4 Auger Drill Bits Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Auger Drill Bits Sales Channels

8.4.2 Auger Drill Bits Distributors

8.5 Auger Drill Bits Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

