Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348974/hydrogenated-petroleum-resin

Segment by Type

C9 Hydrocarbon Resin

C5 Hydrocarbon Resin

C5/C9 Copolymer Resin

Segment by Application

Adhesive

Coating

Packaging Materials

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Idemitsu

Arkema

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Buss ChemTech

Argus Media

Zeon Corporation

Dycon Chemicals

GRESIN Chemical

Higree

Kolon

Formosan Union

TRiiSO

Teckrez

Lesco Chemical

Panjin Heyun Industrial Group

Credrez

Qingdao EDSON New Material

Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group

Henan Anglxxon Chemical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hydrogenated Petroleum Resinmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hydrogenated Petroleum Resinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hydrogenated Petroleum Resinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 C9 Hydrocarbon Resin

2.1.2 C5 Hydrocarbon Resin

2.1.3 C5/C9 Copolymer Resin

2.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Adhesive

3.1.2 Coating

3.1.3 Packaging Materials

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Idemitsu

7.1.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

7.1.2 Idemitsu Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Idemitsu Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Idemitsu Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Idemitsu Recent Development

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arkema Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arkema Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.3 ExxonMobil

7.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.3.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ExxonMobil Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ExxonMobil Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.4 Eastman

7.4.1 Eastman Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eastman Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Eastman Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Eastman Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Eastman Recent Development

7.5 Buss ChemTech

7.5.1 Buss ChemTech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Buss ChemTech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Buss ChemTech Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Buss ChemTech Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Buss ChemTech Recent Development

7.6 Argus Media

7.6.1 Argus Media Corporation Information

7.6.2 Argus Media Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Argus Media Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Argus Media Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Argus Media Recent Development

7.7 Zeon Corporation

7.7.1 Zeon Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zeon Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zeon Corporation Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zeon Corporation Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Zeon Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Dycon Chemicals

7.8.1 Dycon Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dycon Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dycon Chemicals Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dycon Chemicals Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Dycon Chemicals Recent Development

7.9 GRESIN Chemical

7.9.1 GRESIN Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 GRESIN Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 GRESIN Chemical Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 GRESIN Chemical Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 GRESIN Chemical Recent Development

7.10 Higree

7.10.1 Higree Corporation Information

7.10.2 Higree Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Higree Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Higree Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Higree Recent Development

7.11 Kolon

7.11.1 Kolon Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kolon Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kolon Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 Kolon Recent Development

7.12 Formosan Union

7.12.1 Formosan Union Corporation Information

7.12.2 Formosan Union Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Formosan Union Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Formosan Union Products Offered

7.12.5 Formosan Union Recent Development

7.13 TRiiSO

7.13.1 TRiiSO Corporation Information

7.13.2 TRiiSO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TRiiSO Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TRiiSO Products Offered

7.13.5 TRiiSO Recent Development

7.14 Teckrez

7.14.1 Teckrez Corporation Information

7.14.2 Teckrez Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Teckrez Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Teckrez Products Offered

7.14.5 Teckrez Recent Development

7.15 Lesco Chemical

7.15.1 Lesco Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lesco Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Lesco Chemical Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Lesco Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Lesco Chemical Recent Development

7.16 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group

7.16.1 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Recent Development

7.17 Credrez

7.17.1 Credrez Corporation Information

7.17.2 Credrez Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Credrez Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Credrez Products Offered

7.17.5 Credrez Recent Development

7.18 Qingdao EDSON New Material

7.18.1 Qingdao EDSON New Material Corporation Information

7.18.2 Qingdao EDSON New Material Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Qingdao EDSON New Material Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Qingdao EDSON New Material Products Offered

7.18.5 Qingdao EDSON New Material Recent Development

7.19 Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group

7.19.1 Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group Recent Development

7.20 Henan Anglxxon Chemical

7.20.1 Henan Anglxxon Chemical Corporation Information

7.20.2 Henan Anglxxon Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Henan Anglxxon Chemical Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Henan Anglxxon Chemical Products Offered

7.20.5 Henan Anglxxon Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Distributors

8.3 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Distributors

8.5 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348974/hydrogenated-petroleum-resin

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com