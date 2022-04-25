Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Cooling Efficiency, Below 20 SEER accounting for % of the Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Scope and Market Size

Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market size by players, by Cooling Efficiency and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

By Company

Bryant

Carrier

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

LG

Lennox International

Panasonic

Daikin

Johnson Controls

Segment by Cooling Efficiency

Below 20 SEER

Above 20 SEER

Segment by Application

Hospital

School

Market

Others

The report on the Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Product Introduction

1.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Industry Trends

1.5.2 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Drivers

1.5.3 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Challenges

1.5.4 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Cooling Efficiency

2.1 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Segment by Cooling Efficiency

2.1.1 Below 20 SEER

2.1.2 Above 20 SEER

2.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Cooling Efficiency

2.2.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Value, by Cooling Efficiency (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume, by Cooling Efficiency (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Cooling Efficiency (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Cooling Efficiency

2.3.1 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Value, by Cooling Efficiency (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume, by Cooling Efficiency (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Cooling Efficiency (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 School

3.1.3 Market

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit in 2021

4.2.3 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bryant

7.1.1 Bryant Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bryant Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bryant Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bryant Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.1.5 Bryant Recent Development

7.2 Carrier

7.2.1 Carrier Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carrier Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carrier Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.2.5 Carrier Recent Development

7.3 Toshiba

7.3.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Toshiba Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Toshiba Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.3.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.4 Mitsubishi Electric

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.5 Hitachi

7.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hitachi Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hitachi Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.6 LG

7.6.1 LG Corporation Information

7.6.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LG Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LG Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.6.5 LG Recent Development

7.7 Lennox International

7.7.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lennox International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lennox International Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lennox International Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.7.5 Lennox International Recent Development

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Panasonic Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Panasonic Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.9 Daikin

7.9.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.9.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Daikin Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Daikin Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.9.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.10 Johnson Controls

7.10.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.10.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Johnson Controls Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Johnson Controls Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Products Offered

7.10.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Distributors

8.3 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Production Mode & Process

8.4 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Sales Channels

8.4.2 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Distributors

8.5 Single Phase Heat Pump Outdoor Unit Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

