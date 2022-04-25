Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CNG and LNG Fueling Station market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station market.

Summary

Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Scope and Market Size

CNG and LNG Fueling Station market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CNG and LNG Fueling Station market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the CNG and LNG Fueling Station market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

By Company

CNPC

CPDC

CNOOC

ENN Energy

China Gas Holdings

Clean Energy Fuels

Guanghui Energy

Eni

Aral

American Natural Gas

Segment by Type

CNG Fueling Station

LNG Fueling Station

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Ship

The report on the CNG and LNG Fueling Station market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global CNG and LNG Fueling Station consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of CNG and LNG Fueling Station market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CNG and LNG Fueling Station manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CNG and LNG Fueling Station with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of CNG and LNG Fueling Station submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> CNG and LNG Fueling Station companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Product Introduction

1.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Dynamics

1.5.1 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Industry Trends

1.5.2 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Drivers

1.5.3 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Challenges

1.5.4 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 CNG Fueling Station

2.1.2 LNG Fueling Station

2.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Car

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.1.3 Ship

3.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of CNG and LNG Fueling Station in 2021

4.2.3 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers CNG and LNG Fueling Station Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top CNG and LNG Fueling Station Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Region

5.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa CNG and LNG Fueling Station Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CNPC

7.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.1.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CNPC CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CNPC CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.1.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.2 CPDC

7.2.1 CPDC Corporation Information

7.2.2 CPDC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CPDC CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CPDC CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.2.5 CPDC Recent Development

7.3 CNOOC

7.3.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

7.3.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CNOOC CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CNOOC CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.3.5 CNOOC Recent Development

7.4 ENN Energy

7.4.1 ENN Energy Corporation Information

7.4.2 ENN Energy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ENN Energy CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ENN Energy CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.4.5 ENN Energy Recent Development

7.5 China Gas Holdings

7.5.1 China Gas Holdings Corporation Information

7.5.2 China Gas Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 China Gas Holdings CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 China Gas Holdings CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.5.5 China Gas Holdings Recent Development

7.6 Clean Energy Fuels

7.6.1 Clean Energy Fuels Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clean Energy Fuels Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Clean Energy Fuels CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Clean Energy Fuels CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.6.5 Clean Energy Fuels Recent Development

7.7 Guanghui Energy

7.7.1 Guanghui Energy Corporation Information

7.7.2 Guanghui Energy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Guanghui Energy CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Guanghui Energy CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.7.5 Guanghui Energy Recent Development

7.8 Eni

7.8.1 Eni Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eni Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Eni CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Eni CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.8.5 Eni Recent Development

7.9 Aral

7.9.1 Aral Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aral Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aral CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aral CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.9.5 Aral Recent Development

7.10 American Natural Gas

7.10.1 American Natural Gas Corporation Information

7.10.2 American Natural Gas Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 American Natural Gas CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 American Natural Gas CNG and LNG Fueling Station Products Offered

7.10.5 American Natural Gas Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Distributors

8.3 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Production Mode & Process

8.4 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Sales Channels

8.4.2 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Distributors

8.5 CNG and LNG Fueling Station Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

