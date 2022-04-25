Raw Pecan Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Raw Pecan market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Pecan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Raw Pecan market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

In-shell Pecans

Shelled Pecans

Segment by Application

Snack

Confectionery & Bakery

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Carter Pecan

Navarro Pecan Company

MACO

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

South Georgia Pecan Company

Sun City Nut Company

Archer Daniels Midland

National Pecan

Durham-Ellis Pecan

Lane Southern Orchards

Hudson Pecan

Chase Pecan

Wharton Ranch

Lamar Pecan

Oliver Pecan

Anhui Zhanshi

Calway Foods

Whaley Pecan Company

Merritt Pecan

Durden Pecan

Hangzhou Yaoshengji

Royalty Pecan Farms

Bar D River Ranch Pecans

Anhui Shanliren

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Raw Pecanconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Raw Pecanmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Raw Pecanmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Raw Pecanwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Raw Pecansubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Raw Pecan companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Raw Pecan Product Introduction

1.2 Global Raw Pecan Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Raw Pecan Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Raw Pecan Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Raw Pecan Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Raw Pecan Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Raw Pecan Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Raw Pecan in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Raw Pecan Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Raw Pecan Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Raw Pecan Industry Trends

1.5.2 Raw Pecan Market Drivers

1.5.3 Raw Pecan Market Challenges

1.5.4 Raw Pecan Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Raw Pecan Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 In-shell Pecans

2.1.2 Shelled Pecans

2.2 Global Raw Pecan Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Raw Pecan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Raw Pecan Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Raw Pecan Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Raw Pecan Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Raw Pecan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Raw Pecan Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Snack

3.1.2 Confectionery & Bakery

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Raw Pecan Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Raw Pecan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Raw Pecan Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Raw Pecan Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Raw Pecan Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Raw Pecan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Raw Pecan Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Raw Pecan Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Raw Pecan Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Raw Pecan Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Raw Pecan Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Raw Pecan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Raw Pecan Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Raw Pecan Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Raw Pecan in 2021

4.2.3 Global Raw Pecan Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Raw Pecan Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Raw Pecan Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Raw Pecan Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Raw Pecan Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Raw Pecan Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Raw Pecan Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Raw Pecan Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Raw Pecan Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Raw Pecan Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Raw Pecan Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Raw Pecan Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Raw Pecan Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Raw Pecan Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Raw Pecan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Raw Pecan Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Raw Pecan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Raw Pecan Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Raw Pecan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Raw Pecan Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Raw Pecan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Raw Pecan Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Pecan Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Pecan Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Carter Pecan

7.1.1 Carter Pecan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Carter Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Carter Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Carter Pecan Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.1.5 Carter Pecan Recent Development

7.2 Navarro Pecan Company

7.2.1 Navarro Pecan Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 Navarro Pecan Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Navarro Pecan Company Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Navarro Pecan Company Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.2.5 Navarro Pecan Company Recent Development

7.3 MACO

7.3.1 MACO Corporation Information

7.3.2 MACO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 MACO Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 MACO Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.3.5 MACO Recent Development

7.4 John B. Sanfilippo & Son

7.4.1 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Corporation Information

7.4.2 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.4.5 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Recent Development

7.5 South Georgia Pecan Company

7.5.1 South Georgia Pecan Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 South Georgia Pecan Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 South Georgia Pecan Company Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 South Georgia Pecan Company Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.5.5 South Georgia Pecan Company Recent Development

7.6 Sun City Nut Company

7.6.1 Sun City Nut Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sun City Nut Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sun City Nut Company Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sun City Nut Company Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.6.5 Sun City Nut Company Recent Development

7.7 Archer Daniels Midland

7.7.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

7.7.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Archer Daniels Midland Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Archer Daniels Midland Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.7.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

7.8 National Pecan

7.8.1 National Pecan Corporation Information

7.8.2 National Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 National Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 National Pecan Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.8.5 National Pecan Recent Development

