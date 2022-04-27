Oilfield Thread Protector Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Oilfield Thread Protector market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oilfield Thread Protector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oilfield Thread Protector market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352531/oilfield-thread-protector

Oilfield Thread Protector Market Segment by Type

Rubber

Plastic

Metal

Oilfield Thread Protector Market Segment by Application

Drill Pipe

Drill Collar

Tool Joint

Casing

Tubing

Others

The report on the Oilfield Thread Protector market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hunting PLC

National Oilwell Varco

M&P Flange & Pipe Protection

Norkram Limited

Caplugs

Venture Steels

Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Oilfield Thread Protectorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oilfield Thread Protectormarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oilfield Thread Protectormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oilfield Thread Protectorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oilfield Thread Protectorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Oilfield Thread Protector companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Thread Protector Product Introduction

1.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Oilfield Thread Protector in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Oilfield Thread Protector Industry Trends

1.5.2 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Drivers

1.5.3 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Challenges

1.5.4 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rubber

2.1.2 Plastic

2.1.3 Metal

2.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Drill Pipe

3.1.2 Drill Collar

3.1.3 Tool Joint

3.1.4 Casing

3.1.5 Tubing

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Oilfield Thread Protector Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Oilfield Thread Protector Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Oilfield Thread Protector in 2021

4.2.3 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Thread Protector Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Thread Protector Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Oilfield Thread Protector Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Oilfield Thread Protector Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Oilfield Thread Protector Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oilfield Thread Protector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Thread Protector Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oilfield Thread Protector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oilfield Thread Protector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Thread Protector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Thread Protector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hunting PLC

7.1.1 Hunting PLC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hunting PLC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hunting PLC Oilfield Thread Protector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hunting PLC Oilfield Thread Protector Products Offered

7.1.5 Hunting PLC Recent Development

7.2 National Oilwell Varco

7.2.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

7.2.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Thread Protector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Thread Protector Products Offered

7.2.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

7.3 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection

7.3.1 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Corporation Information

7.3.2 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Oilfield Thread Protector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Oilfield Thread Protector Products Offered

7.3.5 M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Recent Development

7.4 Norkram Limited

7.4.1 Norkram Limited Corporation Information

7.4.2 Norkram Limited Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Norkram Limited Oilfield Thread Protector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Norkram Limited Oilfield Thread Protector Products Offered

7.4.5 Norkram Limited Recent Development

7.5 Caplugs

7.5.1 Caplugs Corporation Information

7.5.2 Caplugs Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Caplugs Oilfield Thread Protector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Caplugs Oilfield Thread Protector Products Offered

7.5.5 Caplugs Recent Development

7.6 Venture Steels

7.6.1 Venture Steels Corporation Information

7.6.2 Venture Steels Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Venture Steels Oilfield Thread Protector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Venture Steels Oilfield Thread Protector Products Offered

7.6.5 Venture Steels Recent Development

7.7 Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology

7.7.1 Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology Oilfield Thread Protector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology Oilfield Thread Protector Products Offered

7.7.5 Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Oilfield Thread Protector Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Oilfield Thread Protector Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Oilfield Thread Protector Distributors

8.3 Oilfield Thread Protector Production Mode & Process

8.4 Oilfield Thread Protector Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Oilfield Thread Protector Sales Channels

8.4.2 Oilfield Thread Protector Distributors

8.5 Oilfield Thread Protector Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352531/oilfield-thread-protector

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com