Convertible Bond Fund Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Convertible Bond Fund market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Convertible Bond Fund market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Convertible Bond Fund market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Convertible Bond Fund Market Segment by Type

Active Convertible Bond Fund

Passive Convertible Bond Fund

Convertible Bond Fund Market Segment by Application

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

The report on the Convertible Bond Fund market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BlackRock Fund

Vanguard

UBs Group

Fidelity Investments

State Street Global Advisors

Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase

Allianz Group

Capital Group

Goldman Sachs

Bank of New York Mellon

PIMCO

Amundi

Legal & General

Credit Suisse

Prudential Financial

Edward Jones Investments

Deutsche Bank

T.Rowe Price

Bank of America

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

E Fund Management

China Asset Management

Gf Fund Management

China Southern Asset Management

Fullgoal Fund Management

China Universal Asset Management

China Merchants Fund Management

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Convertible Bond Fundconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Convertible Bond Fundmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Convertible Bond Fundmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Convertible Bond Fundwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Convertible Bond Fundsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Convertible Bond Fund companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Convertible Bond Fund Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Convertible Bond Fund Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Convertible Bond Fund in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Convertible Bond Fund Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Convertible Bond Fund Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Convertible Bond Fund Industry Trends

1.4.2 Convertible Bond Fund Market Drivers

1.4.3 Convertible Bond Fund Market Challenges

1.4.4 Convertible Bond Fund Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Convertible Bond Fund by Type

2.1 Convertible Bond Fund Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Active Convertible Bond Fund

2.1.2 Passive Convertible Bond Fund

2.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Convertible Bond Fund by Application

3.1 Convertible Bond Fund Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Direct Sales

3.1.2 Indirect Sales

3.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Convertible Bond Fund Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Convertible Bond Fund Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Convertible Bond Fund Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Convertible Bond Fund in 2021

4.2.3 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Convertible Bond Fund Headquarters, Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Convertible Bond Fund Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Companies Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Convertible Bond Fund Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Convertible Bond Fund Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Convertible Bond Fund Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Convertible Bond Fund Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Convertible Bond Fund Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Convertible Bond Fund Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Convertible Bond Fund Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Convertible Bond Fund Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Convertible Bond Fund Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Convertible Bond Fund Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Convertible Bond Fund Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Convertible Bond Fund Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Convertible Bond Fund Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Convertible Bond Fund Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BlackRock Fund

7.1.1 BlackRock Fund Company Details

7.1.2 BlackRock Fund Business Overview

7.1.3 BlackRock Fund Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.1.4 BlackRock Fund Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 BlackRock Fund Recent Development

7.2 Vanguard

7.2.1 Vanguard Company Details

7.2.2 Vanguard Business Overview

7.2.3 Vanguard Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.2.4 Vanguard Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Vanguard Recent Development

7.3 UBs Group

7.3.1 UBs Group Company Details

7.3.2 UBs Group Business Overview

7.3.3 UBs Group Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.3.4 UBs Group Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 UBs Group Recent Development

7.4 Fidelity Investments

7.4.1 Fidelity Investments Company Details

7.4.2 Fidelity Investments Business Overview

7.4.3 Fidelity Investments Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.4.4 Fidelity Investments Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Development

7.5 State Street Global Advisors

7.5.1 State Street Global Advisors Company Details

7.5.2 State Street Global Advisors Business Overview

7.5.3 State Street Global Advisors Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.5.4 State Street Global Advisors Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 State Street Global Advisors Recent Development

7.6 Morgan Stanley

7.6.1 Morgan Stanley Company Details

7.6.2 Morgan Stanley Business Overview

7.6.3 Morgan Stanley Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.6.4 Morgan Stanley Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Morgan Stanley Recent Development

7.7 JPMorgan Chase

7.7.1 JPMorgan Chase Company Details

7.7.2 JPMorgan Chase Business Overview

7.7.3 JPMorgan Chase Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.7.4 JPMorgan Chase Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 JPMorgan Chase Recent Development

7.8 Allianz Group

7.8.1 Allianz Group Company Details

7.8.2 Allianz Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Allianz Group Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.8.4 Allianz Group Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Allianz Group Recent Development

7.9 Capital Group

7.9.1 Capital Group Company Details

7.9.2 Capital Group Business Overview

7.9.3 Capital Group Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.9.4 Capital Group Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Capital Group Recent Development

