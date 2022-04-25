Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Non-Screen Type Films

Screen Type Films

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Agfa-Gevaert

FUJIFILM

Carestream Health

FOMA BOHEMIA

Ashland

Tianjin Media Imaging Materials

China Lucky Film Corp

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Non-Screen Type Films

2.1.2 Screen Type Films

2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Infrastructure

3.1.5 Power Generation

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Agfa-Gevaert

7.1.1 Agfa-Gevaert Corporation Information

7.1.2 Agfa-Gevaert Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Agfa-Gevaert Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Agfa-Gevaert Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products Offered

7.1.5 Agfa-Gevaert Recent Development

7.2 FUJIFILM

7.2.1 FUJIFILM Corporation Information

7.2.2 FUJIFILM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 FUJIFILM Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 FUJIFILM Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products Offered

7.2.5 FUJIFILM Recent Development

7.3 Carestream Health

7.3.1 Carestream Health Corporation Information

7.3.2 Carestream Health Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Carestream Health Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Carestream Health Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products Offered

7.3.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

7.4 FOMA BOHEMIA

7.4.1 FOMA BOHEMIA Corporation Information

7.4.2 FOMA BOHEMIA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FOMA BOHEMIA Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FOMA BOHEMIA Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products Offered

7.4.5 FOMA BOHEMIA Recent Development

7.5 Ashland

7.5.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ashland Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ashland Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products Offered

7.5.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.6 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials

7.6.1 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products Offered

7.6.5 Tianjin Media Imaging Materials Recent Development

7.7 China Lucky Film Corp

7.7.1 China Lucky Film Corp Corporation Information

7.7.2 China Lucky Film Corp Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 China Lucky Film Corp Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 China Lucky Film Corp Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Products Offered

7.7.5 China Lucky Film Corp Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Distributors

8.3 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Distributors

8.5 Industrial X-ray Film for Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