7.9 Durham-Ellis Pecan

7.9.1 Durham-Ellis Pecan Corporation Information

7.9.2 Durham-Ellis Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Durham-Ellis Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Durham-Ellis Pecan Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.9.5 Durham-Ellis Pecan Recent Development

7.10 Lane Southern Orchards

7.10.1 Lane Southern Orchards Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lane Southern Orchards Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lane Southern Orchards Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lane Southern Orchards Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.10.5 Lane Southern Orchards Recent Development

7.11 Hudson Pecan

7.11.1 Hudson Pecan Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hudson Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hudson Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hudson Pecan Raw Pecan Products Offered

7.11.5 Hudson Pecan Recent Development

7.12 Chase Pecan

7.12.1 Chase Pecan Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chase Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chase Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chase Pecan Products Offered

7.12.5 Chase Pecan Recent Development

7.13 Wharton Ranch

7.13.1 Wharton Ranch Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wharton Ranch Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wharton Ranch Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wharton Ranch Products Offered

7.13.5 Wharton Ranch Recent Development

7.14 Lamar Pecan

7.14.1 Lamar Pecan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lamar Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Lamar Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Lamar Pecan Products Offered

7.14.5 Lamar Pecan Recent Development

7.15 Oliver Pecan

7.15.1 Oliver Pecan Corporation Information

7.15.2 Oliver Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Oliver Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Oliver Pecan Products Offered

7.15.5 Oliver Pecan Recent Development

7.16 Anhui Zhanshi

7.16.1 Anhui Zhanshi Corporation Information

7.16.2 Anhui Zhanshi Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Anhui Zhanshi Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Anhui Zhanshi Products Offered

7.16.5 Anhui Zhanshi Recent Development

7.17 Calway Foods

7.17.1 Calway Foods Corporation Information

7.17.2 Calway Foods Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Calway Foods Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Calway Foods Products Offered

7.17.5 Calway Foods Recent Development

7.18 Whaley Pecan Company

7.18.1 Whaley Pecan Company Corporation Information

7.18.2 Whaley Pecan Company Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Whaley Pecan Company Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Whaley Pecan Company Products Offered

7.18.5 Whaley Pecan Company Recent Development

7.19 Merritt Pecan

7.19.1 Merritt Pecan Corporation Information

7.19.2 Merritt Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Merritt Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Merritt Pecan Products Offered

7.19.5 Merritt Pecan Recent Development

7.20 Durden Pecan

7.20.1 Durden Pecan Corporation Information

7.20.2 Durden Pecan Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Durden Pecan Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Durden Pecan Products Offered

7.20.5 Durden Pecan Recent Development

7.21 Hangzhou Yaoshengji

7.21.1 Hangzhou Yaoshengji Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hangzhou Yaoshengji Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Hangzhou Yaoshengji Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Hangzhou Yaoshengji Products Offered

7.21.5 Hangzhou Yaoshengji Recent Development

7.22 Royalty Pecan Farms

7.22.1 Royalty Pecan Farms Corporation Information

7.22.2 Royalty Pecan Farms Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Royalty Pecan Farms Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Royalty Pecan Farms Products Offered

7.22.5 Royalty Pecan Farms Recent Development

7.23 Bar D River Ranch Pecans

7.23.1 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Corporation Information

7.23.2 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Products Offered

7.23.5 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Recent Development

7.24 Anhui Shanliren

7.24.1 Anhui Shanliren Corporation Information

7.24.2 Anhui Shanliren Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Anhui Shanliren Raw Pecan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Anhui Shanliren Products Offered

7.24.5 Anhui Shanliren Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Raw Pecan Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Raw Pecan Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Pecan Distributors

8.3 Raw Pecan Production Mode & Process

8.4 Raw Pecan Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Raw Pecan Sales Channels

8.4.2 Raw Pecan Distributors

8.5 Raw Pecan Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

