Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and RegionsElectric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

All Electric

Hybrid

Segment by Application

Air Tour

Medical Emergency Transportation

Logistics Transportation

Traffic Travel

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ehang

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraftconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraftmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraftmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraftwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraftsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 All Electric

2.1.2 Hybrid

2.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Air Tour

3.1.2 Medical Emergency Transportation

3.1.3 Logistics Transportation

3.1.4 Traffic Travel

3.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ehang

7.1.1 Ehang Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ehang Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ehang Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ehang Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Products Offered

7.1.5 Ehang Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Distributors

8.3 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Distributors

8.5 Electric VTOL (eVTOL) Aircraft Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

