Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wood

Steel

Concrete

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Inland Buildings

Modern Building Systems

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp

Whitley Manufacturing

Oldcastle Infrastructure

Clark Pacific

Varco Pruden Buildings

Ramtech Building Systems

Lester Building Systems

Allied Modular Building Systems

PortaFab

A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone)

Schulte Building Systems

Madison Industries

Affinity Building Systems

Palomar Modular Buildings

Normerica

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systemsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systemsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systemsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systemswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systemssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry Trends

1.5.2 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Drivers

1.5.3 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Challenges

1.5.4 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wood

2.1.2 Steel

2.1.3 Concrete

2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Industrial

3.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in 2021

4.2.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Inland Buildings

7.1.1 Inland Buildings Corporation Information

7.1.2 Inland Buildings Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Inland Buildings Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Inland Buildings Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.1.5 Inland Buildings Recent Development

7.2 Modern Building Systems

7.2.1 Modern Building Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Modern Building Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Modern Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Modern Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.2.5 Modern Building Systems Recent Development

7.3 Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp

7.3.1 Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp Corporation Information

7.3.2 Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.3.5 Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp Recent Development

7.4 Whitley Manufacturing

7.4.1 Whitley Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Whitley Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Whitley Manufacturing Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Whitley Manufacturing Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.4.5 Whitley Manufacturing Recent Development

7.5 Oldcastle Infrastructure

7.5.1 Oldcastle Infrastructure Corporation Information

7.5.2 Oldcastle Infrastructure Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Oldcastle Infrastructure Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Oldcastle Infrastructure Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.5.5 Oldcastle Infrastructure Recent Development

7.6 Clark Pacific

7.6.1 Clark Pacific Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clark Pacific Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Clark Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Clark Pacific Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.6.5 Clark Pacific Recent Development

7.7 Varco Pruden Buildings

7.7.1 Varco Pruden Buildings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Varco Pruden Buildings Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Varco Pruden Buildings Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Varco Pruden Buildings Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.7.5 Varco Pruden Buildings Recent Development

7.8 Ramtech Building Systems

7.8.1 Ramtech Building Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ramtech Building Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ramtech Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ramtech Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.8.5 Ramtech Building Systems Recent Development

7.9 Lester Building Systems

7.9.1 Lester Building Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lester Building Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lester Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lester Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.9.5 Lester Building Systems Recent Development

7.10 Allied Modular Building Systems

7.10.1 Allied Modular Building Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Allied Modular Building Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Allied Modular Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Allied Modular Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.10.5 Allied Modular Building Systems Recent Development

7.11 PortaFab

7.11.1 PortaFab Corporation Information

7.11.2 PortaFab Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 PortaFab Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 PortaFab Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Products Offered

7.11.5 PortaFab Recent Development

7.12 A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone)

7.12.1 A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone) Corporation Information

7.12.2 A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone) Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone) Products Offered

7.12.5 A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone) Recent Development

7.13 Schulte Building Systems

7.13.1 Schulte Building Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 Schulte Building Systems Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Schulte Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Schulte Building Systems Products Offered

7.13.5 Schulte Building Systems Recent Development

7.14 Madison Industries

7.14.1 Madison Industries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Madison Industries Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Madison Industries Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Madison Industries Products Offered

7.14.5 Madison Industries Recent Development

7.15 Affinity Building Systems

7.15.1 Affinity Building Systems Corporation Information

7.15.2 Affinity Building Systems Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Affinity Building Systems Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Affinity Building Systems Products Offered

7.15.5 Affinity Building Systems Recent Development

7.16 Palomar Modular Buildings

7.16.1 Palomar Modular Buildings Corporation Information

7.16.2 Palomar Modular Buildings Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Palomar Modular Buildings Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Palomar Modular Buildings Products Offered

7.16.5 Palomar Modular Buildings Recent Development

7.17 Normerica

7.17.1 Normerica Corporation Information

7.17.2 Normerica Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Normerica Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Normerica Products Offered

7.17.5 Normerica Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Distributors

8.3 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Production Mode & Process

8.4 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales Channels

8.4.2 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Distributors

8.5 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

