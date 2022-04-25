Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Computer Peripheral ICs market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer Peripheral ICs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Computer Peripheral ICs market.

Summary

Global Computer Peripheral ICs Scope and Market Size

Computer Peripheral ICs market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer Peripheral ICs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Computer Peripheral ICs market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351735/computer-peripheral-ics

By Company

Cypress Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

onsemi

Nisshinbo Micro Devices

NXP

Realtek

Infineon

Genesys Logic

Aveo Technology Corp

Sunplus Innovation Technology

Vimicro Corporation

IC Spring

Prolific Technology

SparkFun

Skyworks Solutions

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei

Nuvoton Technology

Qualcomm

Segment by Type

PC Audio Codec

PC Card Reader Controller

PC Camera Controller

Type-C PD Controller

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

The report on the Computer Peripheral ICs market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Computer Peripheral ICs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Computer Peripheral ICs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Computer Peripheral ICs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Computer Peripheral ICs with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Computer Peripheral ICs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Computer Peripheral ICs companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Computer Peripheral ICs Product Introduction

1.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Computer Peripheral ICs in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Computer Peripheral ICs Industry Trends

1.5.2 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Drivers

1.5.3 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Challenges

1.5.4 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PC Audio Codec

2.1.2 PC Card Reader Controller

2.1.3 PC Camera Controller

2.1.4 Type-C PD Controller

2.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Use

3.1.2 Commercial Use

3.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Computer Peripheral ICs Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Computer Peripheral ICs Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Computer Peripheral ICs in 2021

4.2.3 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Computer Peripheral ICs Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Computer Peripheral ICs Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Computer Peripheral ICs Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Computer Peripheral ICs Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Computer Peripheral ICs Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Computer Peripheral ICs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Computer Peripheral ICs Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Computer Peripheral ICs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Computer Peripheral ICs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Peripheral ICs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Peripheral ICs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cypress Semiconductor

7.1.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cypress Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cypress Semiconductor Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cypress Semiconductor Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.1.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Development

7.2 Diodes Incorporated

7.2.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information

7.2.2 Diodes Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Diodes Incorporated Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Diodes Incorporated Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.2.5 Diodes Incorporated Recent Development

7.3 Maxim Integrated

7.3.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

7.3.2 Maxim Integrated Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Maxim Integrated Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Maxim Integrated Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.3.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

7.4 Microchip Technology

7.4.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 Microchip Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Microchip Technology Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Microchip Technology Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.4.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

7.5 ROHM Semiconductor

7.5.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.5.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ROHM Semiconductor Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ROHM Semiconductor Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.5.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

7.6 STMicroelectronics

7.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 STMicroelectronics Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 STMicroelectronics Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.7 Texas Instruments

7.7.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.7.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Texas Instruments Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Texas Instruments Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.7.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.8 onsemi

7.8.1 onsemi Corporation Information

7.8.2 onsemi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 onsemi Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 onsemi Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.8.5 onsemi Recent Development

7.9 Nisshinbo Micro Devices

7.9.1 Nisshinbo Micro Devices Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nisshinbo Micro Devices Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nisshinbo Micro Devices Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nisshinbo Micro Devices Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.9.5 Nisshinbo Micro Devices Recent Development

7.10 NXP

7.10.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.10.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NXP Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NXP Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.10.5 NXP Recent Development

7.11 Realtek

7.11.1 Realtek Corporation Information

7.11.2 Realtek Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Realtek Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Realtek Computer Peripheral ICs Products Offered

7.11.5 Realtek Recent Development

7.12 Infineon

7.12.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.12.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Infineon Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Infineon Products Offered

7.12.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.13 Genesys Logic

7.13.1 Genesys Logic Corporation Information

7.13.2 Genesys Logic Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Genesys Logic Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Genesys Logic Products Offered

7.13.5 Genesys Logic Recent Development

7.14 Aveo Technology Corp

7.14.1 Aveo Technology Corp Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aveo Technology Corp Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Aveo Technology Corp Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Aveo Technology Corp Products Offered

7.14.5 Aveo Technology Corp Recent Development

7.15 Sunplus Innovation Technology

7.15.1 Sunplus Innovation Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sunplus Innovation Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sunplus Innovation Technology Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sunplus Innovation Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Sunplus Innovation Technology Recent Development

7.16 Vimicro Corporation

7.16.1 Vimicro Corporation Corporation Information

7.16.2 Vimicro Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Vimicro Corporation Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Vimicro Corporation Products Offered

7.16.5 Vimicro Corporation Recent Development

7.17 IC Spring

7.17.1 IC Spring Corporation Information

7.17.2 IC Spring Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 IC Spring Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 IC Spring Products Offered

7.17.5 IC Spring Recent Development

7.18 Prolific Technology

7.18.1 Prolific Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Prolific Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Prolific Technology Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Prolific Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Prolific Technology Recent Development

7.19 SparkFun

7.19.1 SparkFun Corporation Information

7.19.2 SparkFun Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 SparkFun Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 SparkFun Products Offered

7.19.5 SparkFun Recent Development

7.20 Skyworks Solutions

7.20.1 Skyworks Solutions Corporation Information

7.20.2 Skyworks Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Skyworks Solutions Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Skyworks Solutions Products Offered

7.20.5 Skyworks Solutions Recent Development

7.21 Analog Devices

7.21.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

7.21.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Analog Devices Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Analog Devices Products Offered

7.21.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

7.22 Asahi Kasei

7.22.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.22.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Asahi Kasei Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Asahi Kasei Products Offered

7.22.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.23 Nuvoton Technology

7.23.1 Nuvoton Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 Nuvoton Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Nuvoton Technology Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Nuvoton Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 Nuvoton Technology Recent Development

7.24 Qualcomm

7.24.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.24.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Qualcomm Computer Peripheral ICs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Qualcomm Products Offered

7.24.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Computer Peripheral ICs Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Computer Peripheral ICs Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Computer Peripheral ICs Distributors

8.3 Computer Peripheral ICs Production Mode & Process

8.4 Computer Peripheral ICs Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Computer Peripheral ICs Sales Channels

8.4.2 Computer Peripheral ICs Distributors

8.5 Computer Peripheral ICs Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351735/computer-peripheral-ics

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com