Anti-Static Compound Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Anti-Static Compound market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Static Compound market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Anti-Static Compound market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Higher Alcohol Sulfuric Acid Ester Salt Anionic

Quaternary Ammonium Salt Type Cationic Surfactant

Betaine Amphoteric Surfactant

Polyethylene Glycol Fatty Acid Ester Nonionic

Segment by Application

PP

PE

ABS

PMMA

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Innospec

Dorf Ketal

BASF

Crucible Chemical Co.

ArtUSA Noise Control Products

Indium Corporation

Van Westrum Corp.

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

Clean Plast Purge Compounds

Schafco Packaging Company

Four Star Chemical

Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc.

Bystat International

Dow Chemical Company

Peacock Colors Inc.

Creative Materials, Inc.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Anti-Static Compoundconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Anti-Static Compoundmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Static Compoundmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-Static Compoundwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti-Static Compoundsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Anti-Static Compound companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Static Compound Product Introduction

1.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Anti-Static Compound Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Anti-Static Compound Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Anti-Static Compound Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Anti-Static Compound in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Anti-Static Compound Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Anti-Static Compound Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Anti-Static Compound Industry Trends

1.5.2 Anti-Static Compound Market Drivers

1.5.3 Anti-Static Compound Market Challenges

1.5.4 Anti-Static Compound Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Anti-Static Compound Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Higher Alcohol Sulfuric Acid Ester Salt Anionic

2.1.2 Quaternary Ammonium Salt Type Cationic Surfactant

2.1.3 Betaine Amphoteric Surfactant

2.1.4 Polyethylene Glycol Fatty Acid Ester Nonionic

2.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Anti-Static Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Anti-Static Compound Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Anti-Static Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Anti-Static Compound Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PP

3.1.2 PE

3.1.3 ABS

3.1.4 PMMA

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Anti-Static Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Anti-Static Compound Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Anti-Static Compound Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Anti-Static Compound Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Anti-Static Compound Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Anti-Static Compound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Anti-Static Compound Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Anti-Static Compound in 2021

4.2.3 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Anti-Static Compound Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Anti-Static Compound Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Static Compound Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Anti-Static Compound Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Anti-Static Compound Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Anti-Static Compound Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Anti-Static Compound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Anti-Static Compound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Compound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-Static Compound Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Anti-Static Compound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Anti-Static Compound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Anti-Static Compound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Anti-Static Compound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Compound Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Static Compound Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Innospec

7.1.1 Innospec Corporation Information

7.1.2 Innospec Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Innospec Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Innospec Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.1.5 Innospec Recent Development

7.2 Dorf Ketal

7.2.1 Dorf Ketal Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dorf Ketal Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dorf Ketal Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dorf Ketal Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.2.5 Dorf Ketal Recent Development

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF Recent Development

7.4 Crucible Chemical Co.

7.4.1 Crucible Chemical Co. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Crucible Chemical Co. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Crucible Chemical Co. Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Crucible Chemical Co. Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.4.5 Crucible Chemical Co. Recent Development

7.5 ArtUSA Noise Control Products

7.5.1 ArtUSA Noise Control Products Corporation Information

7.5.2 ArtUSA Noise Control Products Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ArtUSA Noise Control Products Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ArtUSA Noise Control Products Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.5.5 ArtUSA Noise Control Products Recent Development

7.6 Indium Corporation

7.6.1 Indium Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Indium Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Indium Corporation Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Indium Corporation Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.6.5 Indium Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Van Westrum Corp.

7.7.1 Van Westrum Corp. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Van Westrum Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Van Westrum Corp. Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Van Westrum Corp. Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.7.5 Van Westrum Corp. Recent Development

7.8 AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

7.8.1 AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.8.5 AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Clean Plast Purge Compounds

7.9.1 Clean Plast Purge Compounds Corporation Information

7.9.2 Clean Plast Purge Compounds Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Clean Plast Purge Compounds Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Clean Plast Purge Compounds Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.9.5 Clean Plast Purge Compounds Recent Development

7.10 Schafco Packaging Company

7.10.1 Schafco Packaging Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Schafco Packaging Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Schafco Packaging Company Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Schafco Packaging Company Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.10.5 Schafco Packaging Company Recent Development

7.11 Four Star Chemical

7.11.1 Four Star Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Four Star Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Four Star Chemical Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Four Star Chemical Anti-Static Compound Products Offered

7.11.5 Four Star Chemical Recent Development

7.12 Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc.

7.12.1 Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc. Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Bystat International

7.13.1 Bystat International Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bystat International Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bystat International Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bystat International Products Offered

7.13.5 Bystat International Recent Development

7.14 Dow Chemical Company

7.14.1 Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Dow Chemical Company Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Dow Chemical Company Products Offered

7.14.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

7.15 Peacock Colors Inc.

7.15.1 Peacock Colors Inc. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Peacock Colors Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Peacock Colors Inc. Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Peacock Colors Inc. Products Offered

7.15.5 Peacock Colors Inc. Recent Development

7.16 Creative Materials, Inc.

7.16.1 Creative Materials, Inc. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Creative Materials, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Creative Materials, Inc. Anti-Static Compound Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Creative Materials, Inc. Products Offered

7.16.5 Creative Materials, Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Anti-Static Compound Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Anti-Static Compound Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Anti-Static Compound Distributors

8.3 Anti-Static Compound Production Mode & Process

8.4 Anti-Static Compound Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Anti-Static Compound Sales Channels

8.4.2 Anti-Static Compound Distributors

8.5 Anti-Static Compound Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