7.10 Goldman Sachs

7.10.1 Goldman Sachs Company Details

7.10.2 Goldman Sachs Business Overview

7.10.3 Goldman Sachs Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.10.4 Goldman Sachs Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Goldman Sachs Recent Development

7.11 Bank of New York Mellon

7.11.1 Bank of New York Mellon Company Details

7.11.2 Bank of New York Mellon Business Overview

7.11.3 Bank of New York Mellon Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.11.4 Bank of New York Mellon Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Bank of New York Mellon Recent Development

7.12 PIMCO

7.12.1 PIMCO Company Details

7.12.2 PIMCO Business Overview

7.12.3 PIMCO Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.12.4 PIMCO Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 PIMCO Recent Development

7.13 Amundi

7.13.1 Amundi Company Details

7.13.2 Amundi Business Overview

7.13.3 Amundi Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.13.4 Amundi Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Amundi Recent Development

7.14 Legal & General

7.14.1 Legal & General Company Details

7.14.2 Legal & General Business Overview

7.14.3 Legal & General Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.14.4 Legal & General Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Legal & General Recent Development

7.15 Credit Suisse

7.15.1 Credit Suisse Company Details

7.15.2 Credit Suisse Business Overview

7.15.3 Credit Suisse Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.15.4 Credit Suisse Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Credit Suisse Recent Development

7.16 Prudential Financial

7.16.1 Prudential Financial Company Details

7.16.2 Prudential Financial Business Overview

7.16.3 Prudential Financial Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.16.4 Prudential Financial Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Prudential Financial Recent Development

7.17 Edward Jones Investments

7.17.1 Edward Jones Investments Company Details

7.17.2 Edward Jones Investments Business Overview

7.17.3 Edward Jones Investments Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.17.4 Edward Jones Investments Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Edward Jones Investments Recent Development

7.18 Deutsche Bank

7.18.1 Deutsche Bank Company Details

7.18.2 Deutsche Bank Business Overview

7.18.3 Deutsche Bank Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.18.4 Deutsche Bank Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Development

7.19 T.Rowe Price

7.19.1 T.Rowe Price Company Details

7.19.2 T.Rowe Price Business Overview

7.19.3 T.Rowe Price Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.19.4 T.Rowe Price Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 T.Rowe Price Recent Development

7.20 Bank of America

7.20.1 Bank of America Company Details

7.20.2 Bank of America Business Overview

7.20.3 Bank of America Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.20.4 Bank of America Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Bank of America Recent Development

7.21 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings

7.21.1 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Company Details

7.21.2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Business Overview

7.21.3 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.21.4 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Recent Development

7.22 E Fund Management

7.22.1 E Fund Management Company Details

7.22.2 E Fund Management Business Overview

7.22.3 E Fund Management Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.22.4 E Fund Management Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 E Fund Management Recent Development

7.23 China Asset Management

7.23.1 China Asset Management Company Details

7.23.2 China Asset Management Business Overview

7.23.3 China Asset Management Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.23.4 China Asset Management Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 China Asset Management Recent Development

7.24 Gf Fund Management

7.24.1 Gf Fund Management Company Details

7.24.2 Gf Fund Management Business Overview

7.24.3 Gf Fund Management Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.24.4 Gf Fund Management Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Gf Fund Management Recent Development

7.25 China Southern Asset Management

7.25.1 China Southern Asset Management Company Details

7.25.2 China Southern Asset Management Business Overview

7.25.3 China Southern Asset Management Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.25.4 China Southern Asset Management Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 China Southern Asset Management Recent Development

7.26 Fullgoal Fund Management

7.26.1 Fullgoal Fund Management Company Details

7.26.2 Fullgoal Fund Management Business Overview

7.26.3 Fullgoal Fund Management Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.26.4 Fullgoal Fund Management Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Fullgoal Fund Management Recent Development

7.27 China Universal Asset Management

7.27.1 China Universal Asset Management Company Details

7.27.2 China Universal Asset Management Business Overview

7.27.3 China Universal Asset Management Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.27.4 China Universal Asset Management Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 China Universal Asset Management Recent Development

7.28 China Merchants Fund Management

7.28.1 China Merchants Fund Management Company Details

7.28.2 China Merchants Fund Management Business Overview

7.28.3 China Merchants Fund Management Convertible Bond Fund Introduction

7.28.4 China Merchants Fund Management Revenue in Convertible Bond Fund Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 China Merchants Fund Management Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

