Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Foundry Sand Additives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Segment by Type

Organic Additives

Inorganic Additives

Hybrid Additives

Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Segment by Application

Industrial

Mining

The report on the Industrial Foundry Sand Additives market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Clariant

REFCOTEC

Chesapeake Specialty Products

Imerys Group

ASK Chemicals

The HILL and GRIFFITH

Laviosa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Industrial Foundry Sand Additivesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial Foundry Sand Additivesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Foundry Sand Additivesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Foundry Sand Additiveswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Foundry Sand Additivessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Industrial Foundry Sand Additives companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Industry Trends

1.5.2 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Drivers

1.5.3 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Challenges

1.5.4 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Organic Additives

2.1.2 Inorganic Additives

2.1.3 Hybrid Additives

2.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial

3.1.2 Mining

3.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Industrial Foundry Sand Additives in 2021

4.2.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Clariant

7.1.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.1.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Clariant Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Clariant Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Products Offered

7.1.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.2 REFCOTEC

7.2.1 REFCOTEC Corporation Information

7.2.2 REFCOTEC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 REFCOTEC Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 REFCOTEC Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Products Offered

7.2.5 REFCOTEC Recent Development

7.3 Chesapeake Specialty Products

7.3.1 Chesapeake Specialty Products Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chesapeake Specialty Products Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chesapeake Specialty Products Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chesapeake Specialty Products Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Products Offered

7.3.5 Chesapeake Specialty Products Recent Development

7.4 Imerys Group

7.4.1 Imerys Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Imerys Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Imerys Group Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Imerys Group Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Products Offered

7.4.5 Imerys Group Recent Development

7.5 ASK Chemicals

7.5.1 ASK Chemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 ASK Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ASK Chemicals Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ASK Chemicals Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Products Offered

7.5.5 ASK Chemicals Recent Development

7.6 The HILL and GRIFFITH

7.6.1 The HILL and GRIFFITH Corporation Information

7.6.2 The HILL and GRIFFITH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The HILL and GRIFFITH Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The HILL and GRIFFITH Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Products Offered

7.6.5 The HILL and GRIFFITH Recent Development

7.7 Laviosa

7.7.1 Laviosa Corporation Information

7.7.2 Laviosa Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Laviosa Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Laviosa Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Products Offered

7.7.5 Laviosa Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Distributors

8.3 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Production Mode & Process

8.4 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Sales Channels

8.4.2 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Distributors

8.5 Industrial Foundry Sand Additives Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

