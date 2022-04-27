Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Silicon Carbide Wafer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Carbide Wafer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Silicon Carbide Wafer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by SiC Wafer Size

4 Inch

6 Inch

8 Inch

Segment by Application

Power Device

Electronics & Optoelectronics

Wireless Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Wolfspeed

SK Siltron

SiCrystal

II-VI Advanced Materials

Showa Denko

Norstel

TankeBlue

SICC

Hebei Synlight Crystal

CETC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Silicon Carbide Waferconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Silicon Carbide Wafermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicon Carbide Wafermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicon Carbide Waferwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicon Carbide Wafersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Silicon Carbide Wafer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon Carbide Wafer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Silicon Carbide Wafer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Silicon Carbide Wafer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by SiC Wafer Size

2.1 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Segment by SiC Wafer Size

2.1.1 4 Inch

2.1.2 6 Inch

2.1.3 8 Inch

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by SiC Wafer Size

2.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Value, by SiC Wafer Size (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume, by SiC Wafer Size (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by SiC Wafer Size (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by SiC Wafer Size

2.3.1 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Value, by SiC Wafer Size (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume, by SiC Wafer Size (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by SiC Wafer Size (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Device

3.1.2 Electronics & Optoelectronics

3.1.3 Wireless Infrastructure

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Wafer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Wafer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Carbide Wafer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Silicon Carbide Wafer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Wolfspeed

7.1.1 Wolfspeed Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wolfspeed Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.1.5 Wolfspeed Recent Development

7.2 SK Siltron

7.2.1 SK Siltron Corporation Information

7.2.2 SK Siltron Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SK Siltron Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SK Siltron Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.2.5 SK Siltron Recent Development

7.3 SiCrystal

7.3.1 SiCrystal Corporation Information

7.3.2 SiCrystal Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SiCrystal Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SiCrystal Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.3.5 SiCrystal Recent Development

7.4 II-VI Advanced Materials

7.4.1 II-VI Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 II-VI Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 II-VI Advanced Materials Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 II-VI Advanced Materials Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.4.5 II-VI Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.5 Showa Denko

7.5.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

7.5.2 Showa Denko Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Showa Denko Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Showa Denko Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.5.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.6 Norstel

7.6.1 Norstel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Norstel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Norstel Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Norstel Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.6.5 Norstel Recent Development

7.7 TankeBlue

7.7.1 TankeBlue Corporation Information

7.7.2 TankeBlue Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TankeBlue Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TankeBlue Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.7.5 TankeBlue Recent Development

7.8 SICC

7.8.1 SICC Corporation Information

7.8.2 SICC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SICC Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SICC Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.8.5 SICC Recent Development

7.9 Hebei Synlight Crystal

7.9.1 Hebei Synlight Crystal Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hebei Synlight Crystal Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hebei Synlight Crystal Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hebei Synlight Crystal Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.9.5 Hebei Synlight Crystal Recent Development

7.10 CETC

7.10.1 CETC Corporation Information

7.10.2 CETC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CETC Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CETC Silicon Carbide Wafer Products Offered

7.10.5 CETC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Silicon Carbide Wafer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Silicon Carbide Wafer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Silicon Carbide Wafer Distributors

8.3 Silicon Carbide Wafer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Silicon Carbide Wafer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Silicon Carbide Wafer Distributors

8.5 Silicon Carbide Wafer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

