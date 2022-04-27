Zinc Recycling Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Zinc Recycling market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zinc Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Zinc Recycling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Zinc Recycling Market Segment by Type

Raw Zinc

Cooked Zinc

Zinc Alloy

Zinc Recycling Market Segment by Application

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Construction Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

The report on the Zinc Recycling market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

American Zinc Products

Moxba B.V.

REAZN

Staco

Corezinc

Rezinal

Hayat Zink Recycling

TOHO ZINC

Mittal Group

Zinc Nacional

ReciclaBR

Rubamin

AUREA

Cobric

Recylex

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Zinc Recyclingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Zinc Recyclingmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Zinc Recyclingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Zinc Recyclingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Zinc Recyclingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Zinc Recycling companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Zinc Recycling Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Zinc Recycling Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Zinc Recycling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Zinc Recycling in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Zinc Recycling Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Zinc Recycling Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Zinc Recycling Industry Trends

1.4.2 Zinc Recycling Market Drivers

1.4.3 Zinc Recycling Market Challenges

1.4.4 Zinc Recycling Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Zinc Recycling by Type

2.1 Zinc Recycling Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Raw Zinc

2.1.2 Cooked Zinc

2.1.3 Zinc Alloy

2.2 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Zinc Recycling Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Zinc Recycling Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Zinc Recycling by Application

3.1 Zinc Recycling Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transportation Industry

3.1.2 Packaging Industry

3.1.3 Construction Industry

3.1.4 Electronics Industry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Zinc Recycling Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Zinc Recycling Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Zinc Recycling Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Zinc Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Zinc Recycling Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Zinc Recycling Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Zinc Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Zinc Recycling in 2021

4.2.3 Global Zinc Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Zinc Recycling Headquarters, Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Zinc Recycling Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Zinc Recycling Companies Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Zinc Recycling Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Zinc Recycling Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Zinc Recycling Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Zinc Recycling Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Zinc Recycling Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Zinc Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Zinc Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Zinc Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Zinc Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Zinc Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Zinc Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Zinc Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Zinc Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Recycling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Recycling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 American Zinc Products

7.1.1 American Zinc Products Company Details

7.1.2 American Zinc Products Business Overview

7.1.3 American Zinc Products Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.1.4 American Zinc Products Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 American Zinc Products Recent Development

7.2 Moxba B.V.

7.2.1 Moxba B.V. Company Details

7.2.2 Moxba B.V. Business Overview

7.2.3 Moxba B.V. Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.2.4 Moxba B.V. Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Moxba B.V. Recent Development

7.3 REAZN

7.3.1 REAZN Company Details

7.3.2 REAZN Business Overview

7.3.3 REAZN Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.3.4 REAZN Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 REAZN Recent Development

7.4 Staco

7.4.1 Staco Company Details

7.4.2 Staco Business Overview

7.4.3 Staco Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.4.4 Staco Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Staco Recent Development

7.5 Corezinc

7.5.1 Corezinc Company Details

7.5.2 Corezinc Business Overview

7.5.3 Corezinc Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.5.4 Corezinc Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Corezinc Recent Development

7.6 Rezinal

7.6.1 Rezinal Company Details

7.6.2 Rezinal Business Overview

7.6.3 Rezinal Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.6.4 Rezinal Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Rezinal Recent Development

7.7 Hayat Zink Recycling

7.7.1 Hayat Zink Recycling Company Details

7.7.2 Hayat Zink Recycling Business Overview

7.7.3 Hayat Zink Recycling Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.7.4 Hayat Zink Recycling Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Hayat Zink Recycling Recent Development

7.8 TOHO ZINC

7.8.1 TOHO ZINC Company Details

7.8.2 TOHO ZINC Business Overview

7.8.3 TOHO ZINC Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.8.4 TOHO ZINC Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 TOHO ZINC Recent Development

7.9 Mittal Group

7.9.1 Mittal Group Company Details

7.9.2 Mittal Group Business Overview

7.9.3 Mittal Group Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.9.4 Mittal Group Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Mittal Group Recent Development

7.10 Zinc Nacional

7.10.1 Zinc Nacional Company Details

7.10.2 Zinc Nacional Business Overview

7.10.3 Zinc Nacional Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.10.4 Zinc Nacional Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Zinc Nacional Recent Development

7.11 ReciclaBR

7.11.1 ReciclaBR Company Details

7.11.2 ReciclaBR Business Overview

7.11.3 ReciclaBR Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.11.4 ReciclaBR Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 ReciclaBR Recent Development

7.12 Rubamin

7.12.1 Rubamin Company Details

7.12.2 Rubamin Business Overview

7.12.3 Rubamin Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.12.4 Rubamin Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Rubamin Recent Development

7.13 AUREA

7.13.1 AUREA Company Details

7.13.2 AUREA Business Overview

7.13.3 AUREA Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.13.4 AUREA Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 AUREA Recent Development

7.14 Cobric

7.14.1 Cobric Company Details

7.14.2 Cobric Business Overview

7.14.3 Cobric Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.14.4 Cobric Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Cobric Recent Development

7.15 Recylex

7.15.1 Recylex Company Details

7.15.2 Recylex Business Overview

7.15.3 Recylex Zinc Recycling Introduction

7.15.4 Recylex Revenue in Zinc Recycling Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Recylex Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

