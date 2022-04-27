5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G mmWave Antenna Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 5G mmWave Antenna Module market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351918/5g-mmwave-antenna-module

5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Segment by Type

Phased Array Antenna Module

RF Transceiver Antenna Module

5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Segment by Application

Mobile Terminal

IoT Devices

VR/AR Devices

Others

The report on the 5G mmWave Antenna Module market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Qualcomm

Fujikura

Murata Manufacturing

Ericsson

Movandi

Keysight Technologies

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 5G mmWave Antenna Moduleconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 5G mmWave Antenna Modulemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G mmWave Antenna Modulemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G mmWave Antenna Modulewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 5G mmWave Antenna Modulesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 5G mmWave Antenna Module companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5G mmWave Antenna Module Product Introduction

1.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Dynamics

1.5.1 5G mmWave Antenna Module Industry Trends

1.5.2 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Drivers

1.5.3 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Challenges

1.5.4 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Phased Array Antenna Module

2.1.2 RF Transceiver Antenna Module

2.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mobile Terminal

3.1.2 IoT Devices

3.1.3 VR/AR Devices

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 5G mmWave Antenna Module in 2021

4.2.3 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 5G mmWave Antenna Module Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 5G mmWave Antenna Module Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 5G mmWave Antenna Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.1.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Qualcomm 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Qualcomm 5G mmWave Antenna Module Products Offered

7.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.2 Fujikura

7.2.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fujikura Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fujikura 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fujikura 5G mmWave Antenna Module Products Offered

7.2.5 Fujikura Recent Development

7.3 Murata Manufacturing

7.3.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Murata Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Murata Manufacturing 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Murata Manufacturing 5G mmWave Antenna Module Products Offered

7.3.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

7.4 Ericsson

7.4.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ericsson Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ericsson 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ericsson 5G mmWave Antenna Module Products Offered

7.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development

7.5 Movandi

7.5.1 Movandi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Movandi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Movandi 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Movandi 5G mmWave Antenna Module Products Offered

7.5.5 Movandi Recent Development

7.6 Keysight Technologies

7.6.1 Keysight Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Keysight Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Keysight Technologies 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Keysight Technologies 5G mmWave Antenna Module Products Offered

7.6.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 5G mmWave Antenna Module Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 5G mmWave Antenna Module Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 5G mmWave Antenna Module Distributors

8.3 5G mmWave Antenna Module Production Mode & Process

8.4 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 5G mmWave Antenna Module Sales Channels

8.4.2 5G mmWave Antenna Module Distributors

8.5 5G mmWave Antenna Module Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351918/5g-mmwave-antenna-module

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com