Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Segment by Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Segment by Application

Material Handling

Healthcare

Security

High-rise Building

Agriculture and Forestry

Education

Others

The report on the Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Savioke

KnightScope

inVia Robotics

Locus Robotics

Cobalt Robotics

Aethon

Athlos

6 River Systems

AutoGuide Mobile Robots

Fetch Robotics

Geek+

Nuro

Dishcraft

Farmwise

Rovco

Planys

Small Robot Company

Saga Robotics

Beetl Robotics

KUKA AG

Parrot SA

Lely International

Northrop Grumman

DJI

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) by Type

2.1 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Automatic

2.1.2 Semi-automatic

2.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) by Application

3.1 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Material Handling

3.1.2 Healthcare

3.1.3 Security

3.1.4 High-rise Building

3.1.5 Agriculture and Forestry

3.1.6 Education

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Headquarters, Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Companies Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Savioke

7.1.1 Savioke Company Details

7.1.2 Savioke Business Overview

7.1.3 Savioke Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.1.4 Savioke Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Savioke Recent Development

7.2 KnightScope

7.2.1 KnightScope Company Details

7.2.2 KnightScope Business Overview

7.2.3 KnightScope Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.2.4 KnightScope Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 KnightScope Recent Development

7.3 inVia Robotics

7.3.1 inVia Robotics Company Details

7.3.2 inVia Robotics Business Overview

7.3.3 inVia Robotics Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.3.4 inVia Robotics Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 inVia Robotics Recent Development

7.4 Locus Robotics

7.4.1 Locus Robotics Company Details

7.4.2 Locus Robotics Business Overview

7.4.3 Locus Robotics Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.4.4 Locus Robotics Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Locus Robotics Recent Development

7.5 Cobalt Robotics

7.5.1 Cobalt Robotics Company Details

7.5.2 Cobalt Robotics Business Overview

7.5.3 Cobalt Robotics Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.5.4 Cobalt Robotics Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Cobalt Robotics Recent Development

7.6 Aethon

7.6.1 Aethon Company Details

7.6.2 Aethon Business Overview

7.6.3 Aethon Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.6.4 Aethon Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Aethon Recent Development

7.7 Athlos

7.7.1 Athlos Company Details

7.7.2 Athlos Business Overview

7.7.3 Athlos Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.7.4 Athlos Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Athlos Recent Development

7.8 6 River Systems

7.8.1 6 River Systems Company Details

7.8.2 6 River Systems Business Overview

7.8.3 6 River Systems Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.8.4 6 River Systems Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 6 River Systems Recent Development

7.9 AutoGuide Mobile Robots

7.9.1 AutoGuide Mobile Robots Company Details

7.9.2 AutoGuide Mobile Robots Business Overview

7.9.3 AutoGuide Mobile Robots Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.9.4 AutoGuide Mobile Robots Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 AutoGuide Mobile Robots Recent Development

7.10 Fetch Robotics

7.10.1 Fetch Robotics Company Details

7.10.2 Fetch Robotics Business Overview

7.10.3 Fetch Robotics Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.10.4 Fetch Robotics Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Fetch Robotics Recent Development

7.11 Geek+

7.11.1 Geek+ Company Details

7.11.2 Geek+ Business Overview

7.11.3 Geek+ Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.11.4 Geek+ Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Geek+ Recent Development

7.12 Nuro

7.12.1 Nuro Company Details

7.12.2 Nuro Business Overview

7.12.3 Nuro Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.12.4 Nuro Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Nuro Recent Development

7.13 Dishcraft

7.13.1 Dishcraft Company Details

7.13.2 Dishcraft Business Overview

7.13.3 Dishcraft Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.13.4 Dishcraft Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Dishcraft Recent Development

7.14 Farmwise

7.14.1 Farmwise Company Details

7.14.2 Farmwise Business Overview

7.14.3 Farmwise Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.14.4 Farmwise Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Farmwise Recent Development

7.15 Rovco

7.15.1 Rovco Company Details

7.15.2 Rovco Business Overview

7.15.3 Rovco Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.15.4 Rovco Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Rovco Recent Development

7.16 Planys

7.16.1 Planys Company Details

7.16.2 Planys Business Overview

7.16.3 Planys Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.16.4 Planys Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Planys Recent Development

7.17 Small Robot Company

7.17.1 Small Robot Company Company Details

7.17.2 Small Robot Company Business Overview

7.17.3 Small Robot Company Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.17.4 Small Robot Company Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Small Robot Company Recent Development

7.18 Saga Robotics

7.18.1 Saga Robotics Company Details

7.18.2 Saga Robotics Business Overview

7.18.3 Saga Robotics Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.18.4 Saga Robotics Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Saga Robotics Recent Development

7.19 Beetl Robotics

7.19.1 Beetl Robotics Company Details

7.19.2 Beetl Robotics Business Overview

7.19.3 Beetl Robotics Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.19.4 Beetl Robotics Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Beetl Robotics Recent Development

7.20 KUKA AG

7.20.1 KUKA AG Company Details

7.20.2 KUKA AG Business Overview

7.20.3 KUKA AG Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.20.4 KUKA AG Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 KUKA AG Recent Development

7.21 Parrot SA

7.21.1 Parrot SA Company Details

7.21.2 Parrot SA Business Overview

7.21.3 Parrot SA Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.21.4 Parrot SA Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

7.22 Lely International

7.22.1 Lely International Company Details

7.22.2 Lely International Business Overview

7.22.3 Lely International Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.22.4 Lely International Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Lely International Recent Development

7.23 Northrop Grumman

7.23.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

7.23.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

7.23.3 Northrop Grumman Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.23.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

7.24 DJI

7.24.1 DJI Company Details

7.24.2 DJI Business Overview

7.24.3 DJI Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.24.4 DJI Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 DJI Recent Development

7.25 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

7.25.1 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Company Details

7.25.2 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Business Overview

7.25.3 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Introduction

7.25.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Revenue in Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc. Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

