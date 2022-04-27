1,2-Alkanediol Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 1,2-Alkanediol market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-Alkanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 1,2-Alkanediol market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

1,2-Propanediol

1,2-Butanediol

1,2-Pentanediol

1,2-Hexanediol

1,2-Octanediol

1,2-Decanediol

Others

Segment by Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Symrise

BASF

Evonik

Lanxess

Minasolve

Kokyu

Realsun Chemical

Jujing Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Zhejiang Boadge Chemical

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical

B&B

JCLBIO

Dow

LyondellBasell

Indorama Ventures

ADM

INEOS

Repsol

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group

Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industrial

Shandong Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chem

.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 1,2-Alkanediolconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 1,2-Alkanediolmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1,2-Alkanediolmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1,2-Alkanediolwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 1,2-Alkanediolsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 1,2-Alkanediol companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,2-Alkanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1,2-Alkanediol in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 1,2-Alkanediol Market Dynamics

1.5.1 1,2-Alkanediol Industry Trends

1.5.2 1,2-Alkanediol Market Drivers

1.5.3 1,2-Alkanediol Market Challenges

1.5.4 1,2-Alkanediol Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 1,2-Alkanediol Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 1,2-Propanediol

2.1.2 1,2-Butanediol

2.1.3 1,2-Pentanediol

2.1.4 1,2-Hexanediol

2.1.5 1,2-Octanediol

2.1.6 1,2-Decanediol

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 1,2-Alkanediol Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

3.1.2 Functional Fluids

3.1.3 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

3.1.4 Liquid Detergents

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 1,2-Alkanediol Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 1,2-Alkanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 1,2-Alkanediol in 2021

4.2.3 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 1,2-Alkanediol Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Alkanediol Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 1,2-Alkanediol Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 1,2-Alkanediol Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1,2-Alkanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1,2-Alkanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Alkanediol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1,2-Alkanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1,2-Alkanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Alkanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Alkanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Symrise

7.1.1 Symrise Corporation Information

7.1.2 Symrise Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Symrise 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Symrise 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.1.5 Symrise Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.3.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Evonik 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Evonik 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.4 Lanxess

7.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lanxess 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lanxess 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.5 Minasolve

7.5.1 Minasolve Corporation Information

7.5.2 Minasolve Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Minasolve 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Minasolve 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.5.5 Minasolve Recent Development

7.6 Kokyu

7.6.1 Kokyu Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kokyu Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kokyu 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kokyu 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.6.5 Kokyu Recent Development

7.7 Realsun Chemical

7.7.1 Realsun Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Realsun Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Realsun Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Realsun Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.7.5 Realsun Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Jujing Chemical

7.8.1 Jujing Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jujing Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jujing Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jujing Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.8.5 Jujing Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.9.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.10 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical

7.10.1 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical

7.11.1 Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical 1,2-Alkanediol Products Offered

7.11.5 Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Recent Development

7.12 B&B

7.12.1 B&B Corporation Information

7.12.2 B&B Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 B&B 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 B&B Products Offered

7.12.5 B&B Recent Development

7.13 JCLBIO

7.13.1 JCLBIO Corporation Information

7.13.2 JCLBIO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JCLBIO 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JCLBIO Products Offered

7.13.5 JCLBIO Recent Development

7.14 Dow

7.14.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Dow 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Dow Products Offered

7.14.5 Dow Recent Development

7.15 LyondellBasell

7.15.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

7.15.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 LyondellBasell 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 LyondellBasell Products Offered

7.15.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

7.16 Indorama Ventures

7.16.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

7.16.2 Indorama Ventures Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Indorama Ventures 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Indorama Ventures Products Offered

7.16.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Development

7.17 ADM

7.17.1 ADM Corporation Information

7.17.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ADM 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ADM Products Offered

7.17.5 ADM Recent Development

7.18 INEOS

7.18.1 INEOS Corporation Information

7.18.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 INEOS 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 INEOS Products Offered

7.18.5 INEOS Recent Development

7.19 Repsol

7.19.1 Repsol Corporation Information

7.19.2 Repsol Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Repsol 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Repsol Products Offered

7.19.5 Repsol Recent Development

7.20 SKC

7.20.1 SKC Corporation Information

7.20.2 SKC Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 SKC 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 SKC Products Offered

7.20.5 SKC Recent Development

7.21 Shell

7.21.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Shell 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Shell Products Offered

7.21.5 Shell Recent Development

7.22 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group

7.22.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Products Offered

7.22.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Recent Development

7.23 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industrial

7.23.1 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industrial Corporation Information

7.23.2 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industrial 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industrial Products Offered

7.23.5 Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industrial Recent Development

7.24 Shandong Daze Group

7.24.1 Shandong Daze Group Corporation Information

7.24.2 Shandong Daze Group Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Shandong Daze Group 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Shandong Daze Group Products Offered

7.24.5 Shandong Daze Group Recent Development

7.25 Shandong Depu Chem

7.25.1 Shandong Depu Chem Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shandong Depu Chem Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Shandong Depu Chem 1,2-Alkanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Shandong Depu Chem Products Offered

7.25.5 Shandong Depu Chem Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 1,2-Alkanediol Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 1,2-Alkanediol Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 1,2-Alkanediol Distributors

8.3 1,2-Alkanediol Production Mode & Process

8.4 1,2-Alkanediol Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 1,2-Alkanediol Sales Channels

8.4.2 1,2-Alkanediol Distributors

8.5 1,2-Alkanediol Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

