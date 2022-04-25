Household Air Freshener Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Household Air Freshener market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Household Air Freshener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Household Air Freshener market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Household Air Freshener Market Segment by Type

Gel Air Freshener

Sprays Air Fresheners

Electric Air Fresheners

Solids & Liquids Air Fresheners

Candle Air Fresheners

Others

Household Air Freshener Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Other

The report on the Household Air Freshener market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Church & Dwight

Air Delights

Godrej Household Products

Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble

Farcent Enterprise

Henkel

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Household Air Freshenerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Household Air Freshenermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Household Air Freshenermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Household Air Freshenerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Household Air Freshenersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Household Air Freshener companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Household Air Freshener Product Introduction

1.2 Global Household Air Freshener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Household Air Freshener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Household Air Freshener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Household Air Freshener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Household Air Freshener in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Household Air Freshener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Household Air Freshener Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Household Air Freshener Industry Trends

1.5.2 Household Air Freshener Market Drivers

1.5.3 Household Air Freshener Market Challenges

1.5.4 Household Air Freshener Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Household Air Freshener Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gel Air Freshener

2.1.2 Sprays Air Fresheners

2.1.3 Electric Air Fresheners

2.1.4 Solids & Liquids Air Fresheners

2.1.5 Candle Air Fresheners

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Household Air Freshener Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Household Air Freshener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Household Air Freshener Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Household Air Freshener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Household Air Freshener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Household Air Freshener Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

3.1.2 Convenience Stores

3.1.3 Pharmacies

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Household Air Freshener Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Household Air Freshener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Household Air Freshener Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Household Air Freshener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Household Air Freshener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Household Air Freshener Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Household Air Freshener Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Household Air Freshener Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Household Air Freshener Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Household Air Freshener Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Household Air Freshener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Household Air Freshener Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Household Air Freshener Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Household Air Freshener in 2021

4.2.3 Global Household Air Freshener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Household Air Freshener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Household Air Freshener Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Household Air Freshener Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Household Air Freshener Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Household Air Freshener Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Household Air Freshener Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Household Air Freshener Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Household Air Freshener Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Household Air Freshener Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Household Air Freshener Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Household Air Freshener Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Household Air Freshener Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Household Air Freshener Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Household Air Freshener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Household Air Freshener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Household Air Freshener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Household Air Freshener Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Household Air Freshener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Household Air Freshener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Household Air Freshener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Household Air Freshener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Household Air Freshener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Household Air Freshener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Church & Dwight

7.1.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

7.1.2 Church & Dwight Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Church & Dwight Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Church & Dwight Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.1.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

7.2 Air Delights

7.2.1 Air Delights Corporation Information

7.2.2 Air Delights Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Air Delights Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Air Delights Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.2.5 Air Delights Recent Development

7.3 Godrej Household Products

7.3.1 Godrej Household Products Corporation Information

7.3.2 Godrej Household Products Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Godrej Household Products Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Godrej Household Products Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.3.5 Godrej Household Products Recent Development

7.4 Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd. Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd. Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.4.5 Ada Electrotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

7.5.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Corporation Information

7.5.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.5.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Recent Development

7.6 Procter & Gamble

7.6.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

7.6.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Procter & Gamble Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Procter & Gamble Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.6.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

7.7 Farcent Enterprise

7.7.1 Farcent Enterprise Corporation Information

7.7.2 Farcent Enterprise Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Farcent Enterprise Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Farcent Enterprise Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.7.5 Farcent Enterprise Recent Development

7.8 Henkel

7.8.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Henkel Household Air Freshener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Henkel Household Air Freshener Products Offered

7.8.5 Henkel Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Household Air Freshener Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Household Air Freshener Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Household Air Freshener Distributors

8.3 Household Air Freshener Production Mode & Process

8.4 Household Air Freshener Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Household Air Freshener Sales Channels

8.4.2 Household Air Freshener Distributors

8.5 Household Air Freshener Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

