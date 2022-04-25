Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Digital Cockpit market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Digital Cockpit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Digital Cockpit market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

In-vehicle Infotainment

Digital Instrument Cluster

HUD

Digital Rearview Mirror

Rear-seat Infotainment Solutions

Others

Segment by Application

Economic Vehicle

Mid-Price Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

HARMAN

Panasonic

Bosch

Denso Corporation

Alpine

Continental

Visteon

Pioneer

Marelli

Joyson

Desay SV

Clarion

JVCKenwood

Yanfeng

Nippon Seiki

Hangsheng Electronics

Valeo

Neusoft

Foryou Corporation

Luxoft Holding

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Digital Cockpitconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Digital Cockpitmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Digital Cockpitmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Digital Cockpitwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Digital Cockpitsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Digital Cockpit companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Digital Cockpit Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Digital Cockpit in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Automotive Digital Cockpit Industry Trends

1.4.2 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Drivers

1.4.3 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Challenges

1.4.4 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Automotive Digital Cockpit by Type

2.1 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 In-vehicle Infotainment

2.1.2 Digital Instrument Cluster

2.1.3 HUD

2.1.4 Digital Rearview Mirror

2.1.5 Rear-seat Infotainment Solutions

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Automotive Digital Cockpit by Application

3.1 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Economic Vehicle

3.1.2 Mid-Price Vehicle

3.1.3 Luxury Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Automotive Digital Cockpit in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Headquarters, Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Companies Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Digital Cockpit Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Digital Cockpit Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 HARMAN

7.1.1 HARMAN Company Details

7.1.2 HARMAN Business Overview

7.1.3 HARMAN Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.1.4 HARMAN Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 HARMAN Recent Development

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Company Details

7.2.2 Panasonic Business Overview

7.2.3 Panasonic Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.2.4 Panasonic Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.3 Bosch

7.3.1 Bosch Company Details

7.3.2 Bosch Business Overview

7.3.3 Bosch Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.3.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.4 Denso Corporation

7.4.1 Denso Corporation Company Details

7.4.2 Denso Corporation Business Overview

7.4.3 Denso Corporation Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.4.4 Denso Corporation Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Alpine

7.5.1 Alpine Company Details

7.5.2 Alpine Business Overview

7.5.3 Alpine Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.5.4 Alpine Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Alpine Recent Development

7.6 Continental

7.6.1 Continental Company Details

7.6.2 Continental Business Overview

7.6.3 Continental Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.6.4 Continental Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Continental Recent Development

7.7 Visteon

7.7.1 Visteon Company Details

7.7.2 Visteon Business Overview

7.7.3 Visteon Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.7.4 Visteon Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Visteon Recent Development

7.8 Pioneer

7.8.1 Pioneer Company Details

7.8.2 Pioneer Business Overview

7.8.3 Pioneer Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.8.4 Pioneer Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Pioneer Recent Development

7.9 Marelli

7.9.1 Marelli Company Details

7.9.2 Marelli Business Overview

7.9.3 Marelli Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.9.4 Marelli Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Marelli Recent Development

7.10 Joyson

7.10.1 Joyson Company Details

7.10.2 Joyson Business Overview

7.10.3 Joyson Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.10.4 Joyson Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Joyson Recent Development

7.11 Desay SV

7.11.1 Desay SV Company Details

7.11.2 Desay SV Business Overview

7.11.3 Desay SV Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.11.4 Desay SV Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Desay SV Recent Development

7.12 Clarion

7.12.1 Clarion Company Details

7.12.2 Clarion Business Overview

7.12.3 Clarion Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.12.4 Clarion Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Clarion Recent Development

7.13 JVCKenwood

7.13.1 JVCKenwood Company Details

7.13.2 JVCKenwood Business Overview

7.13.3 JVCKenwood Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.13.4 JVCKenwood Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 JVCKenwood Recent Development

7.14 Yanfeng

7.14.1 Yanfeng Company Details

7.14.2 Yanfeng Business Overview

7.14.3 Yanfeng Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.14.4 Yanfeng Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Yanfeng Recent Development

7.15 Nippon Seiki

7.15.1 Nippon Seiki Company Details

7.15.2 Nippon Seiki Business Overview

7.15.3 Nippon Seiki Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.15.4 Nippon Seiki Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Nippon Seiki Recent Development

7.16 Hangsheng Electronics

7.16.1 Hangsheng Electronics Company Details

7.16.2 Hangsheng Electronics Business Overview

7.16.3 Hangsheng Electronics Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.16.4 Hangsheng Electronics Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Hangsheng Electronics Recent Development

7.17 Valeo

7.17.1 Valeo Company Details

7.17.2 Valeo Business Overview

7.17.3 Valeo Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.17.4 Valeo Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.18 Neusoft

7.18.1 Neusoft Company Details

7.18.2 Neusoft Business Overview

7.18.3 Neusoft Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.18.4 Neusoft Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Neusoft Recent Development

7.19 Foryou Corporation

7.19.1 Foryou Corporation Company Details

7.19.2 Foryou Corporation Business Overview

7.19.3 Foryou Corporation Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.19.4 Foryou Corporation Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Foryou Corporation Recent Development

7.20 Luxoft Holding

7.20.1 Luxoft Holding Company Details

7.20.2 Luxoft Holding Business Overview

7.20.3 Luxoft Holding Automotive Digital Cockpit Introduction

7.20.4 Luxoft Holding Revenue in Automotive Digital Cockpit Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Luxoft Holding Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

