Convertibles Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Convertibles market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Convertibles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Convertibles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Convertibles Market Segment by Type

Vanilla Convertible Bond

Mandatory Convertible Bond

Reversible Convertible Bond

Convertibles Market Segment by Application

Energy Industry

Financial Sector

Manufacturing

Real Estate

Traffic and Transportation

Accommodation and Meals

Others

The report on the Convertibles market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

Merrill Lynch

Citibank

Evercore

Guggenheim Investments

Bank of America

Lazard

Moelis & Company

Deutsche Bank

Barclays

Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group

HSBC

BNP Paribas

Societe Generale

OAO Sberbank

Nomura Holdings

Daewoo Securities

CITIC Securities

CICC

China Securities

Huatai Securities

State Bank of India

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Convertiblesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Convertiblesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Convertiblesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Convertibleswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Convertiblessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Convertibles companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Convertibles Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Convertibles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Convertibles Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Convertibles Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Convertibles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Convertibles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Convertibles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Convertibles Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Convertibles Industry Trends

1.4.2 Convertibles Market Drivers

1.4.3 Convertibles Market Challenges

1.4.4 Convertibles Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Convertibles by Type

2.1 Convertibles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Vanilla Convertible Bond

2.1.2 Mandatory Convertible Bond

2.1.3 Reversible Convertible Bond

2.2 Global Convertibles Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Convertibles Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Convertibles Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Convertibles Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Convertibles by Application

3.1 Convertibles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Energy Industry

3.1.2 Financial Sector

3.1.3 Manufacturing

3.1.4 Real Estate

3.1.5 Traffic and Transportation

3.1.6 Accommodation and Meals

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Convertibles Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Convertibles Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Convertibles Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Convertibles Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Convertibles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Convertibles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Convertibles Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Convertibles Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Convertibles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Convertibles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Convertibles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Convertibles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Convertibles Headquarters, Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Convertibles Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Convertibles Companies Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Convertibles Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Convertibles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Convertibles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Convertibles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Convertibles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Convertibles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Convertibles Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Convertibles Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Convertibles Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Convertibles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Convertibles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Convertibles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Convertibles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Convertibles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Convertibles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Convertibles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Convertibles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Convertibles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Convertibles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Morgan Stanley

7.1.1 Morgan Stanley Company Details

7.1.2 Morgan Stanley Business Overview

7.1.3 Morgan Stanley Convertibles Introduction

7.1.4 Morgan Stanley Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Morgan Stanley Recent Development

7.2 Goldman Sachs

7.2.1 Goldman Sachs Company Details

7.2.2 Goldman Sachs Business Overview

7.2.3 Goldman Sachs Convertibles Introduction

7.2.4 Goldman Sachs Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Goldman Sachs Recent Development

7.3 Merrill Lynch

7.3.1 Merrill Lynch Company Details

7.3.2 Merrill Lynch Business Overview

7.3.3 Merrill Lynch Convertibles Introduction

7.3.4 Merrill Lynch Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Merrill Lynch Recent Development

7.4 Citibank

7.4.1 Citibank Company Details

7.4.2 Citibank Business Overview

7.4.3 Citibank Convertibles Introduction

7.4.4 Citibank Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Citibank Recent Development

7.5 Evercore

7.5.1 Evercore Company Details

7.5.2 Evercore Business Overview

7.5.3 Evercore Convertibles Introduction

7.5.4 Evercore Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Evercore Recent Development

7.6 Guggenheim Investments

7.6.1 Guggenheim Investments Company Details

7.6.2 Guggenheim Investments Business Overview

7.6.3 Guggenheim Investments Convertibles Introduction

7.6.4 Guggenheim Investments Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Guggenheim Investments Recent Development

