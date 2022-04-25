Global Smart Home SoC Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Smart Home SoC market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Home SoC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Smart Home SoC market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Home SoC market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, White Appliance SoC accounting for % of the Smart Home SoC global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Direct Sales was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Smart Home SoC Scope and Market Size

Smart Home SoC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Home SoC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smart Home SoC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

By Company

Infineon

Qorvo

Hisilicon

NXP

Allwinner

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Amlogic

Witinmem

Smartic AI

Eeasytech

AXERA

JLQ

Synaptics

Kneron

O.C.E. Technology

Artosyn

Segment by Type

White Appliance SoC

Black Appliance SoC

Kitchen and Bathroom Appliance SoC

Others

Segment by Application

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

The report on the Smart Home SoC market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Smart Home SoC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Smart Home SoC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Home SoC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Home SoC with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Home SoC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Smart Home SoC companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Home SoC Product Introduction

1.2 Global Smart Home SoC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Smart Home SoC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Smart Home SoC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Smart Home SoC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Smart Home SoC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Smart Home SoC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Smart Home SoC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Smart Home SoC Industry Trends

1.5.2 Smart Home SoC Market Drivers

1.5.3 Smart Home SoC Market Challenges

1.5.4 Smart Home SoC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Smart Home SoC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 White Appliance SoC

2.1.2 Black Appliance SoC

2.1.3 Kitchen and Bathroom Appliance SoC

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Smart Home SoC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Smart Home SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Smart Home SoC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Smart Home SoC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Smart Home SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Smart Home SoC Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Direct Sales

3.1.2 Indirect Sales

3.2 Global Smart Home SoC Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Smart Home SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Smart Home SoC Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Smart Home SoC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Smart Home SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Smart Home SoC Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smart Home SoC Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smart Home SoC Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Home SoC Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Smart Home SoC Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Smart Home SoC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart Home SoC Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smart Home SoC Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Smart Home SoC in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smart Home SoC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smart Home SoC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Smart Home SoC Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Smart Home SoC Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Home SoC Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smart Home SoC Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smart Home SoC Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smart Home SoC Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Smart Home SoC Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smart Home SoC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smart Home SoC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smart Home SoC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Smart Home SoC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Smart Home SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smart Home SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smart Home SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home SoC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smart Home SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smart Home SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smart Home SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smart Home SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Infineon Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Infineon Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.2 Qorvo

7.2.1 Qorvo Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qorvo Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Qorvo Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Qorvo Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.2.5 Qorvo Recent Development

7.3 Hisilicon

7.3.1 Hisilicon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hisilicon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hisilicon Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hisilicon Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.3.5 Hisilicon Recent Development

7.4 NXP

7.4.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.4.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NXP Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NXP Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.4.5 NXP Recent Development

7.5 Allwinner

7.5.1 Allwinner Corporation Information

7.5.2 Allwinner Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Allwinner Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Allwinner Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.5.5 Allwinner Recent Development

7.6 MediaTek

7.6.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

7.6.2 MediaTek Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MediaTek Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MediaTek Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.6.5 MediaTek Recent Development

7.7 Qualcomm

7.7.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.7.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Qualcomm Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Qualcomm Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.8 Amlogic

7.8.1 Amlogic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Amlogic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Amlogic Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Amlogic Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.8.5 Amlogic Recent Development

7.10 Witinmem

7.10.1 Witinmem Corporation Information

7.10.2 Witinmem Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Witinmem Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Witinmem Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.10.5 Witinmem Recent Development

7.11 Smartic AI

7.11.1 Smartic AI Corporation Information

7.11.2 Smartic AI Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Smartic AI Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Smartic AI Smart Home SoC Products Offered

7.11.5 Smartic AI Recent Development

7.12 Eeasytech

7.12.1 Eeasytech Corporation Information

7.12.2 Eeasytech Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Eeasytech Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Eeasytech Products Offered

7.12.5 Eeasytech Recent Development

7.13 AXERA

7.13.1 AXERA Corporation Information

7.13.2 AXERA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AXERA Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AXERA Products Offered

7.13.5 AXERA Recent Development

7.14 JLQ

7.14.1 JLQ Corporation Information

7.14.2 JLQ Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JLQ Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JLQ Products Offered

7.14.5 JLQ Recent Development

7.15 Synaptics

7.15.1 Synaptics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Synaptics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Synaptics Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Synaptics Products Offered

7.15.5 Synaptics Recent Development

7.16 Kneron

7.16.1 Kneron Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kneron Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kneron Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kneron Products Offered

7.16.5 Kneron Recent Development

7.17 O.C.E. Technology

7.17.1 O.C.E. Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 O.C.E. Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 O.C.E. Technology Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 O.C.E. Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 O.C.E. Technology Recent Development

7.18 Artosyn

7.18.1 Artosyn Corporation Information

7.18.2 Artosyn Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Artosyn Smart Home SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Artosyn Products Offered

7.18.5 Artosyn Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Smart Home SoC Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Smart Home SoC Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Smart Home SoC Distributors

8.3 Smart Home SoC Production Mode & Process

8.4 Smart Home SoC Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Smart Home SoC Sales Channels

8.4.2 Smart Home SoC Distributors

8.5 Smart Home SoC Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

