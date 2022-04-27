1,2-Propandiol Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 1,2-Propandiol market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,2-Propandiol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 1,2-Propandiol market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348954/1-2-propandiol

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food & Pharma Grade

Segment by Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Indorama (Huntsman)

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

SKC

Shell

Anhui Tongling Jintai

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

CNOOC Shell Petrochemical

Haike Xinyuan

Daze Chemical

Depp Technology

Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy

Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 1,2-Propandiolconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 1,2-Propandiolmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1,2-Propandiolmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1,2-Propandiolwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 1,2-Propandiolsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 1,2-Propandiol companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,2-Propandiol Product Introduction

1.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 1,2-Propandiol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 1,2-Propandiol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 1,2-Propandiol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1,2-Propandiol in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1,2-Propandiol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 1,2-Propandiol Market Dynamics

1.5.1 1,2-Propandiol Industry Trends

1.5.2 1,2-Propandiol Market Drivers

1.5.3 1,2-Propandiol Market Challenges

1.5.4 1,2-Propandiol Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 1,2-Propandiol Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Industrial Grade

2.1.2 Food & Pharma Grade

2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 1,2-Propandiol Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

3.1.2 Functional Fluids

3.1.3 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

3.1.4 Liquid Detergents

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 1,2-Propandiol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 1,2-Propandiol Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 1,2-Propandiol Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 1,2-Propandiol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 1,2-Propandiol Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 1,2-Propandiol in 2021

4.2.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 1,2-Propandiol Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Propandiol Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 1,2-Propandiol Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 1,2-Propandiol Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 1,2-Propandiol Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1,2-Propandiol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1,2-Propandiol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1,2-Propandiol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1,2-Propandiol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1,2-Propandiol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1,2-Propandiol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1,2-Propandiol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propandiol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dow 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.1.5 Dow Recent Development

7.2 Lyondell Basell

7.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lyondell Basell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

7.3 Indorama (Huntsman)

7.3.1 Indorama (Huntsman) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Indorama (Huntsman) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Indorama (Huntsman) 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.3.5 Indorama (Huntsman) Recent Development

7.4 ADM

7.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

7.4.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.4.5 ADM Recent Development

7.5 INEOS

7.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

7.5.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.6.5 BASF Recent Development

7.7 Repsol

7.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Repsol Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

7.8 SKC

7.8.1 SKC Corporation Information

7.8.2 SKC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SKC 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.8.5 SKC Recent Development

7.9 Shell

7.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shell 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.9.5 Shell Recent Development

7.10 Anhui Tongling Jintai

7.10.1 Anhui Tongling Jintai Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anhui Tongling Jintai Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Anhui Tongling Jintai 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.10.5 Anhui Tongling Jintai Recent Development

7.11 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Products Offered

7.11.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical

7.12.1 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Products Offered

7.12.5 CNOOC Shell Petrochemical Recent Development

7.13 Haike Xinyuan

7.13.1 Haike Xinyuan Corporation Information

7.13.2 Haike Xinyuan Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Haike Xinyuan 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Haike Xinyuan Products Offered

7.13.5 Haike Xinyuan Recent Development

7.14 Daze Chemical

7.14.1 Daze Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Daze Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Daze Chemical 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Daze Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Daze Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Depp Technology

7.15.1 Depp Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Depp Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Depp Technology 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Depp Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Depp Technology Recent Development

7.16 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy

7.16.1 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Products Offered

7.16.5 Shaanxi Yulin Yunhua Green Energy Recent Development

7.17 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. 1,2-Propandiol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Ningbo Zhetie Dafeng Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 1,2-Propandiol Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 1,2-Propandiol Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 1,2-Propandiol Distributors

8.3 1,2-Propandiol Production Mode & Process

8.4 1,2-Propandiol Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 1,2-Propandiol Sales Channels

8.4.2 1,2-Propandiol Distributors

8.5 1,2-Propandiol Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348954/1-2-propandiol

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com