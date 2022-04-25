Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Segment by Type

0.2-10 mm

10-20 mm

20-30 mm

30-40 mm

Above 40 mm

Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Segment by Application

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Building and Construction Industry

Footwear Industry

Others

The report on the Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Flexipack Limited

Sekisui Chemical

BASF

Toray Plastics

Zotefoams

CYG TEFA

Pro-Care Packaging

CUSCOR

CYG TEFA Co., Ltd.

Parkway Foam Co., Ltd

PYG Foam Co., Ltd.

Foamty Corp

Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd

Jingke Industry

Sansheng industry

Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd

Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Sichuan foam Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Jiaolian

Zhejiang Runyang New Material

Hubei Xiangyuan New Material

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foamconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foammarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foammanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foamwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foamsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Product Introduction

1.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Industry Trends

1.5.2 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Drivers

1.5.3 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Challenges

1.5.4 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Thickness

2.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Segment by Thickness

2.1.1 0.2-10 mm

2.1.2 10-20 mm

2.1.3 20-30 mm

2.1.4 30-40 mm

2.1.5 Above 40 mm

2.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Thickness

2.2.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Value, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Thickness

2.3.1 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Value, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging Industry

3.1.2 Automotive Industry

3.1.3 Building and Construction Industry

3.1.4 Footwear Industry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam in 2021

4.2.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Flexipack Limited

7.1.1 Flexipack Limited Corporation Information

7.1.2 Flexipack Limited Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Flexipack Limited Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Flexipack Limited Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.1.5 Flexipack Limited Recent Development

7.2 Sekisui Chemical

7.2.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sekisui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sekisui Chemical Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sekisui Chemical Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.2.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF Recent Development

7.4 Toray Plastics

7.4.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Toray Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Toray Plastics Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Toray Plastics Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.4.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development

7.5 Zotefoams

7.5.1 Zotefoams Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zotefoams Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zotefoams Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zotefoams Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.5.5 Zotefoams Recent Development

7.6 CYG TEFA

7.6.1 CYG TEFA Corporation Information

7.6.2 CYG TEFA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CYG TEFA Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CYG TEFA Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.6.5 CYG TEFA Recent Development

7.7 Pro-Care Packaging

7.7.1 Pro-Care Packaging Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pro-Care Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pro-Care Packaging Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pro-Care Packaging Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.7.5 Pro-Care Packaging Recent Development

7.8 CUSCOR

7.8.1 CUSCOR Corporation Information

7.8.2 CUSCOR Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CUSCOR Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CUSCOR Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.8.5 CUSCOR Recent Development

7.9 CYG TEFA Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 CYG TEFA Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 CYG TEFA Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CYG TEFA Co., Ltd. Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CYG TEFA Co., Ltd. Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.9.5 CYG TEFA Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Parkway Foam Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Parkway Foam Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Parkway Foam Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Parkway Foam Co., Ltd Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Parkway Foam Co., Ltd Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.10.5 Parkway Foam Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.11 PYG Foam Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 PYG Foam Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 PYG Foam Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 PYG Foam Co., Ltd. Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 PYG Foam Co., Ltd. Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Products Offered

7.11.5 PYG Foam Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Foamty Corp

7.12.1 Foamty Corp Corporation Information

7.12.2 Foamty Corp Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Foamty Corp Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Foamty Corp Products Offered

7.12.5 Foamty Corp Recent Development

7.13 Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd

7.13.1 Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.13.2 Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.13.5 Huzhou Meishuo New Material Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.14 Jingke Industry

7.14.1 Jingke Industry Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jingke Industry Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jingke Industry Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jingke Industry Products Offered

7.14.5 Jingke Industry Recent Development

7.15 Sansheng industry

7.15.1 Sansheng industry Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sansheng industry Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sansheng industry Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sansheng industry Products Offered

7.15.5 Sansheng industry Recent Development

7.16 Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd

7.16.1 Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd Products Offered

7.16.5 Shanghai Runfan Rubber&Foam Industrial Material Co, Ltd Recent Development

7.17 Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Guangzhou Guochen New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Sichuan foam Co., Ltd

7.18.1 Sichuan foam Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sichuan foam Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sichuan foam Co., Ltd Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sichuan foam Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.18.5 Sichuan foam Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.19 Zhejiang Jiaolian

7.19.1 Zhejiang Jiaolian Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zhejiang Jiaolian Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zhejiang Jiaolian Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zhejiang Jiaolian Products Offered

7.19.5 Zhejiang Jiaolian Recent Development

7.20 Zhejiang Runyang New Material

7.20.1 Zhejiang Runyang New Material Corporation Information

7.20.2 Zhejiang Runyang New Material Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Zhejiang Runyang New Material Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Zhejiang Runyang New Material Products Offered

7.20.5 Zhejiang Runyang New Material Recent Development

7.21 Hubei Xiangyuan New Material

7.21.1 Hubei Xiangyuan New Material Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hubei Xiangyuan New Material Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Hubei Xiangyuan New Material Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Hubei Xiangyuan New Material Products Offered

7.21.5 Hubei Xiangyuan New Material Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Distributors

8.3 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Production Mode & Process

8.4 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Sales Channels

8.4.2 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Distributors

8.5 Irradiated Cross-Linked Polyethylene (IXPE) Foam Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

