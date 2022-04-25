Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global VRF Outdoor Units market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VRF Outdoor Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global VRF Outdoor Units market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global VRF Outdoor Units market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Heat Recovery Outdoor Units accounting for % of the VRF Outdoor Units global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global VRF Outdoor Units Scope and Market Size

VRF Outdoor Units market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VRF Outdoor Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the VRF Outdoor Units market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351749/vrf-outdoor-units

By Company

Bryant

Carrier

Samaung

Systemair

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

LG

Bosch

Johnson Controls

Lennox International

Panasonic

Midea

Daikin

Segment by Type

Heat Recovery Outdoor Units

Heat Pump Outdoor Units

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

School

Market

Others

The report on the VRF Outdoor Units market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global VRF Outdoor Units consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of VRF Outdoor Units market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VRF Outdoor Units manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VRF Outdoor Units with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of VRF Outdoor Units submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> VRF Outdoor Units companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 VRF Outdoor Units Product Introduction

1.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States VRF Outdoor Units Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States VRF Outdoor Units Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 VRF Outdoor Units Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States VRF Outdoor Units in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of VRF Outdoor Units Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 VRF Outdoor Units Market Dynamics

1.5.1 VRF Outdoor Units Industry Trends

1.5.2 VRF Outdoor Units Market Drivers

1.5.3 VRF Outdoor Units Market Challenges

1.5.4 VRF Outdoor Units Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 VRF Outdoor Units Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Heat Recovery Outdoor Units

2.1.2 Heat Pump Outdoor Units

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global VRF Outdoor Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States VRF Outdoor Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 VRF Outdoor Units Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 School

3.1.3 Market

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global VRF Outdoor Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States VRF Outdoor Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global VRF Outdoor Units Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global VRF Outdoor Units Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global VRF Outdoor Units Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 VRF Outdoor Units Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of VRF Outdoor Units in 2021

4.2.3 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global VRF Outdoor Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers VRF Outdoor Units Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into VRF Outdoor Units Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top VRF Outdoor Units Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States VRF Outdoor Units Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States VRF Outdoor Units Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Region

5.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global VRF Outdoor Units Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global VRF Outdoor Units Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America VRF Outdoor Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America VRF Outdoor Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific VRF Outdoor Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific VRF Outdoor Units Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe VRF Outdoor Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe VRF Outdoor Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America VRF Outdoor Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America VRF Outdoor Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa VRF Outdoor Units Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa VRF Outdoor Units Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bryant

7.1.1 Bryant Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bryant Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bryant VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bryant VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.1.5 Bryant Recent Development

7.2 Carrier

7.2.1 Carrier Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carrier VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carrier VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.2.5 Carrier Recent Development

7.3 Samaung

7.3.1 Samaung Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samaung Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Samaung VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Samaung VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.3.5 Samaung Recent Development

7.4 Systemair

7.4.1 Systemair Corporation Information

7.4.2 Systemair Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Systemair VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Systemair VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.4.5 Systemair Recent Development

7.5 Toshiba

7.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Toshiba VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Toshiba VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.7 Hitachi

7.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hitachi VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hitachi VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.8 LG

7.8.1 LG Corporation Information

7.8.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LG VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LG VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.8.5 LG Recent Development

7.9 Bosch

7.9.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bosch VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bosch VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.9.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.10 Johnson Controls

7.10.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.10.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Johnson Controls VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Johnson Controls VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.10.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.11 Lennox International

7.11.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lennox International Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lennox International VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lennox International VRF Outdoor Units Products Offered

7.11.5 Lennox International Recent Development

7.12 Panasonic

7.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.12.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Panasonic VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.13 Midea

7.13.1 Midea Corporation Information

7.13.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Midea VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Midea Products Offered

7.13.5 Midea Recent Development

7.14 Daikin

7.14.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Daikin VRF Outdoor Units Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Daikin Products Offered

7.14.5 Daikin Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 VRF Outdoor Units Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 VRF Outdoor Units Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 VRF Outdoor Units Distributors

8.3 VRF Outdoor Units Production Mode & Process

8.4 VRF Outdoor Units Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 VRF Outdoor Units Sales Channels

8.4.2 VRF Outdoor Units Distributors

8.5 VRF Outdoor Units Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351749/vrf-outdoor-units

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com