Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Segment by Type

IC Manufacturing

Semiconductor Intellectual Property

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Modules

EDA Services

Other

Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Segment by Application

Aerospace

Electronic and Manufacturing

Consumer Products

Automotive and Transportation

Medical

Others

The report on the Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Synopsys

Cadence

Siemens EDA

Keysight

ANSYS

Zuken

Altium

Xilinx

ARTERIS

Aldec

National Instrument

Agnisys

Empyrean

Entasys

Excellicon

Xpeedic

KLA

Hongxin Micro Nano

IC Manage

Primarius

IROC Technologies

Lorentz Solution

Real Intent

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Industry Trends

1.4.2 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Drivers

1.4.3 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Challenges

1.4.4 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) by Type

2.1 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 IC Manufacturing

2.1.2 Semiconductor Intellectual Property

2.1.3 Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Modules

2.1.4 EDA Services

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) by Application

3.1 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Electronic and Manufacturing

3.1.3 Consumer Products

3.1.4 Automotive and Transportation

3.1.5 Medical

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Headquarters, Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Companies Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Synopsys

7.1.1 Synopsys Company Details

7.1.2 Synopsys Business Overview

7.1.3 Synopsys Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.1.4 Synopsys Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Synopsys Recent Development

7.2 Cadence

7.2.1 Cadence Company Details

7.2.2 Cadence Business Overview

7.2.3 Cadence Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.2.4 Cadence Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cadence Recent Development

7.3 Siemens EDA

7.3.1 Siemens EDA Company Details

7.3.2 Siemens EDA Business Overview

7.3.3 Siemens EDA Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.3.4 Siemens EDA Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Siemens EDA Recent Development

7.4 Keysight

7.4.1 Keysight Company Details

7.4.2 Keysight Business Overview

7.4.3 Keysight Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.4.4 Keysight Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Keysight Recent Development

7.5 ANSYS

7.5.1 ANSYS Company Details

7.5.2 ANSYS Business Overview

7.5.3 ANSYS Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.5.4 ANSYS Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ANSYS Recent Development

7.6 Zuken

7.6.1 Zuken Company Details

7.6.2 Zuken Business Overview

7.6.3 Zuken Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.6.4 Zuken Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Zuken Recent Development

7.7 Altium

7.7.1 Altium Company Details

7.7.2 Altium Business Overview

7.7.3 Altium Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.7.4 Altium Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Altium Recent Development

7.8 Xilinx

7.8.1 Xilinx Company Details

7.8.2 Xilinx Business Overview

7.8.3 Xilinx Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.8.4 Xilinx Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Xilinx Recent Development

7.9 ARTERIS

7.9.1 ARTERIS Company Details

7.9.2 ARTERIS Business Overview

7.9.3 ARTERIS Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.9.4 ARTERIS Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 ARTERIS Recent Development

7.10 Aldec

7.10.1 Aldec Company Details

7.10.2 Aldec Business Overview

7.10.3 Aldec Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.10.4 Aldec Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Aldec Recent Development

7.11 National Instrument

7.11.1 National Instrument Company Details

7.11.2 National Instrument Business Overview

7.11.3 National Instrument Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.11.4 National Instrument Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 National Instrument Recent Development

7.12 Agnisys

7.12.1 Agnisys Company Details

7.12.2 Agnisys Business Overview

7.12.3 Agnisys Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.12.4 Agnisys Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Agnisys Recent Development

7.13 Empyrean

7.13.1 Empyrean Company Details

7.13.2 Empyrean Business Overview

7.13.3 Empyrean Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.13.4 Empyrean Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Empyrean Recent Development

7.14 Entasys

7.14.1 Entasys Company Details

7.14.2 Entasys Business Overview

7.14.3 Entasys Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.14.4 Entasys Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Entasys Recent Development

7.15 Excellicon

7.15.1 Excellicon Company Details

7.15.2 Excellicon Business Overview

7.15.3 Excellicon Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.15.4 Excellicon Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Excellicon Recent Development

7.16 Xpeedic

7.16.1 Xpeedic Company Details

7.16.2 Xpeedic Business Overview

7.16.3 Xpeedic Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.16.4 Xpeedic Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Xpeedic Recent Development

7.17 KLA

7.17.1 KLA Company Details

7.17.2 KLA Business Overview

7.17.3 KLA Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.17.4 KLA Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 KLA Recent Development

7.18 Hongxin Micro Nano

7.18.1 Hongxin Micro Nano Company Details

7.18.2 Hongxin Micro Nano Business Overview

7.18.3 Hongxin Micro Nano Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.18.4 Hongxin Micro Nano Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Hongxin Micro Nano Recent Development

7.19 IC Manage

7.19.1 IC Manage Company Details

7.19.2 IC Manage Business Overview

7.19.3 IC Manage Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.19.4 IC Manage Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 IC Manage Recent Development

7.20 Primarius

7.20.1 Primarius Company Details

7.20.2 Primarius Business Overview

7.20.3 Primarius Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.20.4 Primarius Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Primarius Recent Development

7.21 IROC Technologies

7.21.1 IROC Technologies Company Details

7.21.2 IROC Technologies Business Overview

7.21.3 IROC Technologies Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.21.4 IROC Technologies Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 IROC Technologies Recent Development

7.22 Lorentz Solution

7.22.1 Lorentz Solution Company Details

7.22.2 Lorentz Solution Business Overview

7.22.3 Lorentz Solution Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.22.4 Lorentz Solution Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Lorentz Solution Recent Development

7.23 Real Intent

7.23.1 Real Intent Company Details

7.23.2 Real Intent Business Overview

7.23.3 Real Intent Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Introduction

7.23.4 Real Intent Revenue in Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Real Intent Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

