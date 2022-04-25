Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-prescription Mouthwashes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-prescription Mouthwashes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/194408/non-prescription-mouthwashes

Segment by Type

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Segment by Application

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Sale

Retail & Convenience Store

Drugstore

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive

Crest(P&G)

Unilever

Sunstar

GSK

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

TheraBreath（被收购）

Weleda

PIERAS CO

Dentyl Active (Venture Life Group)

NYSCPS

Weimeizi

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-prescription Mouthwashesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-prescription Mouthwashesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-prescription Mouthwashesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-prescription Mouthwasheswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-prescription Mouthwashessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-prescription Mouthwashes companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Alcoholic

2.1.2 Non-alcoholic

2.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Supermarket & Hypermarket

3.1.2 Online Sale

3.1.3 Retail & Convenience Store

3.1.4 Drugstore

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-prescription Mouthwashes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-prescription Mouthwashes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-prescription Mouthwashes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-prescription Mouthwashes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.2 Colgate-Palmolive

7.2.1 Colgate-Palmolive Corporation Information

7.2.2 Colgate-Palmolive Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Colgate-Palmolive Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Colgate-Palmolive Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.2.5 Colgate-Palmolive Recent Development

7.3 Crest(P&G)

7.3.1 Crest(P&G) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Crest(P&G) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Crest(P&G) Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Crest(P&G) Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.3.5 Crest(P&G) Recent Development

7.4 Unilever

7.4.1 Unilever Corporation Information

7.4.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Unilever Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Unilever Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.4.5 Unilever Recent Development

7.5 Sunstar

7.5.1 Sunstar Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sunstar Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sunstar Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sunstar Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.5.5 Sunstar Recent Development

7.6 GSK

7.6.1 GSK Corporation Information

7.6.2 GSK Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GSK Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GSK Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.6.5 GSK Recent Development

7.7 Kao Corporation

7.7.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kao Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kao Corporation Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kao Corporation Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.7.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Lion Corporation

7.8.1 Lion Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lion Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lion Corporation Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lion Corporation Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.8.5 Lion Corporation Recent Development

7.9 TheraBreath（被收购）

7.9.1 TheraBreath（被收购） Corporation Information

7.9.2 TheraBreath（被收购） Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TheraBreath（被收购） Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TheraBreath（被收购） Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.9.5 TheraBreath（被收购） Recent Development

7.10 Weleda

7.10.1 Weleda Corporation Information

7.10.2 Weleda Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Weleda Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Weleda Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.10.5 Weleda Recent Development

7.11 PIERAS CO

7.11.1 PIERAS CO Corporation Information

7.11.2 PIERAS CO Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 PIERAS CO Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 PIERAS CO Non-prescription Mouthwashes Products Offered

7.11.5 PIERAS CO Recent Development

7.12 Dentyl Active (Venture Life Group)

7.12.1 Dentyl Active (Venture Life Group) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dentyl Active (Venture Life Group) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dentyl Active (Venture Life Group) Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dentyl Active (Venture Life Group) Products Offered

7.12.5 Dentyl Active (Venture Life Group) Recent Development

7.13 NYSCPS

7.13.1 NYSCPS Corporation Information

7.13.2 NYSCPS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 NYSCPS Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 NYSCPS Products Offered

7.13.5 NYSCPS Recent Development

7.14 Weimeizi

7.14.1 Weimeizi Corporation Information

7.14.2 Weimeizi Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Weimeizi Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Weimeizi Products Offered

7.14.5 Weimeizi Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Distributors

8.3 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Distributors

8.5 Non-prescription Mouthwashes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/194408/non-prescription-mouthwashes

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com