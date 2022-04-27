Steel Drums Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Steel Drums market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Drums market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Steel Drums market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cold Rolled Low Carbon Steel Sheet

Hot Rolled Low Carbon Steel Sheet

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

JFE Steel Corporation

Greif, Inc.

Zonepack Vietnam Industry Co., LTD.

Vinacap

Eco Nakano Vietnam Company Limited

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Steel Drumsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Steel Drumsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Steel Drumsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Steel Drumswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Steel Drumssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Steel Drums companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Drums Product Introduction

1.2 Global Steel Drums Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Steel Drums Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Steel Drums Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Steel Drums Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Steel Drums Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Steel Drums Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Steel Drums Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Steel Drums in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Steel Drums Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Steel Drums Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Steel Drums Industry Trends

1.5.2 Steel Drums Market Drivers

1.5.3 Steel Drums Market Challenges

1.5.4 Steel Drums Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Steel Drums Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cold Rolled Low Carbon Steel Sheet

2.1.2 Hot Rolled Low Carbon Steel Sheet

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Steel Drums Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Steel Drums Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Steel Drums Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Steel Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Steel Drums Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Steel Drums Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Steel Drums Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Steel Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Steel Drums Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemical & Petrochemical

3.1.2 Food & Beverage

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Steel Drums Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Steel Drums Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Steel Drums Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Steel Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Steel Drums Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Steel Drums Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Steel Drums Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Steel Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Steel Drums Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Steel Drums Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Steel Drums Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Steel Drums Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Steel Drums Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Steel Drums Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Steel Drums Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Steel Drums Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Steel Drums in 2021

4.2.3 Global Steel Drums Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Steel Drums Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Steel Drums Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Steel Drums Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Drums Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Steel Drums Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Steel Drums Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Steel Drums Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Steel Drums Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Steel Drums Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Steel Drums Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Steel Drums Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Steel Drums Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Steel Drums Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Steel Drums Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Steel Drums Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Steel Drums Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Steel Drums Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Steel Drums Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Drums Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Drums Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Steel Drums Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Steel Drums Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Steel Drums Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Steel Drums Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Drums Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Drums Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JFE Steel Corporation

7.1.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Drums Products Offered

7.1.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Greif, Inc.

7.2.1 Greif, Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Greif, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Greif, Inc. Steel Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Greif, Inc. Steel Drums Products Offered

7.2.5 Greif, Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Zonepack Vietnam Industry Co., LTD.

7.3.1 Zonepack Vietnam Industry Co., LTD. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zonepack Vietnam Industry Co., LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zonepack Vietnam Industry Co., LTD. Steel Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zonepack Vietnam Industry Co., LTD. Steel Drums Products Offered

7.3.5 Zonepack Vietnam Industry Co., LTD. Recent Development

7.4 Vinacap

7.4.1 Vinacap Corporation Information

7.4.2 Vinacap Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Vinacap Steel Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Vinacap Steel Drums Products Offered

7.4.5 Vinacap Recent Development

7.5 Eco Nakano Vietnam Company Limited

7.5.1 Eco Nakano Vietnam Company Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eco Nakano Vietnam Company Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Eco Nakano Vietnam Company Limited Steel Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Eco Nakano Vietnam Company Limited Steel Drums Products Offered

7.5.5 Eco Nakano Vietnam Company Limited Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Steel Drums Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Steel Drums Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Steel Drums Distributors

8.3 Steel Drums Production Mode & Process

8.4 Steel Drums Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Steel Drums Sales Channels

8.4.2 Steel Drums Distributors

8.5 Steel Drums Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

