8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Segment by Type

N-type SiC

Semi-insulating SiC

8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Segment by Application

Power Device

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Wireless Infrastructure

Others

The report on the 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Wolfspeed

SK Siltron

SiCrystal

II-VI Advanced Materials

Showa Denko

Norstel

TankeBlue

SICC

Hebei Synlight Crystal

CETC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafersmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Waferswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Waferssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Product Introduction

1.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Industry Trends

1.5.2 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Drivers

1.5.3 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Challenges

1.5.4 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 N-type SiC

2.1.2 Semi-insulating SiC

2.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Device

3.1.2 Electronics and Optoelectronics

3.1.3 Wireless Infrastructure

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers in 2021

4.2.3 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Wolfspeed

7.1.1 Wolfspeed Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wolfspeed Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Wolfspeed 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Wolfspeed 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.1.5 Wolfspeed Recent Development

7.2 SK Siltron

7.2.1 SK Siltron Corporation Information

7.2.2 SK Siltron Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SK Siltron 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SK Siltron 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.2.5 SK Siltron Recent Development

7.3 SiCrystal

7.3.1 SiCrystal Corporation Information

7.3.2 SiCrystal Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SiCrystal 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SiCrystal 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.3.5 SiCrystal Recent Development

7.4 II-VI Advanced Materials

7.4.1 II-VI Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 II-VI Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 II-VI Advanced Materials 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 II-VI Advanced Materials 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.4.5 II-VI Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.5 Showa Denko

7.5.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

7.5.2 Showa Denko Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Showa Denko 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Showa Denko 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.5.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.6 Norstel

7.6.1 Norstel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Norstel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Norstel 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Norstel 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.6.5 Norstel Recent Development

7.7 TankeBlue

7.7.1 TankeBlue Corporation Information

7.7.2 TankeBlue Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TankeBlue 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TankeBlue 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.7.5 TankeBlue Recent Development

7.8 SICC

7.8.1 SICC Corporation Information

7.8.2 SICC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SICC 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SICC 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.8.5 SICC Recent Development

7.9 Hebei Synlight Crystal

7.9.1 Hebei Synlight Crystal Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hebei Synlight Crystal Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hebei Synlight Crystal 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hebei Synlight Crystal 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.9.5 Hebei Synlight Crystal Recent Development

7.10 CETC

7.10.1 CETC Corporation Information

7.10.2 CETC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CETC 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CETC 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Products Offered

7.10.5 CETC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Distributors

8.3 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Production Mode & Process

8.4 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Sales Channels

8.4.2 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Distributors

8.5 8-inch (200mm) Silicon Carbide Wafers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

