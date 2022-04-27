Compostable Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Compostable Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Compostable Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Compostable Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Eco Resin

Silicone

Epoxy Resin

Segment by Application

Food Service

Food and Drink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Home Care

Health Care

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Green Dot Bioplastics

Minima

BioLogiQ

PolyClean Technologies, Inc.

Chitolytic, Inc.

Advanced Polymer Solutions

Bio-Tec Environmental, LLC

Polymer Hemp

Solanyl Biopolymers Inc.

ECOsmartplastics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Compostable Resinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Compostable Resinmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Compostable Resinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Compostable Resinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Compostable Resinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Compostable Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compostable Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Compostable Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Compostable Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Compostable Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Compostable Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Compostable Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Compostable Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Compostable Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Compostable Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Compostable Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Compostable Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Compostable Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Compostable Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Compostable Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Compostable Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Eco Resin

2.1.2 Silicone

2.1.3 Epoxy Resin

2.2 Global Compostable Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Compostable Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Compostable Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Compostable Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Compostable Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Compostable Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Compostable Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Service

3.1.2 Food and Drink

3.1.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care

3.1.4 Home Care

3.1.5 Health Care

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Compostable Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Compostable Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Compostable Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Compostable Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Compostable Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Compostable Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Compostable Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Compostable Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Compostable Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Compostable Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Compostable Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Compostable Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Compostable Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Compostable Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Compostable Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Compostable Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Compostable Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Compostable Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Compostable Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Compostable Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Compostable Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Compostable Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Compostable Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Compostable Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Compostable Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Compostable Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Compostable Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Compostable Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Compostable Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Compostable Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Compostable Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Compostable Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Compostable Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Compostable Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Compostable Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Compostable Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Compostable Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Green Dot Bioplastics

7.1.1 Green Dot Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Green Dot Bioplastics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Green Dot Bioplastics Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Green Dot Bioplastics Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Green Dot Bioplastics Recent Development

7.2 Minima

7.2.1 Minima Corporation Information

7.2.2 Minima Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Minima Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Minima Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Minima Recent Development

7.3 BioLogiQ

7.3.1 BioLogiQ Corporation Information

7.3.2 BioLogiQ Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BioLogiQ Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BioLogiQ Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 BioLogiQ Recent Development

7.4 PolyClean Technologies, Inc.

7.4.1 PolyClean Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 PolyClean Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 PolyClean Technologies, Inc. Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 PolyClean Technologies, Inc. Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 PolyClean Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Chitolytic, Inc.

7.5.1 Chitolytic, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chitolytic, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chitolytic, Inc. Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chitolytic, Inc. Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Chitolytic, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Advanced Polymer Solutions

7.6.1 Advanced Polymer Solutions Corporation Information

7.6.2 Advanced Polymer Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Advanced Polymer Solutions Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Advanced Polymer Solutions Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Advanced Polymer Solutions Recent Development

7.7 Bio-Tec Environmental, LLC

7.7.1 Bio-Tec Environmental, LLC Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bio-Tec Environmental, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bio-Tec Environmental, LLC Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bio-Tec Environmental, LLC Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Bio-Tec Environmental, LLC Recent Development

7.8 Polymer Hemp

7.8.1 Polymer Hemp Corporation Information

7.8.2 Polymer Hemp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Polymer Hemp Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Polymer Hemp Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Polymer Hemp Recent Development

7.9 Solanyl Biopolymers Inc.

7.9.1 Solanyl Biopolymers Inc. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Solanyl Biopolymers Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Solanyl Biopolymers Inc. Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Solanyl Biopolymers Inc. Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Solanyl Biopolymers Inc. Recent Development

7.10 ECOsmartplastics

7.10.1 ECOsmartplastics Corporation Information

7.10.2 ECOsmartplastics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ECOsmartplastics Compostable Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ECOsmartplastics Compostable Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 ECOsmartplastics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Compostable Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Compostable Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Compostable Resin Distributors

8.3 Compostable Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Compostable Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Compostable Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Compostable Resin Distributors

8.5 Compostable Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

