Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global AI Audio and Video SoC market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Audio and Video SoC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global AI Audio and Video SoC market.

Summary

Global AI Audio and Video SoC Scope and Market Size

AI Audio and Video SoC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI Audio and Video SoC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AI Audio and Video SoC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

By Company

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Allwinner

Witinmem

Smartic AI

Eeasytech

AXERA

JLQ

Amlogic

Synaptics

Kneron

O.C.E. Technology

Artosyn

Segment by Type

AI Audio SoC

AI Video SoC

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Smart Home

Others

The report on the AI Audio and Video SoC market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AI Audio and Video SoC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AI Audio and Video SoC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI Audio and Video SoC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI Audio and Video SoC with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AI Audio and Video SoC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AI Audio and Video SoC companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AI Audio and Video SoC Product Introduction

1.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AI Audio and Video SoC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AI Audio and Video SoC Industry Trends

1.5.2 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Drivers

1.5.3 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Challenges

1.5.4 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 AI Audio SoC

2.1.2 AI Video SoC

2.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Smart Home

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AI Audio and Video SoC Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AI Audio and Video SoC Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AI Audio and Video SoC in 2021

4.2.3 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AI Audio and Video SoC Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AI Audio and Video SoC Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AI Audio and Video SoC Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AI Audio and Video SoC Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AI Audio and Video SoC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AI Audio and Video SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI Audio and Video SoC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AI Audio and Video SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AI Audio and Video SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AI Audio and Video SoC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AI Audio and Video SoC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 MediaTek

7.1.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

7.1.2 MediaTek Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 MediaTek AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 MediaTek AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.1.5 MediaTek Recent Development

7.2 Qualcomm

7.2.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Qualcomm AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Qualcomm AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.3 Allwinner

7.3.1 Allwinner Corporation Information

7.3.2 Allwinner Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Allwinner AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Allwinner AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.3.5 Allwinner Recent Development

7.4 Witinmem

7.4.1 Witinmem Corporation Information

7.4.2 Witinmem Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Witinmem AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Witinmem AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.4.5 Witinmem Recent Development

7.5 Smartic AI

7.5.1 Smartic AI Corporation Information

7.5.2 Smartic AI Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Smartic AI AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Smartic AI AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.5.5 Smartic AI Recent Development

7.6 Eeasytech

7.6.1 Eeasytech Corporation Information

7.6.2 Eeasytech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Eeasytech AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Eeasytech AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.6.5 Eeasytech Recent Development

7.7 AXERA

7.7.1 AXERA Corporation Information

7.7.2 AXERA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AXERA AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AXERA AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.7.5 AXERA Recent Development

7.8 JLQ

7.8.1 JLQ Corporation Information

7.8.2 JLQ Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 JLQ AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 JLQ AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.8.5 JLQ Recent Development

7.9 Amlogic

7.9.1 Amlogic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Amlogic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Amlogic AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Amlogic AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.9.5 Amlogic Recent Development

7.10 Synaptics

7.10.1 Synaptics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Synaptics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Synaptics AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Synaptics AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.10.5 Synaptics Recent Development

7.11 Kneron

7.11.1 Kneron Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kneron Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kneron AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kneron AI Audio and Video SoC Products Offered

7.11.5 Kneron Recent Development

7.12 O.C.E. Technology

7.12.1 O.C.E. Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 O.C.E. Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 O.C.E. Technology AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 O.C.E. Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 O.C.E. Technology Recent Development

7.13 Artosyn

7.13.1 Artosyn Corporation Information

7.13.2 Artosyn Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Artosyn AI Audio and Video SoC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Artosyn Products Offered

7.13.5 Artosyn Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AI Audio and Video SoC Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AI Audio and Video SoC Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AI Audio and Video SoC Distributors

8.3 AI Audio and Video SoC Production Mode & Process

8.4 AI Audio and Video SoC Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AI Audio and Video SoC Sales Channels

8.4.2 AI Audio and Video SoC Distributors

8.5 AI Audio and Video SoC Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

