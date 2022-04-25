EVA Foam Tape Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EVA Foam Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Foam Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EVA Foam Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351676/eva-foam-tape

EVA Foam Tape Market Segment by Type

Double Sided EVA Foam tape

Single Sided EVA Foam tape

EVA Foam Tape Market Segment by Application

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Others

The report on the EVA Foam Tape market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

3M

Nitto

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Avery Dennison (Mactac)

Scapa

Achem (YC Group)

Acrylic Foam Tape Company

Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

SB Tape Group

Toplinktape International Co., Limited

Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd

GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.

Adhesive Specialties

CROWN

Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd

Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd

Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd

Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd

Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EVA Foam Tapeconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EVA Foam Tapemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EVA Foam Tapemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EVA Foam Tapewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EVA Foam Tapesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EVA Foam Tape companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVA Foam Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EVA Foam Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EVA Foam Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EVA Foam Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EVA Foam Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EVA Foam Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EVA Foam Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EVA Foam Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 EVA Foam Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 EVA Foam Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 EVA Foam Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EVA Foam Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Double Sided EVA Foam tape

2.1.2 Single Sided EVA Foam tape

2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EVA Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EVA Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EVA Foam Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Buildings & Construction

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Electronics

3.1.4 Home Appliances

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EVA Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EVA Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EVA Foam Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EVA Foam Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EVA Foam Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EVA Foam Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EVA Foam Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EVA Foam Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EVA Foam Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EVA Foam Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EVA Foam Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EVA Foam Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EVA Foam Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EVA Foam Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EVA Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EVA Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EVA Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EVA Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EVA Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EVA Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Nitto

7.2.1 Nitto Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nitto Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nitto EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nitto EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Nitto Recent Development

7.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

7.3.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Development

7.4 Avery Dennison (Mactac)

7.4.1 Avery Dennison (Mactac) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Avery Dennison (Mactac) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Avery Dennison (Mactac) EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Avery Dennison (Mactac) EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Avery Dennison (Mactac) Recent Development

7.5 Scapa

7.5.1 Scapa Corporation Information

7.5.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Scapa EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Scapa EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Scapa Recent Development

7.6 Achem (YC Group)

7.6.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Achem (YC Group) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Achem (YC Group) EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Achem (YC Group) EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Development

7.7 Acrylic Foam Tape Company

7.7.1 Acrylic Foam Tape Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Acrylic Foam Tape Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Acrylic Foam Tape Company EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Acrylic Foam Tape Company EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Acrylic Foam Tape Company Recent Development

7.8 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

7.8.1 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Recent Development

7.9 SB Tape Group

7.9.1 SB Tape Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 SB Tape Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SB Tape Group EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SB Tape Group EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 SB Tape Group Recent Development

7.10 Toplinktape International Co., Limited

7.10.1 Toplinktape International Co., Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toplinktape International Co., Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Toplinktape International Co., Limited EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Toplinktape International Co., Limited EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Toplinktape International Co., Limited Recent Development

7.11 Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd

7.11.1 Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Louis Adhesive Tapes Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.12 GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd.

7.12.1 GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. Products Offered

7.12.5 GTG Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. Recent Development

7.13 Adhesive Specialties

7.13.1 Adhesive Specialties Corporation Information

7.13.2 Adhesive Specialties Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Adhesive Specialties EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Adhesive Specialties Products Offered

7.13.5 Adhesive Specialties Recent Development

7.14 CROWN

7.14.1 CROWN Corporation Information

7.14.2 CROWN Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CROWN EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CROWN Products Offered

7.14.5 CROWN Recent Development

7.15 Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd

7.15.1 Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 Shanghai Toptape Industrial Material Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.16 Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd

7.16.1 Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.16.5 Shanghai Newera Viscid Products Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.17 Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd

7.17.1 Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.17.2 Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.17.5 Haixiang Adhesive Products Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.18 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd

7.18.1 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.18.5 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.19 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

7.19.1 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.19.2 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.19.5 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.20 Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd

7.20.1 Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.20.2 Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.20.5 Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.21 Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd

7.21.1 Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.21.2 Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd Products Offered

7.21.5 Enping Sanli Adhesive Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.22 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd

7.22.1 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd Corporation Information

7.22.2 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd Products Offered

7.22.5 Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co,, Ltd Recent Development

7.23 Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd

7.23.1 Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.23.2 Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.23.5 Tianjin Yongmao Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.24 Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd

7.24.1 Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd Corporation Information

7.24.2 Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd EVA Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd Products Offered

7.24.5 Ningbo Great Adhesive Products Co;Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EVA Foam Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EVA Foam Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EVA Foam Tape Distributors

8.3 EVA Foam Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 EVA Foam Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EVA Foam Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 EVA Foam Tape Distributors

8.5 EVA Foam Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351676/eva-foam-tape

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com