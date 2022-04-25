Global V-groove Pulley Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global V-groove Pulley market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global V-groove Pulley market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global V-groove Pulley market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global V-groove Pulley market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Double Groove accounting for % of the V-groove Pulley global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global V-groove Pulley Scope and Market Size

V-groove Pulley market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global V-groove Pulley market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the V-groove Pulley market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351795/v-groove-pulley

Segment by Type

Double Groove

Single Groove

Multiple Groove

Segment by Application

Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

By Company

Arntz Optibelt GmbH

ContiTech AG

Fenner PLC

Regina Industria SpA

Designatronics

Tsubakimoto UK

Dayco Products

Misumi

Brewer

Grainger

Canton Racing

EMCO Engineering

The report on the V-groove Pulley market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global V-groove Pulley consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of V-groove Pulley market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global V-groove Pulley manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the V-groove Pulley with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of V-groove Pulley submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> V-groove Pulley companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 V-groove Pulley Product Introduction

1.2 Global V-groove Pulley Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States V-groove Pulley Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States V-groove Pulley Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 V-groove Pulley Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States V-groove Pulley in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of V-groove Pulley Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 V-groove Pulley Market Dynamics

1.5.1 V-groove Pulley Industry Trends

1.5.2 V-groove Pulley Market Drivers

1.5.3 V-groove Pulley Market Challenges

1.5.4 V-groove Pulley Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 V-groove Pulley Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Double Groove

2.1.2 Single Groove

2.1.3 Multiple Groove

2.2 Global V-groove Pulley Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global V-groove Pulley Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States V-groove Pulley Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States V-groove Pulley Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States V-groove Pulley Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 V-groove Pulley Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industry

3.1.2 Automotive Industry

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global V-groove Pulley Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global V-groove Pulley Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States V-groove Pulley Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States V-groove Pulley Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States V-groove Pulley Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global V-groove Pulley Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global V-groove Pulley Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global V-groove Pulley Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global V-groove Pulley Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global V-groove Pulley Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global V-groove Pulley Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global V-groove Pulley Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 V-groove Pulley Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of V-groove Pulley in 2021

4.2.3 Global V-groove Pulley Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global V-groove Pulley Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global V-groove Pulley Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers V-groove Pulley Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into V-groove Pulley Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States V-groove Pulley Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top V-groove Pulley Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States V-groove Pulley Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States V-groove Pulley Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global V-groove Pulley Market Size by Region

5.1 Global V-groove Pulley Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global V-groove Pulley Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global V-groove Pulley Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global V-groove Pulley Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America V-groove Pulley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America V-groove Pulley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific V-groove Pulley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific V-groove Pulley Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe V-groove Pulley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe V-groove Pulley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America V-groove Pulley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America V-groove Pulley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa V-groove Pulley Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa V-groove Pulley Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arntz Optibelt GmbH

7.1.1 Arntz Optibelt GmbH Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arntz Optibelt GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arntz Optibelt GmbH V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arntz Optibelt GmbH V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.1.5 Arntz Optibelt GmbH Recent Development

7.2 ContiTech AG

7.2.1 ContiTech AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 ContiTech AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ContiTech AG V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ContiTech AG V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.2.5 ContiTech AG Recent Development

7.3 Fenner PLC

7.3.1 Fenner PLC Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fenner PLC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fenner PLC V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fenner PLC V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.3.5 Fenner PLC Recent Development

7.4 Regina Industria SpA

7.4.1 Regina Industria SpA Corporation Information

7.4.2 Regina Industria SpA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Regina Industria SpA V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Regina Industria SpA V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.4.5 Regina Industria SpA Recent Development

7.5 Designatronics

7.5.1 Designatronics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Designatronics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Designatronics V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Designatronics V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.5.5 Designatronics Recent Development

7.6 Tsubakimoto UK

7.6.1 Tsubakimoto UK Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tsubakimoto UK Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tsubakimoto UK V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tsubakimoto UK V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.6.5 Tsubakimoto UK Recent Development

7.7 Dayco Products

7.7.1 Dayco Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dayco Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Dayco Products V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Dayco Products V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.7.5 Dayco Products Recent Development

7.8 Misumi

7.8.1 Misumi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Misumi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Misumi V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Misumi V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.8.5 Misumi Recent Development

7.9 Brewer

7.9.1 Brewer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Brewer Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Brewer V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Brewer V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.9.5 Brewer Recent Development

7.10 Grainger

7.10.1 Grainger Corporation Information

7.10.2 Grainger Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Grainger V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Grainger V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.10.5 Grainger Recent Development

7.11 Canton Racing

7.11.1 Canton Racing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Canton Racing Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Canton Racing V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Canton Racing V-groove Pulley Products Offered

7.11.5 Canton Racing Recent Development

7.12 EMCO Engineering

7.12.1 EMCO Engineering Corporation Information

7.12.2 EMCO Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 EMCO Engineering V-groove Pulley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 EMCO Engineering Products Offered

7.12.5 EMCO Engineering Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 V-groove Pulley Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 V-groove Pulley Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 V-groove Pulley Distributors

8.3 V-groove Pulley Production Mode & Process

8.4 V-groove Pulley Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 V-groove Pulley Sales Channels

8.4.2 V-groove Pulley Distributors

8.5 V-groove Pulley Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351795/v-groove-pulley

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com