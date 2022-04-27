Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351894/exchange-traded-fund-etf

Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Segment by Type

Bond ETFs

Stock ETFs

Industry/Sector ETFs

Commodity ETFs

Currency ETFs

Others

Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Segment by Application

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

The report on the Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BlackRock Fund

Vanguard

UBs Group

Fidelity Investments

State Street Global Advisors

Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase

Allianz Group

Capital Group

Goldman Sachs

Bank of New York Mellon

PIMCO

Amundi

Legal & General

Credit Suisse

Prudential Financial

Edward Jones Investments

Deutsche Bank

T.Rowe Price

Bank of America

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

E Fund Management

China Asset Management

Gf Fund Management

China Southern Asset Management

Fullgoal Fund Management

China Universal Asset Management

China Merchants Fund Management

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by Type

2.1 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Bond ETFs

2.1.2 Stock ETFs

2.1.3 Industry/Sector ETFs

2.1.4 Commodity ETFs

2.1.5 Currency ETFs

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by Application

3.1 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Direct Sales

3.1.2 Indirect Sales

3.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Headquarters, Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Companies Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BlackRock Fund

7.1.1 BlackRock Fund Company Details

7.1.2 BlackRock Fund Business Overview

7.1.3 BlackRock Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.1.4 BlackRock Fund Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 BlackRock Fund Recent Development

7.2 Vanguard

7.2.1 Vanguard Company Details

7.2.2 Vanguard Business Overview

7.2.3 Vanguard Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.2.4 Vanguard Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Vanguard Recent Development

7.3 UBs Group

7.3.1 UBs Group Company Details

7.3.2 UBs Group Business Overview

7.3.3 UBs Group Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.3.4 UBs Group Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 UBs Group Recent Development

7.4 Fidelity Investments

7.4.1 Fidelity Investments Company Details

7.4.2 Fidelity Investments Business Overview

7.4.3 Fidelity Investments Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.4.4 Fidelity Investments Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Development

7.5 State Street Global Advisors

7.5.1 State Street Global Advisors Company Details

7.5.2 State Street Global Advisors Business Overview

7.5.3 State Street Global Advisors Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.5.4 State Street Global Advisors Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 State Street Global Advisors Recent Development

7.6 Morgan Stanley

7.6.1 Morgan Stanley Company Details

7.6.2 Morgan Stanley Business Overview

7.6.3 Morgan Stanley Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.6.4 Morgan Stanley Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Morgan Stanley Recent Development

7.7 JPMorgan Chase

7.7.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Details

7.7.2 JPMorgan Chase Business Overview

7.7.3 JPMorgan Chase Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.7.4 JPMorgan Chase Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 JPMorgan Chase Recent Development

7.8 Allianz Group

7.8.1 Allianz Group Company Details

7.8.2 Allianz Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Allianz Group Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.8.4 Allianz Group Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Allianz Group Recent Development

7.9 Capital Group

7.9.1 Capital Group Company Details

7.9.2 Capital Group Business Overview

7.9.3 Capital Group Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.9.4 Capital Group Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Capital Group Recent Development

7.10 Goldman Sachs

7.10.1 Goldman Sachs Company Details

7.10.2 Goldman Sachs Business Overview

7.10.3 Goldman Sachs Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.10.4 Goldman Sachs Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Goldman Sachs Recent Development

7.11 Bank of New York Mellon

7.11.1 Bank of New York Mellon Company Details

7.11.2 Bank of New York Mellon Business Overview

7.11.3 Bank of New York Mellon Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.11.4 Bank of New York Mellon Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Bank of New York Mellon Recent Development

7.12 PIMCO

7.12.1 PIMCO Company Details

7.12.2 PIMCO Business Overview

7.12.3 PIMCO Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.12.4 PIMCO Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 PIMCO Recent Development

7.13 Amundi

7.13.1 Amundi Company Details

7.13.2 Amundi Business Overview

7.13.3 Amundi Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.13.4 Amundi Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Amundi Recent Development

7.14 Legal & General

7.14.1 Legal & General Company Details

7.14.2 Legal & General Business Overview

7.14.3 Legal & General Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.14.4 Legal & General Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Legal & General Recent Development

7.15 Credit Suisse

7.15.1 Credit Suisse Company Details

7.15.2 Credit Suisse Business Overview

7.15.3 Credit Suisse Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.15.4 Credit Suisse Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Credit Suisse Recent Development

7.16 Prudential Financial

7.16.1 Prudential Financial Company Details

7.16.2 Prudential Financial Business Overview

7.16.3 Prudential Financial Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.16.4 Prudential Financial Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Prudential Financial Recent Development

7.17 Edward Jones Investments

7.17.1 Edward Jones Investments Company Details

7.17.2 Edward Jones Investments Business Overview

7.17.3 Edward Jones Investments Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.17.4 Edward Jones Investments Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Edward Jones Investments Recent Development

7.18 Deutsche Bank

7.18.1 Deutsche Bank Company Details

7.18.2 Deutsche Bank Business Overview

7.18.3 Deutsche Bank Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.18.4 Deutsche Bank Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Development

7.19 T.Rowe Price

7.19.1 T.Rowe Price Company Details

7.19.2 T.Rowe Price Business Overview

7.19.3 T.Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.19.4 T.Rowe Price Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 T.Rowe Price Recent Development

7.20 Bank of America

7.20.1 Bank of America Company Details

7.20.2 Bank of America Business Overview

7.20.3 Bank of America Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.20.4 Bank of America Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Bank of America Recent Development

7.21 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

7.21.1 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Company Details

7.21.2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Business Overview

7.21.3 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.21.4 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Recent Development

7.22 E Fund Management

7.22.1 E Fund Management Company Details

7.22.2 E Fund Management Business Overview

7.22.3 E Fund Management Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.22.4 E Fund Management Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 E Fund Management Recent Development

7.23 China Asset Management

7.23.1 China Asset Management Company Details

7.23.2 China Asset Management Business Overview

7.23.3 China Asset Management Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.23.4 China Asset Management Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 China Asset Management Recent Development

7.24 Gf Fund Management

7.24.1 Gf Fund Management Company Details

7.24.2 Gf Fund Management Business Overview

7.24.3 Gf Fund Management Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.24.4 Gf Fund Management Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Gf Fund Management Recent Development

7.25 China Southern Asset Management

7.25.1 China Southern Asset Management Company Details

7.25.2 China Southern Asset Management Business Overview

7.25.3 China Southern Asset Management Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.25.4 China Southern Asset Management Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 China Southern Asset Management Recent Development

7.26 Fullgoal Fund Management

7.26.1 Fullgoal Fund Management Company Details

7.26.2 Fullgoal Fund Management Business Overview

7.26.3 Fullgoal Fund Management Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.26.4 Fullgoal Fund Management Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Fullgoal Fund Management Recent Development

7.27 China Universal Asset Management

7.27.1 China Universal Asset Management Company Details

7.27.2 China Universal Asset Management Business Overview

7.27.3 China Universal Asset Management Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.27.4 China Universal Asset Management Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 China Universal Asset Management Recent Development

7.28 China Merchants Fund Management

7.28.1 China Merchants Fund Management Company Details

7.28.2 China Merchants Fund Management Business Overview

7.28.3 China Merchants Fund Management Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Introduction

7.28.4 China Merchants Fund Management Revenue in Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 China Merchants Fund Management Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351894/exchange-traded-fund-etf

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com