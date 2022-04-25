Copier Paper Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Copier Paper market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copier Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Copier Paper market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

70 GSM

80 GSM

Others

Segment by Application

Office

Educational

Government

Bank

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Mondi

International Paper

Domtar

The Navigator Company

Chenming Group

APP

JK Paper

Asia Symbol

UPM

Oji Paper

Daio Paper

Stora Enso

Sappi

Boise Paper

Nine Dragons Paper

Double A

Seshasayee Paper and Boards

Trident

Century Pulp and Paper

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Copier Paperconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Copier Papermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Copier Papermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Copier Paperwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Copier Papersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Copier Paper companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

. 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Copier Paper Product Introduction

1.2 Global Copier Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Copier Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Copier Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Copier Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Copier Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Copier Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Copier Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Copier Paper in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Copier Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Copier Paper Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Copier Paper Industry Trends

1.5.2 Copier Paper Market Drivers

1.5.3 Copier Paper Market Challenges

1.5.4 Copier Paper Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Copier Paper Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 70 GSM

2.1.2 80 GSM

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Copier Paper Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Copier Paper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Copier Paper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Copier Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Copier Paper Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Copier Paper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Copier Paper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Copier Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Copier Paper Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Office

3.1.2 Educational

3.1.3 Government

3.1.4 Bank

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Copier Paper Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Copier Paper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Copier Paper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Copier Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Copier Paper Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Copier Paper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Copier Paper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Copier Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Copier Paper Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Copier Paper Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Copier Paper Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Copier Paper Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Copier Paper Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Copier Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Copier Paper Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Copier Paper Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Copier Paper in 2021

4.2.3 Global Copier Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Copier Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Copier Paper Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Copier Paper Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Copier Paper Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Copier Paper Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Copier Paper Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Copier Paper Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Copier Paper Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Copier Paper Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Copier Paper Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Copier Paper Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Copier Paper Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Copier Paper Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Copier Paper Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Copier Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Copier Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Copier Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Copier Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Copier Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Copier Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Copier Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Copier Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Copier Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Copier Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Copier Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Copier Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mondi

7.1.1 Mondi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mondi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mondi Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mondi Copier Paper Products Offered

7.1.5 Mondi Recent Development

7.2 International Paper

7.2.1 International Paper Corporation Information

7.2.2 International Paper Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 International Paper Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 International Paper Copier Paper Products Offered

7.2.5 International Paper Recent Development

7.3 Domtar

7.3.1 Domtar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Domtar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Domtar Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Domtar Copier Paper Products Offered

7.3.5 Domtar Recent Development

7.4 The Navigator Company

7.4.1 The Navigator Company Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Navigator Company Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 The Navigator Company Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 The Navigator Company Copier Paper Products Offered

7.4.5 The Navigator Company Recent Development

7.5 Chenming Group

7.5.1 Chenming Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chenming Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chenming Group Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chenming Group Copier Paper Products Offered

7.5.5 Chenming Group Recent Development

7.6 APP

7.6.1 APP Corporation Information

7.6.2 APP Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 APP Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 APP Copier Paper Products Offered

7.6.5 APP Recent Development

7.7 JK Paper

7.7.1 JK Paper Corporation Information

7.7.2 JK Paper Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JK Paper Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JK Paper Copier Paper Products Offered

7.7.5 JK Paper Recent Development

7.8 Asia Symbol

7.8.1 Asia Symbol Corporation Information

7.8.2 Asia Symbol Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Asia Symbol Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Asia Symbol Copier Paper Products Offered

7.8.5 Asia Symbol Recent Development

7.9 UPM

7.9.1 UPM Corporation Information

7.9.2 UPM Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 UPM Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 UPM Copier Paper Products Offered

7.9.5 UPM Recent Development

7.10 Oji Paper

7.10.1 Oji Paper Corporation Information

7.10.2 Oji Paper Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Oji Paper Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Oji Paper Copier Paper Products Offered

7.10.5 Oji Paper Recent Development

7.11 Daio Paper

7.11.1 Daio Paper Corporation Information

7.11.2 Daio Paper Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Daio Paper Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Daio Paper Copier Paper Products Offered

7.11.5 Daio Paper Recent Development

7.12 Stora Enso

7.12.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

7.12.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Stora Enso Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Stora Enso Products Offered

7.12.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

7.13 Sappi

7.13.1 Sappi Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sappi Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sappi Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sappi Products Offered

7.13.5 Sappi Recent Development

7.14 Boise Paper

7.14.1 Boise Paper Corporation Information

7.14.2 Boise Paper Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Boise Paper Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Boise Paper Products Offered

7.14.5 Boise Paper Recent Development

7.15 Nine Dragons Paper

7.15.1 Nine Dragons Paper Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nine Dragons Paper Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nine Dragons Paper Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nine Dragons Paper Products Offered

7.15.5 Nine Dragons Paper Recent Development

7.16 Double A

7.16.1 Double A Corporation Information

7.16.2 Double A Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Double A Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Double A Products Offered

7.16.5 Double A Recent Development

7.17 Seshasayee Paper and Boards

7.17.1 Seshasayee Paper and Boards Corporation Information

7.17.2 Seshasayee Paper and Boards Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Seshasayee Paper and Boards Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Seshasayee Paper and Boards Products Offered

7.17.5 Seshasayee Paper and Boards Recent Development

7.18 Trident

7.18.1 Trident Corporation Information

7.18.2 Trident Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Trident Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Trident Products Offered

7.18.5 Trident Recent Development

7.19 Century Pulp and Paper

7.19.1 Century Pulp and Paper Corporation Information

7.19.2 Century Pulp and Paper Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Century Pulp and Paper Copier Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Century Pulp and Paper Products Offered

7.19.5 Century Pulp and Paper Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Copier Paper Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Copier Paper Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Copier Paper Distributors

8.3 Copier Paper Production Mode & Process

8.4 Copier Paper Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Copier Paper Sales Channels

8.4.2 Copier Paper Distributors

8.5 Copier Paper Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

