Natural Language Processing Platform Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Natural Language Processing Platform market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Language Processing Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Natural Language Processing Platform market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Natural Language Processing Platform Market Segment by Type

Rules-based

Machine Learning-based

Natural Language Processing Platform Market Segment by Application

Financial and Insurance

Education

Commercial Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Others

The report on the Natural Language Processing Platform market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Amazon

Baidu

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Inbenta

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Emotibot

SAS Institute

Veritone

Narrative Science

SAP

Linguamatics

Conversica

SparkCognition

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Natural Language Processing Platformconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Natural Language Processing Platformmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural Language Processing Platformmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural Language Processing Platformwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Natural Language Processing Platformsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Natural Language Processing Platform companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Natural Language Processing Platform Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Natural Language Processing Platform in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Natural Language Processing Platform Industry Trends

1.4.2 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Drivers

1.4.3 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Challenges

1.4.4 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Natural Language Processing Platform by Type

2.1 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rules-based

2.1.2 Machine Learning-based

2.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Natural Language Processing Platform by Application

3.1 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Financial and Insurance

3.1.2 Education

3.1.3 Commercial Retail

3.1.4 Government and Public Sector

3.1.5 Healthcare

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Natural Language Processing Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Natural Language Processing Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Natural Language Processing Platform in 2021

4.2.3 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Headquarters, Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Companies Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Natural Language Processing Platform Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Natural Language Processing Platform Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Natural Language Processing Platform Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Natural Language Processing Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Language Processing Platform Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Natural Language Processing Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Natural Language Processing Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Language Processing Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Language Processing Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amazon

7.1.1 Amazon Company Details

7.1.2 Amazon Business Overview

7.1.3 Amazon Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

7.2 Baidu

7.2.1 Baidu Company Details

7.2.2 Baidu Business Overview

7.2.3 Baidu Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.2.4 Baidu Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Baidu Recent Development

7.3 Google

7.3.1 Google Company Details

7.3.2 Google Business Overview

7.3.3 Google Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.3.4 Google Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Google Recent Development

7.4 IBM

7.4.1 IBM Company Details

7.4.2 IBM Business Overview

7.4.3 IBM Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.4.4 IBM Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IBM Recent Development

7.5 Microsoft

7.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.5.3 Microsoft Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.6 Intel

7.6.1 Intel Company Details

7.6.2 Intel Business Overview

7.6.3 Intel Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.6.4 Intel Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Intel Recent Development

7.7 Inbenta

7.7.1 Inbenta Company Details

7.7.2 Inbenta Business Overview

7.7.3 Inbenta Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.7.4 Inbenta Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Inbenta Recent Development

7.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.8.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

7.8.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Overview

7.8.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.8.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

7.9 Emotibot

7.9.1 Emotibot Company Details

7.9.2 Emotibot Business Overview

7.9.3 Emotibot Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.9.4 Emotibot Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Emotibot Recent Development

7.10 SAS Institute

7.10.1 SAS Institute Company Details

7.10.2 SAS Institute Business Overview

7.10.3 SAS Institute Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.10.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

7.11 Veritone

7.11.1 Veritone Company Details

7.11.2 Veritone Business Overview

7.11.3 Veritone Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.11.4 Veritone Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Veritone Recent Development

7.12 Narrative Science

7.12.1 Narrative Science Company Details

7.12.2 Narrative Science Business Overview

7.12.3 Narrative Science Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.12.4 Narrative Science Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Narrative Science Recent Development

7.13 SAP

7.13.1 SAP Company Details

7.13.2 SAP Business Overview

7.13.3 SAP Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.13.4 SAP Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 SAP Recent Development

7.14 Linguamatics

7.14.1 Linguamatics Company Details

7.14.2 Linguamatics Business Overview

7.14.3 Linguamatics Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.14.4 Linguamatics Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Linguamatics Recent Development

7.15 Conversica

7.15.1 Conversica Company Details

7.15.2 Conversica Business Overview

7.15.3 Conversica Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.15.4 Conversica Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Conversica Recent Development

7.16 SparkCognition

7.16.1 SparkCognition Company Details

7.16.2 SparkCognition Business Overview

7.16.3 SparkCognition Natural Language Processing Platform Introduction

7.16.4 SparkCognition Revenue in Natural Language Processing Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 SparkCognition Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

