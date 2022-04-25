Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

6N

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Photovoltaic (PV)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Entegris

Linde plc

Versum Materials

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Solvay

Nata Opto-electronic

Shanghai GenTech

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

.1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 6N

2.1.2 Others

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Semiconductor

3.1.2 Photovoltaic (PV)

3.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Entegris

7.1.1 Entegris Corporation Information

7.1.2 Entegris Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Entegris Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Entegris Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Products Offered

7.1.5 Entegris Recent Development

7.2 Linde plc

7.2.1 Linde plc Corporation Information

7.2.2 Linde plc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Linde plc Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Linde plc Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Products Offered

7.2.5 Linde plc Recent Development

7.3 Versum Materials

7.3.1 Versum Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Versum Materials Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Versum Materials Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Versum Materials Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Products Offered

7.3.5 Versum Materials Recent Development

7.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

7.4.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information

7.4.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Products Offered

7.4.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Development

7.5 Solvay

7.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.5.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Solvay Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Solvay Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Products Offered

7.5.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.6 Nata Opto-electronic

7.6.1 Nata Opto-electronic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nata Opto-electronic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nata Opto-electronic Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nata Opto-electronic Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Products Offered

7.6.5 Nata Opto-electronic Recent Development

7.7 Shanghai GenTech

7.7.1 Shanghai GenTech Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shanghai GenTech Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shanghai GenTech Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shanghai GenTech Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Products Offered

7.7.5 Shanghai GenTech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Distributors

8.3 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Distributors

8.5 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

