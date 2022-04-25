Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Multi-pass Dryer market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-pass Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Multi-pass Dryer market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Multi-pass Dryer market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Capacity, Below 6 T/h accounting for % of the Multi-pass Dryer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Food & Beverage was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Multi-pass Dryer Scope and Market Size

Multi-pass Dryer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-pass Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Multi-pass Dryer market size by players, by Capacity and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

By Company

Bühler

Reading Bakery Systems

Lanly

Grain Tech

Incus

Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment

Henan Richi Machinery

Segment by Capacity

Below 6 T/h

Above 6 T/h

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Industrial

The report on the Multi-pass Dryer market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Multi-pass Dryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Multi-pass Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multi-pass Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multi-pass Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Multi-pass Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Multi-pass Dryer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Multi-pass Dryer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Multi-pass Dryer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Multi-pass Dryer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Multi-pass Dryer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Multi-pass Dryer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Multi-pass Dryer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Multi-pass Dryer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Multi-pass Dryer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Multi-pass Dryer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Multi-pass Dryer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Multi-pass Dryer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Capacity

2.1 Multi-pass Dryer Market Segment by Capacity

2.1.1 Below 6 T/h

2.1.2 Above 6 T/h

2.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Capacity

2.2.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Value, by Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume, by Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Multi-pass Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Capacity

2.3.1 United States Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Value, by Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume, by Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Multi-pass Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Capacity (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Multi-pass Dryer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food & Beverage

3.1.2 Industrial

3.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Multi-pass Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Multi-pass Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Multi-pass Dryer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Multi-pass Dryer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Multi-pass Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Multi-pass Dryer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Multi-pass Dryer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Multi-pass Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Multi-pass Dryer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Multi-pass Dryer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Multi-pass Dryer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Multi-pass Dryer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Multi-pass Dryer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Multi-pass Dryer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Multi-pass Dryer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Multi-pass Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Multi-pass Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Multi-pass Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Multi-pass Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Multi-pass Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Multi-pass Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Multi-pass Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Multi-pass Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Multi-pass Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Multi-pass Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bühler

7.1.1 Bühler Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bühler Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bühler Multi-pass Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bühler Multi-pass Dryer Products Offered

7.1.5 Bühler Recent Development

7.2 Reading Bakery Systems

7.2.1 Reading Bakery Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Reading Bakery Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Reading Bakery Systems Multi-pass Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Reading Bakery Systems Multi-pass Dryer Products Offered

7.2.5 Reading Bakery Systems Recent Development

7.3 Lanly

7.3.1 Lanly Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lanly Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lanly Multi-pass Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lanly Multi-pass Dryer Products Offered

7.3.5 Lanly Recent Development

7.4 Grain Tech

7.4.1 Grain Tech Corporation Information

7.4.2 Grain Tech Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Grain Tech Multi-pass Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Grain Tech Multi-pass Dryer Products Offered

7.4.5 Grain Tech Recent Development

7.5 Incus

7.5.1 Incus Corporation Information

7.5.2 Incus Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Incus Multi-pass Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Incus Multi-pass Dryer Products Offered

7.5.5 Incus Recent Development

7.6 Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment

7.6.1 Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment Multi-pass Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment Multi-pass Dryer Products Offered

7.6.5 Zhengzhou Taida Drying Equipment Recent Development

7.7 Henan Richi Machinery

7.7.1 Henan Richi Machinery Corporation Information

7.7.2 Henan Richi Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Henan Richi Machinery Multi-pass Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Henan Richi Machinery Multi-pass Dryer Products Offered

7.7.5 Henan Richi Machinery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Multi-pass Dryer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Multi-pass Dryer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Multi-pass Dryer Distributors

8.3 Multi-pass Dryer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Multi-pass Dryer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Multi-pass Dryer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Multi-pass Dryer Distributors

8.5 Multi-pass Dryer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

