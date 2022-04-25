Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Dairy-Free Milk Substitute market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Segment by Type

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Coconut Milk

Oats Milk

Others

Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Segment by Application

Desserts

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Others

The report on the Dairy-Free Milk Substitute market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ripple Foods

Danone

Blue Diamond Growers

Oatly

SunOpta

Califia Farms

VV Group

Dali Group

Noumi

Kikkoman Corporation

Earth’s Own

Coconut Palm Group

Nanguo

Yinlu

Vitasoy

Yili

Mengniu

Ezaki Glico

Marusan-Ai

Campbell Soup Company

Nutrisoya Foods

Wangwang

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Dairy-Free Milk Substituteconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Dairy-Free Milk Substitutemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dairy-Free Milk Substitutemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dairy-Free Milk Substitutewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Dairy-Free Milk Substitutesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Dairy-Free Milk Substitute companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Soy Milk

2.1.2 Almond Milk

2.1.3 Rice Milk

2.1.4 Coconut Milk

2.1.5 Oats Milk

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Desserts

3.1.2 Bakery

3.1.3 Confectionery

3.1.4 Beverages

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dairy-Free Milk Substitute in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ripple Foods

7.1.1 Ripple Foods Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ripple Foods Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ripple Foods Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ripple Foods Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.1.5 Ripple Foods Recent Development

7.2 Danone

7.2.1 Danone Corporation Information

7.2.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Danone Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Danone Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.2.5 Danone Recent Development

7.3 Blue Diamond Growers

7.3.1 Blue Diamond Growers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Blue Diamond Growers Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Blue Diamond Growers Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Blue Diamond Growers Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.3.5 Blue Diamond Growers Recent Development

7.4 Oatly

7.4.1 Oatly Corporation Information

7.4.2 Oatly Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Oatly Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Oatly Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.4.5 Oatly Recent Development

7.5 SunOpta

7.5.1 SunOpta Corporation Information

7.5.2 SunOpta Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SunOpta Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SunOpta Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.5.5 SunOpta Recent Development

7.6 Califia Farms

7.6.1 Califia Farms Corporation Information

7.6.2 Califia Farms Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Califia Farms Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Califia Farms Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.6.5 Califia Farms Recent Development

7.7 VV Group

7.7.1 VV Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 VV Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 VV Group Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 VV Group Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.7.5 VV Group Recent Development

7.8 Dali Group

7.8.1 Dali Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dali Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dali Group Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dali Group Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.8.5 Dali Group Recent Development

7.9 Noumi

7.9.1 Noumi Corporation Information

7.9.2 Noumi Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Noumi Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Noumi Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.9.5 Noumi Recent Development

7.10 Kikkoman Corporation

7.10.1 Kikkoman Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kikkoman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kikkoman Corporation Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kikkoman Corporation Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.10.5 Kikkoman Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Earth’s Own

7.11.1 Earth’s Own Corporation Information

7.11.2 Earth’s Own Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Earth’s Own Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Earth’s Own Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Products Offered

7.11.5 Earth’s Own Recent Development

7.12 Coconut Palm Group

7.12.1 Coconut Palm Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Coconut Palm Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Coconut Palm Group Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Coconut Palm Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Coconut Palm Group Recent Development

7.13 Nanguo

7.13.1 Nanguo Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nanguo Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nanguo Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nanguo Products Offered

7.13.5 Nanguo Recent Development

7.14 Yinlu

7.14.1 Yinlu Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yinlu Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yinlu Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yinlu Products Offered

7.14.5 Yinlu Recent Development

7.15 Vitasoy

7.15.1 Vitasoy Corporation Information

7.15.2 Vitasoy Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Vitasoy Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Vitasoy Products Offered

7.15.5 Vitasoy Recent Development

7.16 Yili

7.16.1 Yili Corporation Information

7.16.2 Yili Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Yili Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Yili Products Offered

7.16.5 Yili Recent Development

7.17 Mengniu

7.17.1 Mengniu Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mengniu Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mengniu Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mengniu Products Offered

7.17.5 Mengniu Recent Development

7.18 Ezaki Glico

7.18.1 Ezaki Glico Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ezaki Glico Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ezaki Glico Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ezaki Glico Products Offered

7.18.5 Ezaki Glico Recent Development

7.19 Marusan-Ai

7.19.1 Marusan-Ai Corporation Information

7.19.2 Marusan-Ai Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Marusan-Ai Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Marusan-Ai Products Offered

7.19.5 Marusan-Ai Recent Development

7.20 Campbell Soup Company

7.20.1 Campbell Soup Company Corporation Information

7.20.2 Campbell Soup Company Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Campbell Soup Company Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Campbell Soup Company Products Offered

7.20.5 Campbell Soup Company Recent Development

7.21 Nutrisoya Foods

7.21.1 Nutrisoya Foods Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nutrisoya Foods Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Nutrisoya Foods Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Nutrisoya Foods Products Offered

7.21.5 Nutrisoya Foods Recent Development

7.22 Wangwang

7.22.1 Wangwang Corporation Information

7.22.2 Wangwang Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Wangwang Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Wangwang Products Offered

7.22.5 Wangwang Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Distributors

8.3 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Distributors

8.5 Dairy-Free Milk Substitute Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

