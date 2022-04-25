Global Gas Chillers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Gas Chillers market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Gas Chillers market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Gas Chillers market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Open Loop accounting for % of the Gas Chillers global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Aerospace was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Gas Chillers Scope and Market Size

Gas Chillers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Chillers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gas Chillers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Open Loop

Closed Loop

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Defense

Semiconductor

Automotive

Others

By Company

Atlas Copco

InTEST Thermal Solutions

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Advanced Research Systems

CryoSpectra

Telemark

Megatech Limited

Intlvac Inc

Cryogenic Ltd

FMB Oxford

AMETEK

Cryomech

AFCryo

The report on the Gas Chillers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Gas Chillers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Gas Chillers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Gas Chillers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Gas Chillers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Gas Chillers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Gas Chillers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gas Chillers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gas Chillers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Gas Chillers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Gas Chillers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Gas Chillers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Gas Chillers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Gas Chillers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Gas Chillers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Open Loop

2.1.2 Closed Loop

2.2 Global Gas Chillers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Gas Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Gas Chillers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Gas Chillers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Gas Chillers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Gas Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Gas Chillers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Defense

3.1.3 Semiconductor

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Gas Chillers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Gas Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Gas Chillers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Gas Chillers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Gas Chillers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Gas Chillers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Gas Chillers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Gas Chillers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Gas Chillers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Gas Chillers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Gas Chillers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Gas Chillers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Gas Chillers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Gas Chillers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Gas Chillers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Gas Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Gas Chillers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Gas Chillers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Gas Chillers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gas Chillers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Gas Chillers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Gas Chillers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Gas Chillers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Gas Chillers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Gas Chillers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gas Chillers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gas Chillers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gas Chillers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gas Chillers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gas Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gas Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gas Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gas Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gas Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gas Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Chillers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Chillers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Atlas Copco

7.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

7.1.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Atlas Copco Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Atlas Copco Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.1.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

7.2 InTEST Thermal Solutions

7.2.1 InTEST Thermal Solutions Corporation Information

7.2.2 InTEST Thermal Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 InTEST Thermal Solutions Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 InTEST Thermal Solutions Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.2.5 InTEST Thermal Solutions Recent Development

7.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.3.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.3.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Advanced Research Systems

7.4.1 Advanced Research Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 Advanced Research Systems Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Advanced Research Systems Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Advanced Research Systems Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.4.5 Advanced Research Systems Recent Development

7.5 CryoSpectra

7.5.1 CryoSpectra Corporation Information

7.5.2 CryoSpectra Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CryoSpectra Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CryoSpectra Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.5.5 CryoSpectra Recent Development

7.6 Telemark

7.6.1 Telemark Corporation Information

7.6.2 Telemark Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Telemark Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Telemark Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.6.5 Telemark Recent Development

7.7 Megatech Limited

7.7.1 Megatech Limited Corporation Information

7.7.2 Megatech Limited Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Megatech Limited Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Megatech Limited Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.7.5 Megatech Limited Recent Development

7.8 Advanced Research Systems

7.8.1 Advanced Research Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Advanced Research Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Advanced Research Systems Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Advanced Research Systems Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.8.5 Advanced Research Systems Recent Development

7.9 Intlvac Inc

7.9.1 Intlvac Inc Corporation Information

7.9.2 Intlvac Inc Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Intlvac Inc Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Intlvac Inc Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.9.5 Intlvac Inc Recent Development

7.10 Cryogenic Ltd

7.10.1 Cryogenic Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cryogenic Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cryogenic Ltd Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cryogenic Ltd Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.10.5 Cryogenic Ltd Recent Development

7.11 FMB Oxford

7.11.1 FMB Oxford Corporation Information

7.11.2 FMB Oxford Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 FMB Oxford Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 FMB Oxford Gas Chillers Products Offered

7.11.5 FMB Oxford Recent Development

7.12 AMETEK

7.12.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

7.12.2 AMETEK Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 AMETEK Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 AMETEK Products Offered

7.12.5 AMETEK Recent Development

7.13 Cryomech

7.13.1 Cryomech Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cryomech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cryomech Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cryomech Products Offered

7.13.5 Cryomech Recent Development

7.14 AFCryo

7.14.1 AFCryo Corporation Information

7.14.2 AFCryo Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 AFCryo Gas Chillers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 AFCryo Products Offered

7.14.5 AFCryo Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Gas Chillers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Gas Chillers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Gas Chillers Distributors

8.3 Gas Chillers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Gas Chillers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Gas Chillers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Gas Chillers Distributors

8.5 Gas Chillers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

