Mainframe Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Mainframe market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mainframe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Mainframe market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Z Systems

GS Series

Others

Segment by Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

IBM

Unisys

Fujitsu

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Mainframeconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Mainframemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mainframemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mainframewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Mainframesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mainframe Product Introduction

1.2 Global Mainframe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mainframe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mainframe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Mainframe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Mainframe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Mainframe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Mainframe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mainframe in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mainframe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Mainframe Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Mainframe Industry Trends

1.5.2 Mainframe Market Drivers

1.5.3 Mainframe Market Challenges

1.5.4 Mainframe Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Mainframe Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Z Systems

2.1.2 GS Series

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Mainframe Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Mainframe Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Mainframe Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Mainframe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Mainframe Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Mainframe Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Mainframe Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Mainframe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Mainframe Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 BFSI

3.1.2 IT & Telecom

3.1.3 Government & Public Sector

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Mainframe Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Mainframe Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Mainframe Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Mainframe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Mainframe Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Mainframe Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Mainframe Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Mainframe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Mainframe Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mainframe Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mainframe Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mainframe Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Mainframe Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Mainframe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mainframe Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mainframe Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Mainframe in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mainframe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mainframe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Mainframe Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Mainframe Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mainframe Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mainframe Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mainframe Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mainframe Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Mainframe Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mainframe Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mainframe Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mainframe Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mainframe Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mainframe Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mainframe Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mainframe Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mainframe Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mainframe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mainframe Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mainframe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mainframe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mainframe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IBM

7.1.1 IBM Corporation Information

7.1.2 IBM Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 IBM Mainframe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 IBM Mainframe Products Offered

7.1.5 IBM Recent Development

7.2 Unisys

7.2.1 Unisys Corporation Information

7.2.2 Unisys Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Unisys Mainframe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Unisys Mainframe Products Offered

7.2.5 Unisys Recent Development

7.3 Fujitsu

7.3.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fujitsu Mainframe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fujitsu Mainframe Products Offered

7.3.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Mainframe Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Mainframe Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Mainframe Distributors

8.3 Mainframe Production Mode & Process

8.4 Mainframe Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Mainframe Sales Channels

8.4.2 Mainframe Distributors

8.5 Mainframe Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

