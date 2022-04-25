Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Segment by Type

Friction Type

Shear Pin Type

Roller Release Detent Type

Magnetic Torque Limiter Type

Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Segment by Application

Oil Industry

Mining And Metal Industry

Textile Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

The report on the Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tsubaki

Rexnord

Bondioli & Pavesi

Comintec

Cross+Morse

Deserti Meccanica

Brunel Corporation

Dynatect

Enemac

Altra Motion

Matrix International

Mwm Freni-Frizioni

Mach III Clutch

Sankyo Automation

Warner Electric

Hilliard Corporation

Baldor

Dalton

Ringfeder

Fenner Drives

R + W Coupling Technology

Mayr

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutchesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutchesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutchesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutcheswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutchessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Product Introduction

1.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Industry Trends

1.5.2 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Drivers

1.5.3 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Challenges

1.5.4 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Friction Type

2.1.2 Shear Pin Type

2.1.3 Roller Release Detent Type

2.1.4 Magnetic Torque Limiter Type

2.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil Industry

3.1.2 Mining And Metal Industry

3.1.3 Textile Industry

3.1.4 Chemical Industry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tsubaki

7.1.1 Tsubaki Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tsubaki Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tsubaki Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tsubaki Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.1.5 Tsubaki Recent Development

7.2 Rexnord

7.2.1 Rexnord Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rexnord Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rexnord Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rexnord Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.2.5 Rexnord Recent Development

7.3 Bondioli & Pavesi

7.3.1 Bondioli & Pavesi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bondioli & Pavesi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bondioli & Pavesi Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bondioli & Pavesi Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.3.5 Bondioli & Pavesi Recent Development

7.4 Comintec

7.4.1 Comintec Corporation Information

7.4.2 Comintec Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Comintec Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Comintec Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.4.5 Comintec Recent Development

7.5 Cross+Morse

7.5.1 Cross+Morse Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cross+Morse Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cross+Morse Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cross+Morse Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.5.5 Cross+Morse Recent Development

7.6 Deserti Meccanica

7.6.1 Deserti Meccanica Corporation Information

7.6.2 Deserti Meccanica Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Deserti Meccanica Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Deserti Meccanica Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.6.5 Deserti Meccanica Recent Development

7.7 Brunel Corporation

7.7.1 Brunel Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Brunel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Brunel Corporation Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Brunel Corporation Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.7.5 Brunel Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Dynatect

7.8.1 Dynatect Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dynatect Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dynatect Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dynatect Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.8.5 Dynatect Recent Development

7.9 Enemac

7.9.1 Enemac Corporation Information

7.9.2 Enemac Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Enemac Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Enemac Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.9.5 Enemac Recent Development

7.10 Altra Motion

7.10.1 Altra Motion Corporation Information

7.10.2 Altra Motion Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Altra Motion Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Altra Motion Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.10.5 Altra Motion Recent Development

7.11 Matrix International

7.11.1 Matrix International Corporation Information

7.11.2 Matrix International Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Matrix International Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Matrix International Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Products Offered

7.11.5 Matrix International Recent Development

7.12 Mwm Freni-Frizioni

7.12.1 Mwm Freni-Frizioni Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mwm Freni-Frizioni Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mwm Freni-Frizioni Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mwm Freni-Frizioni Products Offered

7.12.5 Mwm Freni-Frizioni Recent Development

7.13 Mach III Clutch

7.13.1 Mach III Clutch Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mach III Clutch Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mach III Clutch Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mach III Clutch Products Offered

7.13.5 Mach III Clutch Recent Development

7.14 Sankyo Automation

7.14.1 Sankyo Automation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sankyo Automation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sankyo Automation Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sankyo Automation Products Offered

7.14.5 Sankyo Automation Recent Development

7.15 Warner Electric

7.15.1 Warner Electric Corporation Information

7.15.2 Warner Electric Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Warner Electric Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Warner Electric Products Offered

7.15.5 Warner Electric Recent Development

7.16 Hilliard Corporation

7.16.1 Hilliard Corporation Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hilliard Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hilliard Corporation Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hilliard Corporation Products Offered

7.16.5 Hilliard Corporation Recent Development

7.17 Baldor

7.17.1 Baldor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Baldor Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Baldor Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Baldor Products Offered

7.17.5 Baldor Recent Development

7.18 Dalton

7.18.1 Dalton Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dalton Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Dalton Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Dalton Products Offered

7.18.5 Dalton Recent Development

7.19 Ringfeder

7.19.1 Ringfeder Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ringfeder Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Ringfeder Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Ringfeder Products Offered

7.19.5 Ringfeder Recent Development

7.20 Fenner Drives

7.20.1 Fenner Drives Corporation Information

7.20.2 Fenner Drives Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Fenner Drives Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Fenner Drives Products Offered

7.20.5 Fenner Drives Recent Development

7.21 R + W Coupling Technology

7.21.1 R + W Coupling Technology Corporation Information

7.21.2 R + W Coupling Technology Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 R + W Coupling Technology Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 R + W Coupling Technology Products Offered

7.21.5 R + W Coupling Technology Recent Development

7.22 Mayr

7.22.1 Mayr Corporation Information

7.22.2 Mayr Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Mayr Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Mayr Products Offered

7.22.5 Mayr Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Distributors

8.3 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Production Mode & Process

8.4 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Sales Channels

8.4.2 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Distributors

8.5 Mechanical Torque Limiting Clutches Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

