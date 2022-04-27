Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Portable Outboard Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Marine Portable Outboard Engine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Segment by Type

Electric Outboard Engine

Gas Outboard Engine

Propane Outboard Engine

Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Segment by Application

Private Boat

Commercial Vessel

Law Enforcement Vessel

Others

The report on the Marine Portable Outboard Engine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Yamaha

Tohatsu

Honda

Suzuki

Mercury Marine

Torqeedo

ePropulsion

EP Carry

Evinrude

Parsun

Hidea

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Portable Outboard Engineconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Marine Portable Outboard Enginemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marine Portable Outboard Enginemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marine Portable Outboard Enginewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Marine Portable Outboard Enginesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Marine Portable Outboard Engine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Electric Outboard Engine

2.1.2 Gas Outboard Engine

2.1.3 Propane Outboard Engine

2.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Private Boat

3.1.2 Commercial Vessel

3.1.3 Law Enforcement Vessel

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Marine Portable Outboard Engine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Marine Portable Outboard Engine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Marine Portable Outboard Engine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Portable Outboard Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Yamaha

7.1.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

7.1.2 Yamaha Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Yamaha Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Yamaha Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.1.5 Yamaha Recent Development

7.2 Tohatsu

7.2.1 Tohatsu Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tohatsu Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tohatsu Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tohatsu Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.2.5 Tohatsu Recent Development

7.3 Honda

7.3.1 Honda Corporation Information

7.3.2 Honda Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Honda Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Honda Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.3.5 Honda Recent Development

7.4 Suzuki

7.4.1 Suzuki Corporation Information

7.4.2 Suzuki Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Suzuki Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Suzuki Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.4.5 Suzuki Recent Development

7.5 Mercury Marine

7.5.1 Mercury Marine Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mercury Marine Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mercury Marine Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mercury Marine Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.5.5 Mercury Marine Recent Development

7.6 Torqeedo

7.6.1 Torqeedo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Torqeedo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Torqeedo Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Torqeedo Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.6.5 Torqeedo Recent Development

7.7 ePropulsion

7.7.1 ePropulsion Corporation Information

7.7.2 ePropulsion Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ePropulsion Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ePropulsion Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.7.5 ePropulsion Recent Development

7.8 EP Carry

7.8.1 EP Carry Corporation Information

7.8.2 EP Carry Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EP Carry Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EP Carry Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.8.5 EP Carry Recent Development

7.9 Evinrude

7.9.1 Evinrude Corporation Information

7.9.2 Evinrude Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Evinrude Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Evinrude Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.9.5 Evinrude Recent Development

7.10 Parsun

7.10.1 Parsun Corporation Information

7.10.2 Parsun Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Parsun Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Parsun Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.10.5 Parsun Recent Development

7.11 Hidea

7.11.1 Hidea Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hidea Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hidea Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hidea Marine Portable Outboard Engine Products Offered

7.11.5 Hidea Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Distributors

8.3 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Distributors

8.5 Marine Portable Outboard Engine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

