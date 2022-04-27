Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352541/copper-clad-laminate-functional-filler

Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Segment by Type

Silica Fume

Aluminum Hydroxide

Titania

Aluminum Nitride

Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Others

Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Segment by Application

Electronic Packaging

Semiconductor Processing

Others

The report on the Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Elkem Silicones

Ferroglobe

Finnfjord

RW Silicium GmbH

Nabaltec

Albemarle

Almatis

Showa Denko

Huber Group

Wacker

Washington Mills

Dow

Simcoa Operations

Elkon Products

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

Erdos Metallurgy

Lixinyuan Microsilica

Bluestar

QingHai WuTong

Sichuan Langtian

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

ZC-New Material Co. Ltd.

CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co.,Ltd

Zibo Pengfeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Zhongshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Zibo Hongjia Aluminum

Sichuan Chunfei Chemical

Anhui Estone Materials Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Fillerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Copper Clad Laminate Functional Fillermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Fillermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Copper Clad Laminate Functional Fillerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Copper Clad Laminate Functional Fillersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Product Introduction

1.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Industry Trends

1.5.2 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Drivers

1.5.3 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Challenges

1.5.4 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Silica Fume

2.1.2 Aluminum Hydroxide

2.1.3 Titania

2.1.4 Aluminum Nitride

2.1.5 Hexagonal Boron Nitride

2.1.6 Silicon Carbide

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronic Packaging

3.1.2 Semiconductor Processing

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler in 2021

4.2.3 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Elkem Silicones

7.1.1 Elkem Silicones Corporation Information

7.1.2 Elkem Silicones Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Elkem Silicones Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Elkem Silicones Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.1.5 Elkem Silicones Recent Development

7.2 Ferroglobe

7.2.1 Ferroglobe Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ferroglobe Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Ferroglobe Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Ferroglobe Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.2.5 Ferroglobe Recent Development

7.3 Finnfjord

7.3.1 Finnfjord Corporation Information

7.3.2 Finnfjord Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Finnfjord Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Finnfjord Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.3.5 Finnfjord Recent Development

7.4 RW Silicium GmbH

7.4.1 RW Silicium GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 RW Silicium GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 RW Silicium GmbH Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 RW Silicium GmbH Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.4.5 RW Silicium GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Nabaltec

7.5.1 Nabaltec Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nabaltec Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nabaltec Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nabaltec Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.5.5 Nabaltec Recent Development

7.6 Albemarle

7.6.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

7.6.2 Albemarle Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Albemarle Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Albemarle Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.6.5 Albemarle Recent Development

7.7 Almatis

7.7.1 Almatis Corporation Information

7.7.2 Almatis Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Almatis Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Almatis Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.7.5 Almatis Recent Development

7.8 Showa Denko

7.8.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

7.8.2 Showa Denko Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Showa Denko Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Showa Denko Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.8.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.9 Huber Group

7.9.1 Huber Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Huber Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Huber Group Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Huber Group Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.9.5 Huber Group Recent Development

7.10 Wacker

7.10.1 Wacker Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wacker Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Wacker Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Wacker Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.10.5 Wacker Recent Development

7.11 Washington Mills

7.11.1 Washington Mills Corporation Information

7.11.2 Washington Mills Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Washington Mills Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Washington Mills Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Products Offered

7.11.5 Washington Mills Recent Development

7.12 Dow

7.12.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dow Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dow Products Offered

7.12.5 Dow Recent Development

7.13 Simcoa Operations

7.13.1 Simcoa Operations Corporation Information

7.13.2 Simcoa Operations Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Simcoa Operations Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Simcoa Operations Products Offered

7.13.5 Simcoa Operations Recent Development

7.14 Elkon Products

7.14.1 Elkon Products Corporation Information

7.14.2 Elkon Products Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Elkon Products Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Elkon Products Products Offered

7.14.5 Elkon Products Recent Development

7.15 OFZ, a.s.

7.15.1 OFZ, a.s. Corporation Information

7.15.2 OFZ, a.s. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 OFZ, a.s. Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 OFZ, a.s. Products Offered

7.15.5 OFZ, a.s. Recent Development

7.16 Minasligas

7.16.1 Minasligas Corporation Information

7.16.2 Minasligas Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Minasligas Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Minasligas Products Offered

7.16.5 Minasligas Recent Development

7.17 Erdos Metallurgy

7.17.1 Erdos Metallurgy Corporation Information

7.17.2 Erdos Metallurgy Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Erdos Metallurgy Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Erdos Metallurgy Products Offered

7.17.5 Erdos Metallurgy Recent Development

7.18 Lixinyuan Microsilica

7.18.1 Lixinyuan Microsilica Corporation Information

7.18.2 Lixinyuan Microsilica Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Lixinyuan Microsilica Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Lixinyuan Microsilica Products Offered

7.18.5 Lixinyuan Microsilica Recent Development

7.19 Bluestar

7.19.1 Bluestar Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bluestar Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bluestar Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bluestar Products Offered

7.19.5 Bluestar Recent Development

7.20 QingHai WuTong

7.20.1 QingHai WuTong Corporation Information

7.20.2 QingHai WuTong Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 QingHai WuTong Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 QingHai WuTong Products Offered

7.20.5 QingHai WuTong Recent Development

7.21 Sichuan Langtian

7.21.1 Sichuan Langtian Corporation Information

7.21.2 Sichuan Langtian Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Sichuan Langtian Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Sichuan Langtian Products Offered

7.21.5 Sichuan Langtian Recent Development

7.22 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

7.22.1 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Corporation Information

7.22.2 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Products Offered

7.22.5 Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume Recent Development

7.23 ZC-New Material Co. Ltd.

7.23.1 ZC-New Material Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.23.2 ZC-New Material Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 ZC-New Material Co. Ltd. Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 ZC-New Material Co. Ltd. Products Offered

7.23.5 ZC-New Material Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.24 CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co.,Ltd

7.24.1 CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.24.2 CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co.,Ltd Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.24.5 CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.25 Zibo Pengfeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

7.25.1 Zibo Pengfeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.25.2 Zibo Pengfeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Zibo Pengfeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Zibo Pengfeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.25.5 Zibo Pengfeng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.26 Shandong Zhongshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

7.26.1 Shandong Zhongshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.26.2 Shandong Zhongshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Shandong Zhongshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Shandong Zhongshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.26.5 Shandong Zhongshun New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.27 Zibo Hongjia Aluminum

7.27.1 Zibo Hongjia Aluminum Corporation Information

7.27.2 Zibo Hongjia Aluminum Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Zibo Hongjia Aluminum Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Zibo Hongjia Aluminum Products Offered

7.27.5 Zibo Hongjia Aluminum Recent Development

7.28 Sichuan Chunfei Chemical

7.28.1 Sichuan Chunfei Chemical Corporation Information

7.28.2 Sichuan Chunfei Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Sichuan Chunfei Chemical Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Sichuan Chunfei Chemical Products Offered

7.28.5 Sichuan Chunfei Chemical Recent Development

7.29 Anhui Estone Materials Technology

7.29.1 Anhui Estone Materials Technology Corporation Information

7.29.2 Anhui Estone Materials Technology Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Anhui Estone Materials Technology Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Anhui Estone Materials Technology Products Offered

7.29.5 Anhui Estone Materials Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Distributors

8.3 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Production Mode & Process

8.4 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Sales Channels

8.4.2 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Distributors

8.5 Copper Clad Laminate Functional Filler Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352541/copper-clad-laminate-functional-filler

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com