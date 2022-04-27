Small Ammunition Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Small Ammunition market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Ammunition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Small Ammunition market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

9mm

5.56mm

7.62mm

12.7mm

14.5mm

Others (Small Caliber)

Segment by Application

Lethal

Less-lethal

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

CBC Global Ammunition

Olin Corporation

Ruag Ammotec

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Rheinmetal AG

Nexter KNDS

Elbit Systems

Nammo

ST Engineering

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Small Ammunitionconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Small Ammunitionmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Small Ammunitionmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Small Ammunitionwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Small Ammunitionsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Small Ammunition companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small Ammunition Product Introduction

1.2 Global Small Ammunition Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Small Ammunition Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Small Ammunition Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Small Ammunition Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Small Ammunition Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Small Ammunition Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Small Ammunition in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Small Ammunition Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Small Ammunition Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Small Ammunition Industry Trends

1.5.2 Small Ammunition Market Drivers

1.5.3 Small Ammunition Market Challenges

1.5.4 Small Ammunition Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Small Ammunition Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 9mm

2.1.2 5.56mm

2.1.3 7.62mm

2.1.4 12.7mm

2.1.5 14.5mm

2.1.6 Others (Small Caliber)

2.2 Global Small Ammunition Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Small Ammunition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Small Ammunition Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Small Ammunition Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Small Ammunition Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Small Ammunition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Small Ammunition Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Lethal

3.1.2 Less-lethal

3.2 Global Small Ammunition Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Small Ammunition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Small Ammunition Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Small Ammunition Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Small Ammunition Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Small Ammunition Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Small Ammunition Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Small Ammunition Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Small Ammunition Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Small Ammunition Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Small Ammunition Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Small Ammunition Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Small Ammunition Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Small Ammunition Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Small Ammunition in 2021

4.2.3 Global Small Ammunition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Small Ammunition Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Small Ammunition Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Small Ammunition Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Small Ammunition Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Small Ammunition Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Small Ammunition Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Small Ammunition Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Small Ammunition Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Small Ammunition Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Small Ammunition Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Small Ammunition Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Small Ammunition Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Small Ammunition Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Small Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Small Ammunition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Small Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Small Ammunition Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Small Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Small Ammunition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Small Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Small Ammunition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Small Ammunition Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Small Ammunition Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Northrop Grumman

7.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

7.1.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Northrop Grumman Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Northrop Grumman Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

7.2 General Dynamics

7.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

7.2.2 General Dynamics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 General Dynamics Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 General Dynamics Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.2.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

7.3 CBC Global Ammunition

7.3.1 CBC Global Ammunition Corporation Information

7.3.2 CBC Global Ammunition Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CBC Global Ammunition Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CBC Global Ammunition Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.3.5 CBC Global Ammunition Recent Development

7.4 Olin Corporation

7.4.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Olin Corporation Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Olin Corporation Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.4.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Ruag Ammotec

7.5.1 Ruag Ammotec Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ruag Ammotec Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ruag Ammotec Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ruag Ammotec Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.5.5 Ruag Ammotec Recent Development

7.6 BAE Systems

7.6.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BAE Systems Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BAE Systems Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.6.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

7.7 Thales Group

7.7.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Thales Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Thales Group Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Thales Group Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.7.5 Thales Group Recent Development

7.8 Rheinmetal AG

7.8.1 Rheinmetal AG Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rheinmetal AG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rheinmetal AG Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rheinmetal AG Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.8.5 Rheinmetal AG Recent Development

7.9 Nexter KNDS

7.9.1 Nexter KNDS Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nexter KNDS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nexter KNDS Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nexter KNDS Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.9.5 Nexter KNDS Recent Development

7.10 Elbit Systems

7.10.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Elbit Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Elbit Systems Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Elbit Systems Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.10.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

7.11 Nammo

7.11.1 Nammo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nammo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nammo Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nammo Small Ammunition Products Offered

7.11.5 Nammo Recent Development

7.12 ST Engineering

7.12.1 ST Engineering Corporation Information

7.12.2 ST Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ST Engineering Small Ammunition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ST Engineering Products Offered

7.12.5 ST Engineering Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Small Ammunition Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Small Ammunition Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Small Ammunition Distributors

8.3 Small Ammunition Production Mode & Process

8.4 Small Ammunition Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Small Ammunition Sales Channels

8.4.2 Small Ammunition Distributors

8.5 Small Ammunition Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

