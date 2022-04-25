Global Civil Aeroengine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Civil Aeroengine market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Civil Aeroengine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Civil Aeroengine market.

Summary

Global Civil Aeroengine Scope and Market Size

Civil Aeroengine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Civil Aeroengine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Civil Aeroengine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351737/civil-aeroengine

By Company

GE Aviation Group

Rolls-Royce

Pratt & Whitney

International Aero Engines (IAE)

Safran Aircraft Engines

Honeywell

MTU

Rostec

AVIC

Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology

Lycoming

Austro

Rotax

SMA

ULPower Aero

IHI

GKN Aerospace

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines

Segment by Type

Jet Engines

Turbine Engines

Piston Engine

Other

Segment by Application

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft

Large Aircraft

The report on the Civil Aeroengine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Civil Aeroengine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Civil Aeroengine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Civil Aeroengine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Civil Aeroengine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Civil Aeroengine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Civil Aeroengine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Civil Aeroengine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Civil Aeroengine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Civil Aeroengine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Civil Aeroengine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Civil Aeroengine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Civil Aeroengine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Civil Aeroengine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Civil Aeroengine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Civil Aeroengine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Civil Aeroengine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Civil Aeroengine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Civil Aeroengine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Jet Engines

2.1.2 Turbine Engines

2.1.3 Piston Engine

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Civil Aeroengine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Civil Aeroengine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Civil Aeroengine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Civil Aeroengine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Small Aircraft

3.1.2 Medium Aircraft

3.1.3 Large Aircraft

3.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Civil Aeroengine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Civil Aeroengine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Civil Aeroengine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Civil Aeroengine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Civil Aeroengine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Civil Aeroengine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Civil Aeroengine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Civil Aeroengine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Civil Aeroengine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Civil Aeroengine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Civil Aeroengine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Civil Aeroengine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Civil Aeroengine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Civil Aeroengine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Civil Aeroengine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Civil Aeroengine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Civil Aeroengine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Civil Aeroengine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Civil Aeroengine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Civil Aeroengine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Civil Aeroengine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Civil Aeroengine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Civil Aeroengine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Civil Aeroengine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Aeroengine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Civil Aeroengine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GE Aviation Group

7.1.1 GE Aviation Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE Aviation Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GE Aviation Group Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GE Aviation Group Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.1.5 GE Aviation Group Recent Development

7.2 Rolls-Royce

7.2.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rolls-Royce Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rolls-Royce Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rolls-Royce Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.2.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Development

7.3 Pratt & Whitney

7.3.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

7.3.2 Pratt & Whitney Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Pratt & Whitney Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Pratt & Whitney Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.3.5 Pratt & Whitney Recent Development

7.4 International Aero Engines (IAE)

7.4.1 International Aero Engines (IAE) Corporation Information

7.4.2 International Aero Engines (IAE) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 International Aero Engines (IAE) Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 International Aero Engines (IAE) Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.4.5 International Aero Engines (IAE) Recent Development

7.5 Safran Aircraft Engines

7.5.1 Safran Aircraft Engines Corporation Information

7.5.2 Safran Aircraft Engines Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Safran Aircraft Engines Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Safran Aircraft Engines Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.5.5 Safran Aircraft Engines Recent Development

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.6.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Honeywell Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Honeywell Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.7 MTU

7.7.1 MTU Corporation Information

7.7.2 MTU Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MTU Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MTU Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.7.5 MTU Recent Development

7.8 Rostec

7.8.1 Rostec Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rostec Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rostec Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rostec Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.8.5 Rostec Recent Development

7.9 AVIC

7.9.1 AVIC Corporation Information

7.9.2 AVIC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AVIC Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AVIC Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.9.5 AVIC Recent Development

7.10 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology

7.10.1 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.10.5 Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science & Technology Recent Development

7.11 Lycoming

7.11.1 Lycoming Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lycoming Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lycoming Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lycoming Civil Aeroengine Products Offered

7.11.5 Lycoming Recent Development

7.12 Austro

7.12.1 Austro Corporation Information

7.12.2 Austro Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Austro Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Austro Products Offered

7.12.5 Austro Recent Development

7.13 Rotax

7.13.1 Rotax Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rotax Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Rotax Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Rotax Products Offered

7.13.5 Rotax Recent Development

7.14 SMA

7.14.1 SMA Corporation Information

7.14.2 SMA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SMA Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SMA Products Offered

7.14.5 SMA Recent Development

7.15 ULPower Aero

7.15.1 ULPower Aero Corporation Information

7.15.2 ULPower Aero Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ULPower Aero Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ULPower Aero Products Offered

7.15.5 ULPower Aero Recent Development

7.16 IHI

7.16.1 IHI Corporation Information

7.16.2 IHI Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 IHI Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 IHI Products Offered

7.16.5 IHI Recent Development

7.17 GKN Aerospace

7.17.1 GKN Aerospace Corporation Information

7.17.2 GKN Aerospace Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 GKN Aerospace Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 GKN Aerospace Products Offered

7.17.5 GKN Aerospace Recent Development

7.18 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines

7.18.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines Civil Aeroengine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines Products Offered

7.18.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Civil Aeroengine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Civil Aeroengine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Civil Aeroengine Distributors

8.3 Civil Aeroengine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Civil Aeroengine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Civil Aeroengine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Civil Aeroengine Distributors

8.5 Civil Aeroengine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