7.7 Bank of America

7.7.1 Bank of America Company Details

7.7.2 Bank of America Business Overview

7.7.3 Bank of America Convertibles Introduction

7.7.4 Bank of America Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Bank of America Recent Development

7.8 Lazard

7.8.1 Lazard Company Details

7.8.2 Lazard Business Overview

7.8.3 Lazard Convertibles Introduction

7.8.4 Lazard Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Lazard Recent Development

7.9 Moelis & Company

7.9.1 Moelis & Company Company Details

7.9.2 Moelis & Company Business Overview

7.9.3 Moelis & Company Convertibles Introduction

7.9.4 Moelis & Company Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Moelis & Company Recent Development

7.10 Deutsche Bank

7.10.1 Deutsche Bank Company Details

7.10.2 Deutsche Bank Business Overview

7.10.3 Deutsche Bank Convertibles Introduction

7.10.4 Deutsche Bank Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Development

7.11 Barclays

7.11.1 Barclays Company Details

7.11.2 Barclays Business Overview

7.11.3 Barclays Convertibles Introduction

7.11.4 Barclays Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Barclays Recent Development

7.12 Credit Suisse Group

7.12.1 Credit Suisse Group Company Details

7.12.2 Credit Suisse Group Business Overview

7.12.3 Credit Suisse Group Convertibles Introduction

7.12.4 Credit Suisse Group Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Credit Suisse Group Recent Development

7.13 UBS Group

7.13.1 UBS Group Company Details

7.13.2 UBS Group Business Overview

7.13.3 UBS Group Convertibles Introduction

7.13.4 UBS Group Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 UBS Group Recent Development

7.14 HSBC

7.14.1 HSBC Company Details

7.14.2 HSBC Business Overview

7.14.3 HSBC Convertibles Introduction

7.14.4 HSBC Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 HSBC Recent Development

7.15 BNP Paribas

7.15.1 BNP Paribas Company Details

7.15.2 BNP Paribas Business Overview

7.15.3 BNP Paribas Convertibles Introduction

7.15.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development

7.16 Societe Generale

7.16.1 Societe Generale Company Details

7.16.2 Societe Generale Business Overview

7.16.3 Societe Generale Convertibles Introduction

7.16.4 Societe Generale Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Societe Generale Recent Development

7.17 OAO Sberbank

7.17.1 OAO Sberbank Company Details

7.17.2 OAO Sberbank Business Overview

7.17.3 OAO Sberbank Convertibles Introduction

7.17.4 OAO Sberbank Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 OAO Sberbank Recent Development

7.18 Nomura Holdings

7.18.1 Nomura Holdings Company Details

7.18.2 Nomura Holdings Business Overview

7.18.3 Nomura Holdings Convertibles Introduction

7.18.4 Nomura Holdings Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Nomura Holdings Recent Development

7.19 Daewoo Securities

7.19.1 Daewoo Securities Company Details

7.19.2 Daewoo Securities Business Overview

7.19.3 Daewoo Securities Convertibles Introduction

7.19.4 Daewoo Securities Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Daewoo Securities Recent Development

7.20 CITIC Securities

7.20.1 CITIC Securities Company Details

7.20.2 CITIC Securities Business Overview

7.20.3 CITIC Securities Convertibles Introduction

7.20.4 CITIC Securities Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 CITIC Securities Recent Development

7.21 CICC

7.21.1 CICC Company Details

7.21.2 CICC Business Overview

7.21.3 CICC Convertibles Introduction

7.21.4 CICC Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 CICC Recent Development

7.22 China Securities

7.22.1 China Securities Company Details

7.22.2 China Securities Business Overview

7.22.3 China Securities Convertibles Introduction

7.22.4 China Securities Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 China Securities Recent Development

7.23 Huatai Securities

7.23.1 Huatai Securities Company Details

7.23.2 Huatai Securities Business Overview

7.23.3 Huatai Securities Convertibles Introduction

7.23.4 Huatai Securities Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Huatai Securities Recent Development

7.24 State Bank of India

7.24.1 State Bank of India Company Details

7.24.2 State Bank of India Business Overview

7.24.3 State Bank of India Convertibles Introduction

7.24.4 State Bank of India Revenue in Convertibles Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 State Bank of India Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

