Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Formaldehyde-based Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Formaldehyde-based Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Formaldehyde-based Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment by Type

Phenols Type

Melamine Type

Urea Type

Aniline Type

Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment by Application

Decorative Plates

Tableware

Daily Necessities

The report on the Formaldehyde-based Resin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Celanese

Dovechem

OCI Nitrogen

Mitsui Chemicals

Cornerstone Chemical

Qatar Melamine

BASF

Hexion

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Allnex

Georgia-Pacific

Advachem

Metadynea

Dynea

Kronospan

AkzoNobel

Cytec

INEOS

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Luxi Chemical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Formaldehyde-based Resinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Formaldehyde-based Resinmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Formaldehyde-based Resinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Formaldehyde-based Resinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Formaldehyde-based Resinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Formaldehyde-based Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Formaldehyde-based Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Phenols Type

2.1.2 Melamine Type

2.1.3 Urea Type

2.1.4 Aniline Type

2.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Decorative Plates

3.1.2 Tableware

3.1.3 Daily Necessities

3.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Formaldehyde-based Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Formaldehyde-based Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Formaldehyde-based Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Formaldehyde-based Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Formaldehyde-based Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Celanese

7.1.1 Celanese Corporation Information

7.1.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Celanese Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Celanese Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Celanese Recent Development

7.2 Dovechem

7.2.1 Dovechem Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dovechem Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dovechem Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dovechem Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Dovechem Recent Development

7.3 OCI Nitrogen

7.3.1 OCI Nitrogen Corporation Information

7.3.2 OCI Nitrogen Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 OCI Nitrogen Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 OCI Nitrogen Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 OCI Nitrogen Recent Development

7.4 Mitsui Chemicals

7.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.5 Cornerstone Chemical

7.5.1 Cornerstone Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cornerstone Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cornerstone Chemical Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cornerstone Chemical Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Cornerstone Chemical Recent Development

7.6 Qatar Melamine

7.6.1 Qatar Melamine Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qatar Melamine Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Qatar Melamine Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Qatar Melamine Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Qatar Melamine Recent Development

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BASF Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BASF Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 BASF Recent Development

7.8 Hexion

7.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hexion Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hexion Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.9 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

7.9.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Recent Development

7.10 Allnex

7.10.1 Allnex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Allnex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Allnex Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Allnex Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Allnex Recent Development

7.11 Georgia-Pacific

7.11.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

7.11.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Georgia-Pacific Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Georgia-Pacific Formaldehyde-based Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

7.12 Advachem

7.12.1 Advachem Corporation Information

7.12.2 Advachem Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Advachem Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Advachem Products Offered

7.12.5 Advachem Recent Development

7.13 Metadynea

7.13.1 Metadynea Corporation Information

7.13.2 Metadynea Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Metadynea Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Metadynea Products Offered

7.13.5 Metadynea Recent Development

7.14 Dynea

7.14.1 Dynea Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dynea Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Dynea Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Dynea Products Offered

7.14.5 Dynea Recent Development

7.15 Kronospan

7.15.1 Kronospan Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kronospan Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kronospan Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kronospan Products Offered

7.15.5 Kronospan Recent Development

7.16 AkzoNobel

7.16.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.16.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 AkzoNobel Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

7.16.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.17 Cytec

7.17.1 Cytec Corporation Information

7.17.2 Cytec Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Cytec Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Cytec Products Offered

7.17.5 Cytec Recent Development

7.18 INEOS

7.18.1 INEOS Corporation Information

7.18.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 INEOS Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 INEOS Products Offered

7.18.5 INEOS Recent Development

7.19 Rayonier Advanced Materials

7.19.1 Rayonier Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.19.2 Rayonier Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Rayonier Advanced Materials Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Rayonier Advanced Materials Products Offered

7.19.5 Rayonier Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.20 Luxi Chemical

7.20.1 Luxi Chemical Corporation Information

7.20.2 Luxi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Luxi Chemical Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Luxi Chemical Products Offered

7.20.5 Luxi Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Formaldehyde-based Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Formaldehyde-based Resin Distributors

8.3 Formaldehyde-based Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Formaldehyde-based Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Formaldehyde-based Resin Distributors

8.5 Formaldehyde-based Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

