Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stick Vacuum Cleaner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Stick Vacuum Cleaner market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Electric Vacuum Cleaner

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dyson

TTI

Electrolux

Shark

Bissell

Groupe SEB

Ecovacs Robotics (Tineco)

Karcher International

Samsung Electronics

Bosch

LG Corporation

Midea

Miele

Philips

Black and Decker

Panasonic

Kingclean

Deerma

Roborock

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Stick Vacuum Cleanerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Stick Vacuum Cleanermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stick Vacuum Cleanermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stick Vacuum Cleanerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Stick Vacuum Cleanersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Stick Vacuum Cleaner companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Product Introduction

1.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Industry Trends

1.5.2 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Drivers

1.5.3 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Challenges

1.5.4 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

2.1.2 Electric Vacuum Cleaner

2.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Use

3.1.2 Commercial Use

3.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Stick Vacuum Cleaner in 2021

4.2.3 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Stick Vacuum Cleaner Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Stick Vacuum Cleaner Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dyson

7.1.1 Dyson Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dyson Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dyson Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dyson Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.1.5 Dyson Recent Development

7.2 TTI

7.2.1 TTI Corporation Information

7.2.2 TTI Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TTI Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TTI Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.2.5 TTI Recent Development

7.3 Electrolux

7.3.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

7.3.2 Electrolux Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Electrolux Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Electrolux Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.3.5 Electrolux Recent Development

7.4 Shark

7.4.1 Shark Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shark Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shark Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shark Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.4.5 Shark Recent Development

7.5 Bissell

7.5.1 Bissell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bissell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bissell Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bissell Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.5.5 Bissell Recent Development

7.6 Groupe SEB

7.6.1 Groupe SEB Corporation Information

7.6.2 Groupe SEB Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Groupe SEB Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Groupe SEB Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.6.5 Groupe SEB Recent Development

7.7 Ecovacs Robotics (Tineco)

7.7.1 Ecovacs Robotics (Tineco) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ecovacs Robotics (Tineco) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ecovacs Robotics (Tineco) Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ecovacs Robotics (Tineco) Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.7.5 Ecovacs Robotics (Tineco) Recent Development

7.8 Karcher International

7.8.1 Karcher International Corporation Information

7.8.2 Karcher International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Karcher International Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Karcher International Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.8.5 Karcher International Recent Development

7.9 Samsung Electronics

7.9.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Samsung Electronics Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Samsung Electronics Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.9.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

7.10 Bosch

7.10.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bosch Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bosch Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.10.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.11 LG Corporation

7.11.1 LG Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 LG Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LG Corporation Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LG Corporation Stick Vacuum Cleaner Products Offered

7.11.5 LG Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Midea

7.12.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.12.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Midea Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Midea Products Offered

7.12.5 Midea Recent Development

7.13 Miele

7.13.1 Miele Corporation Information

7.13.2 Miele Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Miele Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Miele Products Offered

7.13.5 Miele Recent Development

7.14 Philips

7.14.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.14.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Philips Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Philips Products Offered

7.14.5 Philips Recent Development

7.15 Black and Decker

7.15.1 Black and Decker Corporation Information

7.15.2 Black and Decker Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Black and Decker Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Black and Decker Products Offered

7.15.5 Black and Decker Recent Development

7.16 Panasonic

7.16.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.16.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Panasonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.16.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.17 Kingclean

7.17.1 Kingclean Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kingclean Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Kingclean Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Kingclean Products Offered

7.17.5 Kingclean Recent Development

7.18 Deerma

7.18.1 Deerma Corporation Information

7.18.2 Deerma Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Deerma Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Deerma Products Offered

7.18.5 Deerma Recent Development

7.19 Roborock

7.19.1 Roborock Corporation Information

7.19.2 Roborock Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Roborock Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Roborock Products Offered

7.19.5 Roborock Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Distributors

8.3 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Production Mode & Process

8.4 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Sales Channels

8.4.2 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Distributors

8.5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

