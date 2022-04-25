Global AIoT SoC Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global AIoT SoC market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AIoT SoC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global AIoT SoC market.

Summary

Global AIoT SoC Scope and Market Size

AIoT SoC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AIoT SoC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AIoT SoC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

By Company

Infineon

Qorvo

Hisilicon

NXP

Allwinner

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Amlogic

Witinmem

Smartic AI

Eeasytech

AXERA

JLQ

Synaptics

Kneron

O.C.E. Technology

Artosyn

Ambarella

Fullhan

RochChip

Ingenic

GokeMirco

ViMicro

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

SigmaStar

Marvell

Hailo

LG Electronics

Maxim Integrated

Segment by Type

Smart On-board SOC

Smart Home SoC

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Medical

Transport

Industrial

The report on the AIoT SoC market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AIoT SoC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AIoT SoC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AIoT SoC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AIoT SoC with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AIoT SoC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AIoT SoC companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AIoT SoC Product Introduction

1.2 Global AIoT SoC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AIoT SoC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AIoT SoC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AIoT SoC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AIoT SoC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AIoT SoC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AIoT SoC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AIoT SoC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AIoT SoC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AIoT SoC Industry Trends

1.5.2 AIoT SoC Market Drivers

1.5.3 AIoT SoC Market Challenges

1.5.4 AIoT SoC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 AIoT SoC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Smart On-board SOC

2.1.2 Smart Home SoC

2.2 Global AIoT SoC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AIoT SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AIoT SoC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States AIoT SoC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AIoT SoC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AIoT SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AIoT SoC Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Use

3.1.2 Medical

3.1.3 Transport

3.1.4 Industrial

3.2 Global AIoT SoC Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AIoT SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AIoT SoC Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AIoT SoC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AIoT SoC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AIoT SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AIoT SoC Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AIoT SoC Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AIoT SoC Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AIoT SoC Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AIoT SoC Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AIoT SoC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AIoT SoC Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AIoT SoC Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AIoT SoC in 2021

4.2.3 Global AIoT SoC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AIoT SoC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AIoT SoC Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AIoT SoC Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AIoT SoC Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AIoT SoC Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AIoT SoC Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AIoT SoC Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AIoT SoC Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AIoT SoC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AIoT SoC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AIoT SoC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AIoT SoC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AIoT SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AIoT SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AIoT SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AIoT SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AIoT SoC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AIoT SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AIoT SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AIoT SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AIoT SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AIoT SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AIoT SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Infineon AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Infineon AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.2 Qorvo

7.2.1 Qorvo Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qorvo Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Qorvo AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Qorvo AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.2.5 Qorvo Recent Development

7.3 Hisilicon

7.3.1 Hisilicon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hisilicon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hisilicon AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hisilicon AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.3.5 Hisilicon Recent Development

7.4 NXP

7.4.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.4.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NXP AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NXP AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.4.5 NXP Recent Development

7.5 Allwinner

7.5.1 Allwinner Corporation Information

7.5.2 Allwinner Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Allwinner AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Allwinner AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.5.5 Allwinner Recent Development

7.6 MediaTek

7.6.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

7.6.2 MediaTek Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MediaTek AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MediaTek AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.6.5 MediaTek Recent Development

7.7 Qualcomm

7.7.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.7.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Qualcomm AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Qualcomm AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.8 Amlogic

7.8.1 Amlogic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Amlogic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Amlogic AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Amlogic AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.8.5 Amlogic Recent Development

7.9 Witinmem

7.9.1 Witinmem Corporation Information

7.9.2 Witinmem Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Witinmem AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Witinmem AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.9.5 Witinmem Recent Development

7.10 Smartic AI

7.10.1 Smartic AI Corporation Information

7.10.2 Smartic AI Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Smartic AI AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Smartic AI AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.10.5 Smartic AI Recent Development

7.11 Eeasytech

7.11.1 Eeasytech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Eeasytech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Eeasytech AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Eeasytech AIoT SoC Products Offered

7.11.5 Eeasytech Recent Development

7.12 AXERA

7.12.1 AXERA Corporation Information

7.12.2 AXERA Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 AXERA AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 AXERA Products Offered

7.12.5 AXERA Recent Development

7.13 JLQ

7.13.1 JLQ Corporation Information

7.13.2 JLQ Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JLQ AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JLQ Products Offered

7.13.5 JLQ Recent Development

7.14 Synaptics

7.14.1 Synaptics Corporation Information

7.14.2 Synaptics Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Synaptics AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Synaptics Products Offered

7.14.5 Synaptics Recent Development

7.15 Kneron

7.15.1 Kneron Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kneron Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kneron AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kneron Products Offered

7.15.5 Kneron Recent Development

7.16 O.C.E. Technology

7.16.1 O.C.E. Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 O.C.E. Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 O.C.E. Technology AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 O.C.E. Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 O.C.E. Technology Recent Development

7.17 Artosyn

7.17.1 Artosyn Corporation Information

7.17.2 Artosyn Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Artosyn AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Artosyn Products Offered

7.17.5 Artosyn Recent Development

7.18 Ambarella

7.18.1 Ambarella Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ambarella Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ambarella AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ambarella Products Offered

7.18.5 Ambarella Recent Development

7.19 Fullhan

7.19.1 Fullhan Corporation Information

7.19.2 Fullhan Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Fullhan AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Fullhan Products Offered

7.19.5 Fullhan Recent Development

7.20 RochChip

7.20.1 RochChip Corporation Information

7.20.2 RochChip Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 RochChip AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 RochChip Products Offered

7.20.5 RochChip Recent Development

7.21 Ingenic

7.21.1 Ingenic Corporation Information

7.21.2 Ingenic Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Ingenic AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Ingenic Products Offered

7.21.5 Ingenic Recent Development

7.22 GokeMirco

7.22.1 GokeMirco Corporation Information

7.22.2 GokeMirco Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 GokeMirco AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 GokeMirco Products Offered

7.22.5 GokeMirco Recent Development

7.23 ViMicro

7.23.1 ViMicro Corporation Information

7.23.2 ViMicro Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 ViMicro AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 ViMicro Products Offered

7.23.5 ViMicro Recent Development

7.24 Texas Instruments

7.24.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.24.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Texas Instruments AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Texas Instruments Products Offered

7.24.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.25 STMicroelectronics

7.25.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.25.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 STMicroelectronics AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 STMicroelectronics Products Offered

7.25.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.26 SigmaStar

7.26.1 SigmaStar Corporation Information

7.26.2 SigmaStar Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 SigmaStar AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 SigmaStar Products Offered

7.26.5 SigmaStar Recent Development

7.27 Marvell

7.27.1 Marvell Corporation Information

7.27.2 Marvell Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Marvell AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Marvell Products Offered

7.27.5 Marvell Recent Development

7.28 Hailo

7.28.1 Hailo Corporation Information

7.28.2 Hailo Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Hailo AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Hailo Products Offered

7.28.5 Hailo Recent Development

7.29 LG Electronics

7.29.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

7.29.2 LG Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 LG Electronics AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 LG Electronics Products Offered

7.29.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

7.30 Maxim Integrated

7.30.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

7.30.2 Maxim Integrated Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Maxim Integrated AIoT SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Maxim Integrated Products Offered

7.30.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AIoT SoC Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AIoT SoC Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AIoT SoC Distributors

8.3 AIoT SoC Production Mode & Process

8.4 AIoT SoC Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AIoT SoC Sales Channels

8.4.2 AIoT SoC Distributors

8.5 AIoT SoC Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

